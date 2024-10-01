We’ve certainly reviewed our fair share of mattresses here at IndyBest, and we’re always on the lookout for impressive models that can ensure a good night’s sleep. One such design that promises just that is Emma’s nextgen cooling mattress, which is touted as being able to deliver deeper sleep and a sweat-free night. So, of course, we just had to put it to the test.

Whether you’re enduring hot and sticky summer nights or you’re cocooned in a dense winter duvet during the colder months – or even if the person you share a bed with seems to run at 1,000C – no one likes waking up in a sweat. According to Emma, it doesn’t have to be this way, though. Among the brand’s selection of mattresses are those that feature Emma’s unique thermosync technology, which works to absorb your excess body heat, thanks to graphite-infused foam.

We’ve previously reviewed the brand’s luxe cooling mattress, which left our tester impressed, but the Emma nextgen cooling mattress has an extra 2cm and boasts an additional two zones of pocket springs, for the utmost support. With a medium-firmness, memory-foam composition, the question is: is the nextgen model as good in real life as it looks on paper?

That’s just what we set out to discover, by getting our heads down night after night, to find out if the nextgen mattress could help us drift off to the land of Nod more easily (and help us stay there). We know, it’s a tough job. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery The bare mattress, plus its full appearance all dressed up ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

To discover whether the Emma nextgen cooling mattress was really as heat-regulating as its name suggests, we slept on it every night towards the end of August, during that brief period in which we saw the sun appear between the clouds and the temperatures exceed 18C.

For context, we tested the mattress in a small double version, which meant extra close quarters with our partner and their body heat – a true test for the mattress’s thermosync technology. We paid attention to the support offered – with our tester very much in need of it, thanks to a torn rotator cuff – and the quality of sleep experienced overall. Here’s how we got on.