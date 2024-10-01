Emma nextgen cooling mattress
- Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU queen
- Type: Hybrid
- Firmness: Medium
- Rotate or turn: Turn monthly for the first six months, then every three months after that
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Sleep trial: 200 nights
- Why we love it
- Encourages the deepest of sleeps
- A plush and indulgent sleep surface
- Neither testers awoke in a hot sweat
- Take note
- Expensive
Design
Arriving in a bed-in-a-box format – tightly rolled and easy to manoeuvre through small doorways and rooms – the Emma nextgen cooling mattress, like the brand’s other products, requires two to six hours to fully inflate to its most comfortable plumpness.
You needn’t flip this mattress and it has a right-way-up design that’s split into two halves: a moisture-wicking, washable top half that unzips away from its reinforced polypropeline bottom half.
The mattress has an impressive six layers, comprising the cover, thermosync foam, dual airflow-body cushioning foam, adaptive memory foam, pressure-relieving support foam, and pocket springs. Phew.
The springs are broken up into seven zones, to support the head, shoulders, chest, lower back, hips, thighs, and feet. By comparison, the Emma luxe cooling model skips out the chest and hips, with its five-zone support system.
Placing the mattress on our ottoman bed frame, we were pleasantly surprised with the nextgen’s plush 27cm of depth, having been used to the 25cm of our master bedroom’s Dusk memory foam hybrid (doubles from £449, Dusk.com). In terms of appearance, the extra 2cm really does help add some hotel-like indulgence.
Comfort
We’re not exaggerating when we tell you this mattress offers unrivalled comfort. We’d describe the surface as being cloud-soft, but one of our house guests said that was an understatement, after testing the mattress for themselves.
We (a side/front sleeper and a back sleeper) enjoyed an uninterrupted night’s sleep and felt hugged by the mattress’s third layer: the body-cushioning foam. We didn’t notice our partner’s movement throughout the night, either, thanks to the stabilising and movement-absorbing memory foam, while the heat dissipation afforded by the thermosync meant we didn’t feel any additional lava-like body warmth, either.
On the topic of body warmth, it’s worth noting this mattress was tested in the stuffiest room in our apartment but our snoozes remained unruffled and our body temperatures remained cool, calm and collected.
Compared with our Dusk mattress, the nextgen cooling mattress took us past REM sleep (rapid eye movement sleep, in which you dream) to deep sleep, leaving us with the feeling of having had a proper rest, upon waking up the following morning.
Our one gripe? It has to be the price. With more than £500 between the RRPs of our existing Dusk mattress and this model from Emma, it’s certainly a harder pill to swallow, though, we can’t deny the sleep improvement we felt, thanks to the nextgen’s sumptuous surface.