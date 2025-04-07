Meat thermometers may seem rather cheffy but they are useful for all sorts of everyday cooking. Whether you’re whipping up a fancy feast for a dinner party or just trying to check your air fried chicken really is ready, having the precision of a meat thermometer to hand can take the guesswork out of cooking.

Meat thermometers come in a range of formats these days. While the standard battery-powered probe is the most popular with professional kitchens and marmalade-makers alike, there are plenty of other choices.

Cheap and cheerful analogue dials do the job just as well as wireless probes, unless you’re interested in all the added tech, and in-oven versions are ever more affordable and reliable.

Whether you want to hone your culinary skills or are after something that does the job quickly for a hurried weeknight dinner, here, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best meat thermometers, all of which have been tested in our own kitchen.

How we tested

During testing, we cooked up a selection of dishes, featuring different meats and using a range of cooking methods ( Joanne Gould/The Independent )

We tested a range of meat thermometers, with different levels of functionality and tech. We cooked up a selection of dishes, featuring different meats and using a range of cooking methods. From a one-tray Cypriot chicken dish – where the trick is to ensure the chicken is cooked without the rice going overcooked and stodgy – to a large topside of beef on the barbecue, some air fried chicken and a low and slow pork braise, we have put the thermometers through their paces to find the best of the bunch.

The best meat thermometers for 2025 are: