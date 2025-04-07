Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

8 best meat thermometers for roasts, barbecues and more

Get the perfect cuisson, with these handy kitchen gizmos

Joanne Gould
Monday 07 April 2025 11:20 EDT
We tested a range of hi-tech and traditional thermometer designs
We tested a range of hi-tech and traditional thermometer designs (iStock/ The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Meat thermometers may seem rather cheffy but they are useful for all sorts of everyday cooking. Whether you’re whipping up a fancy feast for a dinner party or just trying to check your air fried chicken really is ready, having the precision of a meat thermometer to hand can take the guesswork out of cooking.

Meat thermometers come in a range of formats these days. While the standard battery-powered probe is the most popular with professional kitchens and marmalade-makers alike, there are plenty of other choices.

Cheap and cheerful analogue dials do the job just as well as wireless probes, unless you’re interested in all the added tech, and in-oven versions are ever more affordable and reliable.

Whether you want to hone your culinary skills or are after something that does the job quickly for a hurried weeknight dinner, here, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best meat thermometers, all of which have been tested in our own kitchen.

Related

How we tested

During testing, we cooked up a selection of dishes, featuring different meats and using a range of cooking methods
During testing, we cooked up a selection of dishes, featuring different meats and using a range of cooking methods (Joanne Gould/The Independent)

We tested a range of meat thermometers, with different levels of functionality and tech. We cooked up a selection of dishes, featuring different meats and using a range of cooking methods. From a one-tray Cypriot chicken dish – where the trick is to ensure the chicken is cooked without the rice going overcooked and stodgy – to a large topside of beef on the barbecue, some air fried chicken and a low and slow pork braise, we have put the thermometers through their paces to find the best of the bunch.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Joanne Gould is a food writer who has reviewed all manner of kitchen devices for IndyBest, from mixers and blenders to coffee machines and corkscrews. For each of her reviews, Joanne provides her honest opinions and will only recommend products she would happily use in her own home.

The best meat thermometers for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Thermapen one thermometer: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Eti meat dial roasting thermometer: £5.99, Souschef.co.uk
  • Best for barbecues – Weber connect smart grilling hub: £79.49, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best in-oven thermometer – Lakeland digital meat thermometer with oven probe: £27.99, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best for a roast – ProCook fork meat thermometer: £9, Procook.co.uk

1
Thermapen one thermometer

Thermapen best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Temperature range: -49.9C to 299C
  • Guarantee: Five years
  • Why we love it
    • Fast and accurate
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • Limited functionality
    • No temperature guidance

Chefs love a Thermapen, and for good reason. There’s no time-consuming setup, no need to charge before use and no wires dipping in your food – it’s just a temperature probe. Housed in a colourful plastic case that is chunky enough not to be lost in a drawer, the probe pulls away from the main body and is ready to use.

Thermapen testing best meat thermometers review indybest
The speed and accuracy of this probe also suits bakers looking for precision (Joanne Gould )

The easy-to-read backlit display rotates, so you can always read the measurement, and the slim probe takes just one second to provide an accurate temperature reading. It’s good for testing if your meat is cooked, of course, but the speed and accuracy of this probe also suits bakers looking for precision. It can even be used when you want to safely reheat food.

  1.  £69 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Eti meat dial roasting thermometer

Souschef best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Temperature range: 0C to 120C
  • Guarantee: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Purse-friendly
    • Easy-to-read dial
  • Take note
    • Slow to get a reading

No batteries, no charging, no setup, just insert this simple steel temperature probe into the thickest part of your meat, for an accurate reading. The dial has a guide for poultry, beef, pork and lamb, with a wider scale for how you prefer red meat cooked: it’s foolproof. Unusually for this type of thermometer, it can also be used inside the oven, which provides a faster and more accurate reading (sticking the probe into the meat takes a while for the temperature to stabilise otherwise). This is a handy tool to keep in your kitchen drawer.

Souschef testing best meat thermometers review indybest
Unusually for this type of thermometer, it can also be used inside the oven (Joanne Gould)
  1.  £5 from Souschef.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Weber connect smart grilling hub

Weber best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: For barbecues
  • Temperature range: -30C to 300C
  • Guarantee: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Brilliant app
    • Great quality
  • Take note
    • The recipes on the app are limited

This is a nifty piece of equipment that can be used on any gas or charcoal barbecue to help you master the grill. The plastic display unit houses up to four wired probes (one measures ambient temperature) that monitor your food’s temperature throughout the cook, using wifi. You can set up your own cook on the app or follow one of the preset recipes, which guide you through setting up the barbecue for direct or indirect cooking and alert you when it’s time to flip your meat, for example.

Weber testing best meat thermometers review indybest
Weber hub has no problem with temperatures in excess of 300C (Joanne Gould)

While some meat thermometers claim to be compatible with outdoor grilling, they usually can’t withstand temperatures of more than 250C but the Weber hub has no problem with temperatures in excess of 300C. It nails steaks with a well-charred exterior and blushing centre every time, and it means there’s no need to keep opening the lid of your barbecue to check the coals during low and slow cooks such as brisket.

  1.  £79 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Eti dot digital oven thermometer

Thermapen dot best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: For a sleek display
  • Temperature range: -50C to 300C
  • Guarantee: One year
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used up to 300C
  • Take note
    • Limited functionality

This in-oven temperature probe has an interface that’s simple to operate. Turn it on then use the arrows to set your desired temperature – the ambient and internal temperatures are monitored during cooking, with an alarm sounding once the target is reached. It features a stainless-steel braided lead for in-oven use – the lead and the probe can withstand temperatures up to 300C. It would have been nice to see some pre-set temperature guides, or decimal points between whole degrees, which would be useful for working with sugar.

Thermapen dot testing best meat thermometers review indybest
The lead and the probe can withstand temperatures up to 300C (Joanne Gould )
  1.  £36 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Lakeland digital meat thermometer with oven probe

Lakeland best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: In-oven thermometer
  • Temperature range: -20C to 250C
  • Guarantee: Three years
  • Why we love it
    • Clear readout
  • Take note
    • Probe can’t be submerged, so take care when making saucier dishes and when washing up

You can always rely on Lakeland for form and functionality at an affordable price, and this in-oven probe is what you’d expect from the kitchen expert. The backlit LED display is easy to read and operate, enabling you to set alarms for time or temperature, with recommended temperatures for a range of meats. The display unit can be magnetically attached to a cool-exterior oven or barbecue, or you can use the flip-out stand. This probe will withstand temperatures up to 250C, so you could use it on a controlled barbecue. It would have been nice to see decimals not just whole degrees but we’re nitpicking – it’s marketed as a meat thermometer and it has everything you need for this function.

Lakeland testing best meat thermometers review indybest
This probe will withstand temperatures up to 250C, so you could use it on a controlled barbecue (Joanne Gould )
  1.  £27 from Lakeland.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
ProCook fork meat thermometer

ProCook best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: For a roast
  • Temperature range: -5C to 250C
  • Guarantee: One year
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-use
  • Take note
    • Buttons get in the way when serving
    • Not the sturdiest build

ProCook’s handy carving fork doubles as a meat thermometer, enabling you to check your meat is cooked to your liking. The digital display is simple to use, with a range of meats and serving preferences to choose from, and the fork is comfortable to hold. It’s a good price and will always come in useful for large family gatherings, whether you’re cooking a turkey or sizeable joint of beef. The beeping buttons are a tad annoying when trying to use it as a carving fork, mind.

ProCook testing best meat thermometers review indybest
The digital display is simple to use, with a range of meats and serving preferences to choose from (Joanne Gould )
  1.  £9 from Procook.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Meater pro duo

Meater pro best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: Multi-probe thermometer
  • Temperature range: Max internal temperature 105C; max ambient temperature 550C
  • Guarantee: Two years
  • Why we love it
    • Built to last
    • Brilliant functionality
    • You can input your cut of meat, rather than merely the type of meat
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Meater launched the first wireless in-oven probe back in 2017 and the brand’s offering has only improved over time. This new pro duo model boasts two probes, and setup is easy once connected – just input your cut of meat and how you’d like it cooked, and the probe will look after everything else, including a recommended resting time. Each probe now has better temperature precision, thanks to five sensors, and can withstand a whopping 550C. The wifi and Cloud range is now unlimited, too. If you can afford it, this is the best you can buy for cooking exceptional meat every time.

Meater duo testing best meat thermometers review indybest
If you can afford it, this is the best you can buy for cooking exceptional meat every time (Joanne Gould)
  1.  £189 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Witt cookperfect wireless thermometer

Witt best meat thermometers review indybest
  • Best: Bluetooth thermometer
  • Temperature range: Up to 300C
  • Guarantee: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Good quality
    • Precise probe for a range of cooking methods
    • Good battery
  • Take note
    • The app could be improved

This probe from Danish brand Witt is another high-performance wireless thermometer worth your time. Similar to the MEATER, with five sensors for advanced precision and in-app guidance, this probe can withstand temperatures up to 300C, making it suitable for a range of cooking types – air fryer, braise, barbecue and more – should you wish.

Witt testing best meat thermometers review indybest
This probe is suitable for a range of cooking types – air fryer, braise, barbecue and more (Joanne Gould)

Choose your type of meat (though not cut) and your preferred level of doneness – which has a handy visual guide – and the app will estimate cook time and alert you when the target is reached. It’s a great probe that would benefit from more functionality in the app (better choice of types of meat, recipes, resting time), which will hopefully come in time.

  1.  £99 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Meat thermometers

The Thermapen clinches our top spot, as it is the most versatile and practical thermometer around and will make itself useful in anyone’s kitchen. The cool bright colours mean it won’t get lost in the utensil drawer, and it’s something of a relief not to have to go through any techy setup before you use it. Meanwhile, the Meater pro duo is the most advanced and most impressive probe we have come across – it is hard to beat if you have a couple of hundred pounds to spend. If you’re set on in-oven technology, though, either the Lakeland probe or Eti dot will do perfectly well for precision cooking without the hefty price tag.

Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best kitchen knife sets

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in