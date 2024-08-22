Jump to content
6 best dining chairs that are comfortable and stylish

We’ve found some beautifully designed dining chairs to complement your home

Ali Howard
Thursday 22 August 2024 11:39 EDT
We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort and looks
We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort and looks (The Independent / iStock )
Our Top Picks

Just as important as choosing the right table to suit your space, your chairs need to suit your table. Are you going for a full set to complete your formal dining room? Or are you after a pair to complement canteen-style benches?

Whatever your choice, think about the maximum number of guests your dining table will allow, without there being too much of a squeeze. You can make the most of a long rectangular table by fitting in a row of slimline seats but, if you want to prioritise comfort, choose plush, armed, or ergonomically designed dining chairs made for guests to sit back and relax in, long after the dessert course has finished.

Dining chairs are typically sold individually, enabling you to build up your collection over time or even mix and match complementary styles if you’re after that eclectic look so often favourited on Instagram.

Buying in pairs can often save you some money, too. If you’ve bought an extendable dining table, it can also be easier on your bank balance to hold out for those extra chairs until the special occasion comes around and you’re ready to turn your four-seater into an eight.

With a wealth of materials and designs to choose from, there are plenty of options to suit different tastes and needs. A plush velvet chair might suit grown-up diners but, where kids are involved, you’d be wise to plump for wipe-clean fabrics such as leather or natural wood. With some clever ergonomic design features, a wooden or plastic dining chair without the padding can be surprisingly comfy.

How we tested

We put a range of dining chairs to the test, looking for the best in form and function. We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort versus good looks. Where appropriate, we considered how easy the self-assembly proved, and we made sure all the dining chairs we tested had adequate floor protection, to save our wooden floor from scratches.

The best dining chairs for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Habitat Scottie solid wood dining chair, oak: £130, Habitat.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Borough Wharf Lavanya side chair, set of two: £142.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best mid-century-style dining chair – Atkin and Thyme Layla dining chair, deep green velvet: £249, Atkinandthyme.co.uk
  • Best for kids – Dunelm Lara junior dining chair: £90.30, Dunelm.com

Habitat Scottie solid wood dining chair, oak

Habitat Scottie solid wood dining chair
  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: H 91cm x W 44cm x D 54cm
  • Colours: Blonde oak, blue
  • Why we love it
    • Scandinavian style
    • Well-crafted
  1.  £130 from Habitat.co.uk
Prices may vary
Borough Wharf Lavanya side chair, set of two

Borough Wharf Lavanya side chair in brown best dining chairs indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Dimensions: H 82.82cm x W 59.69cm x D 45.72cm
  • Colours: Brown faux leather
  • Why we love it
    • Ergonomic shaping
    • Very comfy and supportive
  1.  £142 from Wayfair.co.uk
Prices may vary
Oak Furnitureland Marlene upholstered chair, midnight blue

Oak Furnitureland Marlene upholstered chair dinning chair indybest
  • Best: Padded dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 87.5cm x W 52.5cm x D 59cm
  • Colours: Quill grey, grey, asteroid grey, midnight
  • Why we love it
    • High-quality materials
    • Lower and upper back support
    • Durable
  1.  £200 from Oakfurnitureland.co.uk
Prices may vary
Atkin and Thyme Layla dining chair, deep green velvet

Atkin and Thyme Layla dining chair, deep green velvet dinning chair indybest
  • Best: Mid-century style
  • Dimensions: H 77cm x W 49cm x D 42.5cm
  • Colours: Green velvet, midnight blue velvet, natural linen, cotton rug
  • Why we love it
    • Rich, high-quality materials
    • Luxurious look and feel
    • Super stylish
  1.  £249 from Atkinandthyme.co.uk
Prices may vary
Dunelm Lara junior dining chair

Dunelm Lara junior dining chair review indybest
  • Best: Kids’ dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 75cm x W 39cm x D 40cm
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Thoughtfully designed
  1.  £90 from Dunelm.com
Prices may vary
Spinningfield rattan and chrome Turner dining chairs, set of two

Spinningfield best dining chairs review indybest
  • Best: For a deep sit
  • Dimensions: H 81cm x W 48cm x D 53cm
  • Colours: Rattan and chrome
  • Why we love it
    • Laidback Seventies style with a Scandi twist
    • Easy to assemble
    • Firm but comfy
  1.  £199 from Vonhaus.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Dining chairs

We loved how effortlessly Habitat’s design-led Scottie brought instant Scandi calm to our dining space, while still being durable and comfortable. Dunelm offered a great option for kids, while the Borough Wharf Lavanya chairs proved incredibly comfy and great value. Meanwhile, Atkin and Thyme’s Layla may be on the pricier side but it’s worth it for that super fashionable mid-century-style.

