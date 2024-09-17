When it comes to food, salt and pepper are two of the most crucial ingredients; they can take a dish from zero to hero. As with spices, freshly ground seasoning always far outshines the powdery pre-milled versions. It takes flavour to the next level – and a coarse grind can also up the ante in terms of texture, too. That’s why salt and pepper mills are important bits of kit that are well worth investing in, yet they often get overlooked.

If you’re looking for a new set of grinders to give your home cooking a tasty kick, there are some things to consider. The main choice is between electric and manual mills.

While an electric set may seem like a snazzy addition, some will prefer an old fashioned twist of pepper. You’ll also need to think about the coarseness of the grind (though most are adjustable), whether you want two separate mills or an all-in-one, and whether you want to use them for spices as well as salt and pepper.

That’s not to mention aesthetics – are your mills going to stay in the kitchen or do you want them to bring a bit of style to your dining table, too?

How we tested the best salt and pepper grinders

When testing the best salt and pepper grinders, we kept all of the above points in mind. We also considered the consistency of grind, distribution and price. The ones we’ve selected have been chosen for their practicality, ease of use and looks.

The best salt and pepper grinders for 2024 are: