Best hand blenders in 2025, tried and tested for blending sauces and soups

A hand blender – also called a stick blender or immersion blender – is a staple kitchen tool for home cooks. Investing in the right one can save you having to fork out for a bulky food processor, and give you extra counter space. As well as being easier to store, they’re often more affordable than countertop blenders and are less involved when it comes to cleaning, too.

Most involve a blade on the end of a detachable arm that you can often just chuck in the sink or dishwasher. Hand blenders range from around the £15 mark to well over £100. If you’re only going to be using it to make soup every now and again, an affordable, classic stick blender will see you right – so long as it’s powerful enough to tackle those lumps in a reasonably swift fashion.

If you’re quite adventurous in the kitchen and have lots of plans for your new piece of kit (or are strapped for space and want to avoid getting a countertop blender), consider spending a bit extra on a more versatile model. With different attachments and blending cups, these all-rounders purée, chop, whisk, mash and froth, for instance, and will earn their place in your culinary toolkit many times over.

The best hand blenders for 2025:

Best overall – Braun multiquick 5 hand blender MQ5237BK: £91.49, Amazon.co.uk

Gastroback Design Stick Blender Advanced Pro E: £114.90, Gastroback.co.uk

Russell Hobbs desire 3-in-1 hand blender: £32.30, Amazon.co.uk

Bamix classic hand blender: £109.99, Lakeland.co.uk

How I tested

I tested all my picks with their standard blending attachment, which I used to make soups, sauces and smoothies. Power, practicality, ease of use, cleaning and versatility were our main considerations, alongside the price tag. Here’s my mix of the best.