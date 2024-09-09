Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



It goes without saying the humble microwave can make your life much easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than simply warming up leftovers. With rising household costs, research has found a microwave is a more efficient way to cook, with the average model costing far less per day to run when compared with an electric oven – potentially saving you hundreds of pounds per year, thanks to a simple switch-up in kitchen appliances.

The good news is there are many different types of microwaves, meaning you’re sure to find one that suits your needs. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a grilling element. Finally, you can opt for a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried-and-tested reviews of the best microwaves, which demystify the entire buying process and answer all your questions.

But if you’re looking to make it a less costly purchase, you’ve come to the right place. With a constant eye out for a good deal, we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

The best microwave deals for September 2024 are:

Tower 20l 800W manual microwave: Was £74.99, now £49.99, Towerhousewares.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

Beyond its cool retro appearance, this manual microwave from Tower features a powerful 800W output, six heat settings and a 30-minute timer. It has a fairly roomy 20l capacity, simple dials for ease of use and, with this deal it’s reduced down to less than £50, making this a super affordable choice from the popular appliance brand.

ElectriQ 25l built-in microwave: Was £249.97, now £129.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Appliances Direct )

If you’re looking for a microwave model that’s going to slot neatly into your kitchen space without taking up too much unnecessary room, you may want to consider a built-in design such as this one from ElectriQ. The model is currently reduced by over £100 at Appliances Direct, so, you can save a bit of cash. It’s big enough inside to fit a large dinner plate, so, heating up leftovers should be no trouble, and it offers five power levels and eight auto settings, to make cooking a little more intuitive.

Samsung MS23K3513AK solo microwave, 23l: Was £139.99, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This slick-looking microwave is one of Amazon’s best picks, no doubt in part due to its tempting 30 per cent discount. Not only would this make a stylish addition to your kitchen countertop, it is also sure to prep your food to perfection, especially your veg. In our review, this microwave was deemed the best for steaming, with our tester giving it an admirable four stars out of five, thanks to its intuitive nature and steaming capabilities.

Smeg microwave stainless steel: Was £449, now £379, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Ao )

If you’re cooking for a big house of hungry tummies you’ll need a microwave big enough to satisfy. Luckily, you can now save £70 on this IndyBest tried and tested microwave, which was touted as the best buy for capacity. Our tester said: “ At 34l capacity, this is the biggest microwave we tested and, while it might not have Smeg’s normal rounded corners and colour pop design, it’s got the brand’s brilliance and reliability.”

Russell Hobbs RHM2076S freestanding compact microwave: Was £94.99, now £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Right now at Amazon, you can score almost 30 per cent off this slick-looking microwave from well-trusted brand Russell Hobbs. Featuring a 20-litre capacity, auto-defrost settings for last-minute meals and pre-programmed auto-cook menus that include anything from steamed fish to popcorn. You’ll be cooking up a storm in no time.

