Best lampshades to illuminate your space in style

Lighting has the power to transform not only the look of the room but the feel of it too. Like much of the internet, we don’t want to turn on “the big light” if it’s only going to emit harsh, non-diffused light. Instead, we want soft, low lighting that feels cosy and not like a hospital.

A well-lit room can create a relaxed mood, while they also help form part of the interiors and act like an accessory to the overall style of a room.

Rattan, straw, bamboo and woven designs currently dominate the market, which works well for boho looks and scalloped and wavy shapes also help to add more texture to your interiors. While structured shapes that are Scandi-inspired are still solid choices.

Whatever you choose, a lampshade will likely last for a long time too, so it often is worth investing in them, though there are plenty of great designs that look far more expensive – you just need to know where to look.

Before you commit, think about the colours, shape, size and texture you’re adding to the room. Our hot tip, If you’re having a lampshade made to order, be sure to check and check again the sizing, so you’re not disappointed when it arrives.

Choose wisely, and a lampshade can last the test of time. This is how to light up your room.

How we tested

open image in gallery A couple of lampshades that we tested for this review ( Emma Henderson )

Every lampshade has been tested in our own lounge, either on the main ceiling light or a table lamp, depending on its design. We were looking to see how well it disperses light, how easy it was to fit and its quality. We also assessed each for its overall style and its value.

The best lampshades for 2024 are: