8 best popcorn makers for cinema-quality snacks at home

Popcorn and a movie – like salt and pepper or fish and chips, you really can’t have one without the other. After a full-on week of work, school and other activities, a movie night is a great way to bring the family together.

The quality of the snacks is important during such evenings, of course, and although we’ve sampled bags of shop-bought popcorn, they can be very sugary (and pricey). With one of the best popcorn makers at hand, however, corn kernels can be bought very cheaply and turned into delicious popcorn, with toppings of your choice, in no time at all.

Popcorn makers use a variety of methods to bring us our favourite movie night snack. Some models are designed to be used on a hob or in a microwave, while others simply need to be plugged in.

Most models will make 60-80g of popcorn at a time – electric options usually come with instructions that detail the amount of time to leave the device to cool down before making your next batch. Looking for healthier choices for the whole family? Air popcorn makers don’t require any oil or butter, which makes them easy to clean, too.

With all of the above in mind, we’ve tried and tested a range of options, so, keep reading for our pick of the best popcorn makers you can buy.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our mini testers were more than happy to put the popcorn makers through their paces ( Kat Storr/The Independent )

During testing, we were helped by some very willing popcorn munchers (of various ages) when it came to assessing each of the popcorn makers. We considered how fast the popcorn was made, how much could be made at a time, how many unpopped kernels were left and how easy each product was to clean. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed us the most.

The best popcorn makers for 2024 are: