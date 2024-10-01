Jump to content
Emma’s nextgen cooling mattress promises deeper, sweat-free sleep but does it deliver?

It aims to maintain your ‘ideal’ body temperature throughout the night

Lucy Smith
Tuesday 01 October 2024 07:37 EDT
The mattress boasts body-heat absorption and seven zones of support
The mattress boasts body-heat absorption and seven zones of support (iStock/The Independent)

We’ve certainly reviewed our fair share of mattresses here at IndyBest, and we’re always on the lookout for impressive models that can ensure a good night’s sleep. One such design that promises just that is Emma’s nextgen cooling mattress, which is touted as being able to deliver deeper sleep and a sweat-free night. So, of course, we just had to put it to the test.

Whether you’re enduring hot and sticky summer nights or you’re cocooned in a dense winter duvet during the colder months – or even if the person you share a bed with seems to run at 1,000C – no one likes waking up in a sweat. According to Emma, it doesn’t have to be this way, though. Among the brand’s selection of mattresses are those that feature Emma’s unique thermosync technology, which works to absorb your excess body heat, thanks to graphite-infused foam.

We’ve previously reviewed the brand’s luxe cooling mattress, which left our tester impressed, but the Emma nextgen cooling mattress has an extra 2cm and boasts an additional two zones of pocket springs, for the utmost support. With a medium-firmness, memory-foam composition, the question is: is the nextgen model as good in real life as it looks on paper?

That’s just what we set out to discover, by getting our heads down night after night, to find out if the nextgen mattress could help us drift off to the land of Nod more easily (and help us stay there). We know, it’s a tough job. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.

How we tested

The bare mattress, plus its full appearance all dressed up
The bare mattress, plus its full appearance all dressed up (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

To discover whether the Emma nextgen cooling mattress was really as heat-regulating as its name suggests, we slept on it every night towards the end of August, during that brief period in which we saw the sun appear between the clouds and the temperatures exceed 18C.

For context, we tested the mattress in a small double version, which meant extra close quarters with our partner and their body heat – a true test for the mattress’s thermosync technology. We paid attention to the support offered – with our tester very much in need of it, thanks to a torn rotator cuff – and the quality of sleep experienced overall. Here’s how we got on.

Emma nextgen cooling mattress

emma next gen cooling mattress tried and tested indybest
  • Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU queen
  • Type: Hybrid
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Rotate or turn: Turn monthly for the first six months, then every three months after that
  • Guarantee: 10 years
  • Sleep trial: 200 nights
  • Why we love it
    • Encourages the deepest of sleeps
    • A plush and indulgent sleep surface
    • Neither testers awoke in a hot sweat
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Design

Arriving in a bed-in-a-box format – tightly rolled and easy to manoeuvre through small doorways and rooms – the Emma nextgen cooling mattress, like the brand’s other products, requires two to six hours to fully inflate to its most comfortable plumpness.

You needn’t flip this mattress and it has a right-way-up design that’s split into two halves: a moisture-wicking, washable top half that unzips away from its reinforced polypropeline bottom half.

The mattress has an impressive six layers, comprising the cover, thermosync foam, dual airflow-body cushioning foam, adaptive memory foam, pressure-relieving support foam, and pocket springs. Phew.

The springs are broken up into seven zones, to support the head, shoulders, chest, lower back, hips, thighs, and feet. By comparison, the Emma luxe cooling model skips out the chest and hips, with its five-zone support system.

Placing the mattress on our ottoman bed frame, we were pleasantly surprised with the nextgen’s plush 27cm of depth, having been used to the 25cm of our master bedroom’s Dusk memory foam hybrid (doubles from £449, Dusk.com). In terms of appearance, the extra 2cm really does help add some hotel-like indulgence.

Comfort

We’re not exaggerating when we tell you this mattress offers unrivalled comfort. We’d describe the surface as being cloud-soft, but one of our house guests said that was an understatement, after testing the mattress for themselves.

We (a side/front sleeper and a back sleeper) enjoyed an uninterrupted night’s sleep and felt hugged by the mattress’s third layer: the body-cushioning foam. We didn’t notice our partner’s movement throughout the night, either, thanks to the stabilising and movement-absorbing memory foam, while the heat dissipation afforded by the thermosync meant we didn’t feel any additional lava-like body warmth, either.

On the topic of body warmth, it’s worth noting this mattress was tested in the stuffiest room in our apartment but our snoozes remained unruffled and our body temperatures remained cool, calm and collected.

Compared with our Dusk mattress, the nextgen cooling mattress took us past REM sleep (rapid eye movement sleep, in which you dream) to deep sleep, leaving us with the feeling of having had a proper rest, upon waking up the following morning.

Our one gripe? It has to be the price. With more than £500 between the RRPs of our existing Dusk mattress and this model from Emma, it’s certainly a harder pill to swallow, though, we can’t deny the sleep improvement we felt, thanks to the nextgen’s sumptuous surface.

The verdict: Emma nextgen cooling mattress

The Emma nextgen cooling mattress provides everything from pressure relief to all-night body temperature comfort. With a torn rotator cuff at play, we experienced no flare-ups and the thermosync technology (together with the mattress’s moisture-wicking cover) ensured an entirely comfortable night’s sleep. There aren’t many things worth this price premium but, if you have the cash at your disposal, we truly believe this mattress is worth every penny.

Want more recommendations? Check out our comprehensive guide to the best mattresses

