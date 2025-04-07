Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Get the perfect cuisson, with these handy kitchen gizmos
Meat thermometers may seem rather cheffy but they are useful for all sorts of everyday cooking. Whether you’re whipping up a fancy feast for a dinner party or just trying to check your air fried chicken really is ready, having the precision of a meat thermometer to hand can take the guesswork out of cooking.
Meat thermometers come in a range of formats these days. While the standard battery-powered probe is the most popular with professional kitchens and marmalade-makers alike, there are plenty of other choices.
Cheap and cheerful analogue dials do the job just as well as wireless probes, unless you’re interested in all the added tech, and in-oven versions are ever more affordable and reliable.
Whether you want to hone your culinary skills or are after something that does the job quickly for a hurried weeknight dinner, here, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best meat thermometers, all of which have been tested in our own kitchen.
We tested a range of meat thermometers, with different levels of functionality and tech. We cooked up a selection of dishes, featuring different meats and using a range of cooking methods. From a one-tray Cypriot chicken dish – where the trick is to ensure the chicken is cooked without the rice going overcooked and stodgy – to a large topside of beef on the barbecue, some air fried chicken and a low and slow pork braise, we have put the thermometers through their paces to find the best of the bunch.
Joanne Gould is a food writer who has reviewed all manner of kitchen devices for IndyBest, from mixers and blenders to coffee machines and corkscrews. For each of her reviews, Joanne provides her honest opinions and will only recommend products she would happily use in her own home.
Chefs love a Thermapen, and for good reason. There’s no time-consuming setup, no need to charge before use and no wires dipping in your food – it’s just a temperature probe. Housed in a colourful plastic case that is chunky enough not to be lost in a drawer, the probe pulls away from the main body and is ready to use.
The easy-to-read backlit display rotates, so you can always read the measurement, and the slim probe takes just one second to provide an accurate temperature reading. It’s good for testing if your meat is cooked, of course, but the speed and accuracy of this probe also suits bakers looking for precision. It can even be used when you want to safely reheat food.
No batteries, no charging, no setup, just insert this simple steel temperature probe into the thickest part of your meat, for an accurate reading. The dial has a guide for poultry, beef, pork and lamb, with a wider scale for how you prefer red meat cooked: it’s foolproof. Unusually for this type of thermometer, it can also be used inside the oven, which provides a faster and more accurate reading (sticking the probe into the meat takes a while for the temperature to stabilise otherwise). This is a handy tool to keep in your kitchen drawer.
This is a nifty piece of equipment that can be used on any gas or charcoal barbecue to help you master the grill. The plastic display unit houses up to four wired probes (one measures ambient temperature) that monitor your food’s temperature throughout the cook, using wifi. You can set up your own cook on the app or follow one of the preset recipes, which guide you through setting up the barbecue for direct or indirect cooking and alert you when it’s time to flip your meat, for example.
While some meat thermometers claim to be compatible with outdoor grilling, they usually can’t withstand temperatures of more than 250C but the Weber hub has no problem with temperatures in excess of 300C. It nails steaks with a well-charred exterior and blushing centre every time, and it means there’s no need to keep opening the lid of your barbecue to check the coals during low and slow cooks such as brisket.
This in-oven temperature probe has an interface that’s simple to operate. Turn it on then use the arrows to set your desired temperature – the ambient and internal temperatures are monitored during cooking, with an alarm sounding once the target is reached. It features a stainless-steel braided lead for in-oven use – the lead and the probe can withstand temperatures up to 300C. It would have been nice to see some pre-set temperature guides, or decimal points between whole degrees, which would be useful for working with sugar.
You can always rely on Lakeland for form and functionality at an affordable price, and this in-oven probe is what you’d expect from the kitchen expert. The backlit LED display is easy to read and operate, enabling you to set alarms for time or temperature, with recommended temperatures for a range of meats. The display unit can be magnetically attached to a cool-exterior oven or barbecue, or you can use the flip-out stand. This probe will withstand temperatures up to 250C, so you could use it on a controlled barbecue. It would have been nice to see decimals not just whole degrees but we’re nitpicking – it’s marketed as a meat thermometer and it has everything you need for this function.
ProCook’s handy carving fork doubles as a meat thermometer, enabling you to check your meat is cooked to your liking. The digital display is simple to use, with a range of meats and serving preferences to choose from, and the fork is comfortable to hold. It’s a good price and will always come in useful for large family gatherings, whether you’re cooking a turkey or sizeable joint of beef. The beeping buttons are a tad annoying when trying to use it as a carving fork, mind.
Meater launched the first wireless in-oven probe back in 2017 and the brand’s offering has only improved over time. This new pro duo model boasts two probes, and setup is easy once connected – just input your cut of meat and how you’d like it cooked, and the probe will look after everything else, including a recommended resting time. Each probe now has better temperature precision, thanks to five sensors, and can withstand a whopping 550C. The wifi and Cloud range is now unlimited, too. If you can afford it, this is the best you can buy for cooking exceptional meat every time.
This probe from Danish brand Witt is another high-performance wireless thermometer worth your time. Similar to the MEATER, with five sensors for advanced precision and in-app guidance, this probe can withstand temperatures up to 300C, making it suitable for a range of cooking types – air fryer, braise, barbecue and more – should you wish.
Choose your type of meat (though not cut) and your preferred level of doneness – which has a handy visual guide – and the app will estimate cook time and alert you when the target is reached. It’s a great probe that would benefit from more functionality in the app (better choice of types of meat, recipes, resting time), which will hopefully come in time.
The Thermapen clinches our top spot, as it is the most versatile and practical thermometer around and will make itself useful in anyone’s kitchen. The cool bright colours mean it won’t get lost in the utensil drawer, and it’s something of a relief not to have to go through any techy setup before you use it. Meanwhile, the Meater pro duo is the most advanced and most impressive probe we have come across – it is hard to beat if you have a couple of hundred pounds to spend. If you’re set on in-oven technology, though, either the Lakeland probe or Eti dot will do perfectly well for precision cooking without the hefty price tag.
Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best kitchen knife sets
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in