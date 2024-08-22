6 best dining chairs that are comfortable and stylish

Just as important as choosing the right table to suit your space, your chairs need to suit your table. Are you going for a full set to complete your formal dining room? Or are you after a pair to complement canteen-style benches?

Whatever your choice, think about the maximum number of guests your dining table will allow, without there being too much of a squeeze. You can make the most of a long rectangular table by fitting in a row of slimline seats but, if you want to prioritise comfort, choose plush, armed, or ergonomically designed dining chairs made for guests to sit back and relax in, long after the dessert course has finished.

Dining chairs are typically sold individually, enabling you to build up your collection over time or even mix and match complementary styles if you’re after that eclectic look so often favourited on Instagram.

Buying in pairs can often save you some money, too. If you’ve bought an extendable dining table, it can also be easier on your bank balance to hold out for those extra chairs until the special occasion comes around and you’re ready to turn your four-seater into an eight.

With a wealth of materials and designs to choose from, there are plenty of options to suit different tastes and needs. A plush velvet chair might suit grown-up diners but, where kids are involved, you’d be wise to plump for wipe-clean fabrics such as leather or natural wood. With some clever ergonomic design features, a wooden or plastic dining chair without the padding can be surprisingly comfy.

How we tested

We put a range of dining chairs to the test, looking for the best in form and function. We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort versus good looks. Where appropriate, we considered how easy the self-assembly proved, and we made sure all the dining chairs we tested had adequate floor protection, to save our wooden floor from scratches.

The best dining chairs for 2024 are: