11 best log burners for heating rooms of all sizes, tried and tested
Invest in an efficient stove that will keep you warm
On a chilly evening, nothing beats the relaxing, blood-pressure-reducing benefits of watching flames flicker away in one of the best log burners. Unfortunately, similar to using the best chimineas, it’s been proven that microscopic sooty particles can be released, which is why wood burners have had some bad press of late.
Research has uncovered a link between older models and their impact on health and the environment. That’s why modern log burners are manufactured to a different standard, complying with lower emission levels, so you know you won’t fall foul of new environmental laws. Although if you’d rather steer clear of log burners, the best electric heaters and electric blankets can also help to keep you warm, without cranking up the central heating.
When it comes to using log burners, it’s important to check whether you live in a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) smoke control area (which you can check on the Defra website), as this affects which stoves you’re allowed to install. In these zones, wood burners must meet strict smoke emission limits and carry Defra approval.
While the current threshold is 5g of smoke per hour, the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan 2023 proposed an even lower future limit of 3g/hour, and a Defra consultation is currently running until 19 March 2026 to assess whether the future limit should be further reduced to 1g/hour. According to Defra: “Industry testing data suggests that 70 per cent of stoves tested since 2018 would meet this new standard.” For now, all the log burners featured in this review meet the existing 5g Defra requirements. But it’s wise to double-check your choice is included on the list of exempt appliances before buying (different exemptions apply depending on where you live).
Next up are ecodesign burners. These stoves comply with European air quality rules and are engineered to cut harmful emissions such as particulate matter, organic gaseous compounds, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides by increasing the temperature at the top of the stove’s fire box. This reignites the combustion particles and reduces emissions before they leave the stoves, which also requires fewer logs to produce the same amount of heat as other stoves.
Then we have clearSkies burners. Unlike ecodesign burners, this isn’t a mandatory certification, but it provides a clear rating system to help consumers compare stoves more easily. It begins with level two stoves, which are ecodesign-compliant, and works its way up to level five (which is Defra-exempt and 15 per cent more efficient than a level four stove).
Despite increased scrutiny, wood burners remain popular, with around 200,000 installed in the UK each year and sales continuing to rise. With the right model, it’s still possible to enjoy the warmth and atmosphere of a wood burner – as long as you know how to navigate the regulations, and the recommendations below are designed to help you do just that.
The best log burners for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Charlton and Jenrick go eco wide: £599, Stovesareus.co.uk
- Best clearSkies level five burner – Arada Farringdon medium eco: £1,650, Stovebay.com
- Best premium option – Nordpeis ME: £3,294, Stovesareus.co.uk
- Best for small spaces – Charlton and Jenrick go eco adventurer 5: £939, Flames.co.uk
How I tested
When I tested these wood burners, rather than having to go through some extensive re-modelling at home, I visited local showrooms and ambassadors who already have the product installed in their homes to get hands-on with each model. All the models I tested met ecodesign standards, and I also tested products that were Defra-approved for anyone living in a smoke-controlled area. I also went on the lookout for stoves at all levels in the clearSkies programme. You can read more about my full testing criteria at the end of this review.
1Charlton and Jenrick go eco wide
- Best Log burner overall
- Dimensions 52cm x 45.8cm x 96cm
- Heat output 5kW
- Efficiency rating 79.8 per cent
- Max log length 12.7cm
- Why we love it
- Efficient heating
- Eco-friendly design
The multi-fuel, 5kW widescreen version of the ever-popular go eco stove provides a terrific flame view and comes with an airwash system to keep the internal glass clean. The dimensions of the burner mean that if you’re looking to install it into a larger chimney opening, then this is a really good option. And if you’ve got a big open plan space, this model offers very little lag time between being fired up and pumping out a lot of heat.
In addition, its construction means it only needs 50mm of space in order to be safely installed, so it’s incredibly versatile when it comes to locating it in your home. Plus, it's Defra-approved, meets ecodesign standards and its level five clearSkies credentials mean it produces 90 per cent fewer emissions than an open fire and 80 per cent fewer than a stove that is more than 10 years old.
2Ekol apple pie core
- Best Level four clearSkies stove
- Dimensions 47cm x 27.9cm x 31.2cm
- Heat output 4kW
- Efficiency ratin 82 per cent
- Max log length 20cm
- Why we love it
- Modern, stylish design
- Modular, expandable accessories
The core makes the list of the best stoves again this year, thanks to its combination of modern styling and clearSkies level four status. The 4kW of output means it’s ideally suited for smaller rooms, with a modern design. A generous viewing window will satisfy fans of caveman TV and the door opens easily to give good access to the grate when you need to add more fuel.
One of the best things about the Ekol range remains the fact that it’s part of the brand’s modular system. That means you can keep adding to the core to make it even more versatile for cooking with options including a top oven, top plates for boiling water and even a pizza plate.
3Arada Farringdon medium eco
- Best ClearSkies level five log burner
- Dimensions 66.6cm x 53.5cm x 35.2cm
- Heat output 8.1kW
- Efficiency rating 76.1 per cent
- Max log length 43cm
- Why we love it
- Solid build quality
- Some fun colour options available
A burner with a generous window that gives a good view of the flames and the airwash system stops soot build up. Well-engineered with good seasonal efficiency, (which means the stove’s 8kW of heat is actually warming the room, not going up the chimney) means that the burner is a good option for heating medium to large-sized rooms, using the bare minimum of logs to do it.
This model has solid build quality and a generous firebox that makes the fire easy to set and even easier to clear out in preparation for the next fire. The Farringdon also has plenty of colour options with seven in the original series and four zingier colours in the company’s new bold edit.
4ACR Ashdale
- Best Log burner with a large viewing window
- Dimensions 66cm x 51.5cm x 37cm
- Heat output 7kW
- Efficiency rating 83.4 per cent
- Max log length 40cm
- Why we love it
- Great heat retention
- 7kW output
This 7kW cast iron model will look good as a centre point for traditional homes, although the large window and largely unadorned frontage would also be a fit for more modern dwellings too. Its cast-iron construction means you won’t have any problems with heat retention; in fact, I found that even when the logs were burning down, the Ashdale still generated a very satisfying glow that could keep those gathered around it warm. It’s ecodesign and Defra-approved and has a very large window that’s served well with an efficient airwash system, so you can really enjoy the view when the fire’s roaring.
5Stovax Huntingdon 25 wood burning stove
- Best Sub 5kW log burner
- Dimensions 59cm x 45cm x 36cm
- Heat output 4.9kW
- Efficiency rating 82 per cent
- Max log length 25cm
- Why we love it
- Easy to light and control
- Two door options available
This ecodesign and Defra-approved stove is the smallest in the Huntingdon range, but don’t assume that just because this is small, it isn’t mighty. It’s sure to take centre stage in your home, with two door options – one a clear arch, which looks modern and gives a good view of the fire itself, or a Tracery option, which adds dramatic Gothic arches to look through to the flames.
The Stove’s number refers to the size of logs (25cm) that will fit through the door, which made the fire a doddle to set. Thanks to some very responsive air control, it lit without incident and took just under half an hour to start throwing heat out, and it was easy to feel the benefit of the 4.9kW output. The airwash system, which draws in air to wash the glass of soot and blackening, worked well and the venting was efficient enough to give total control over the fire.
6Chilli Penguin hungry penguin eco
- Best Multi-fuel log burner
- Dimensions 68.3cm x 38cm x 36.5cm
- Heat output 4.7kW
- Efficiency rating 81.2 per cent
- Max log length 27cm
- Why we love it
- Oven box and top plate included
- Range of colours available
This 4.7kW multi-fuel burner from Welsh manufacturer Chilli Penguin is supremely efficient whether it’s being fed with wood or smokeless fuel, which made it stand out from the crowd in the showroom, and it looks great. As the name suggests, not only will you be able to defrost when you come in from a wintry walk, but you’ll be able to cook and brew, too.
The addition of an oven box and top plate means you can bake at temperatures ranging from 140C to 300C and there’s room for a small saucepan and a kettle on the top plate. It’s ecodesign and Defra-ready and the oven and top plate mean heating and cooking come from the same fuel load, so you’ll be doing your bit for the environment. The square window gives a good view of the flames and it’s available in a range of six colour finishes, so you can colour-match or choose one from the palette that’ll really make the stove stand out.
7Clock blithfield DS
- Best Double-sided log burner
- Dimensions 60cm x 54cm x 60cm
- Heat output 10kW
- Efficiency rating 76 per cent
- Max log length 30cm
- Why we love it
- Powerful 10kW heat output
- Double-sided for versatile placement
This simple-looking but very effective 10kW burner is double-sided, which gives you the option to get two views of the fire from different rooms. The high heat output also means it can heat both those rooms effectively, with its large windows giving a see-through view of your fire burning.
Defra-approved, the Blithfield straddles classic and contemporary design and would look equally at home in a Victorian chimney breast or a more modern domestic setting. It’s also a nicely customisable unit with the handle and controls coming in a choice of chrome or brass and the burner itself being available in a range of six different colour finishes to suit your taste and the environment in which it’s being installed.
8Stovax Chesterfield 5 wide
- Best For larger logs
- Dimensions 70cm x 58cm x 36cm
- Heat output 5kW
- Efficiency rating 79.4 per cent
- Max log length 40cm
- Why we love it
- Slim, space-saving design
- Large pane
Another ecodesign and Defra-exempt Stovax product that’s widescreen, but slimline enough to make it a good fit for shallower recesses in the home. A big, square pane gives good fire visuals and some clever engineering reduces any of the precious 5kW heat output from being wasted by directing the warm air (that sometimes gets trapped between the stove’s firebox and outer walls) back into the room. I noticed a discernible difference in heat output, in comparison with lesser burners and because it makes the back of the burner cooler, it opens up more installation spaces.
9Nordpeis ME
- Best Premium log burner
- Dimensions 105cm x 52cm x 34cm
- Heat output 6kW
- Efficiency rating 79 per cent
- Max log length 37cm
- Why we love it
- Stylish design
- Eco-friendly and efficient
- Take note
- Premium pric
I absolutely loved the look of this 5.8kW cylindrical fireplace and if you’re looking for a wood burner to add some wow factor to your room (as much as you are to heat it), then the ME not only looks impressive but also comes with a number of fitting options. These range from pedestals and benches to wall mountings and even an option to suspend it by the chimney from the ceiling.
With good heat output and an airwash system, you can even opt for side windows, which can be fitted to the burner so you can see the flames no matter where you are in the room. The ME is Defra-approved and is ecodesign-ready, so its environmental credentials are sound, and the stoves are actually manufactured by Stovax, so you can guarantee the quality.
10Woodford Lowry 5XL
- Best Level three clearSkies stove
- Dimensions 60cm x 52.2cm x 37.7cm
- Heat output 5kW
- Efficiency rating 81.5 per cent
- Max log length 26cm
- Why we love it
- Efficient heating
- Modern, stylish design
Steel stoves were often seen as less efficient and robust compared with their iron alternatives, but there is no difference between the two materials in modern stoves and this modernist 5kW model heats up quickly, retains heat well and has a solid cast iron door. Its big fire view, with accompanying airwash system, will instantly lend atmosphere to your room and the burn was highly efficient with plenty of warmth for a small- to middle-sized room.
11Charlton & Jenrick go eco adventurer 5
- Best For small spaces
- Dimensions 77.9cm x 30cm x 20cm
- Heat output 4.5kW
- Efficiency rating 86 per cent
- Max log length 18cm
- Why we love it
- Powerful 5Kw output
- Warming shelf and fiddle rail included
As the name suggests, this is a 5kW burner for those who glamp, although it’s equally good at home in any small area where you just need to add a little warmth and practicality. I loved the porthole-esque window, which is kept clean with an airwash, through which you will be able to see a very efficient fire burning, and the burner is equipped for boiling or cooking with a warming shelf and fiddle rail (to stop your kettle falling off). There’s also the option to add an oven to the top for an extra fee.
Your questions about log burners answered
What is the best log burner?
There’s no doubt that trying to navigate the current maze of regulations surrounding wood burning stoves can be a bit of a nightmare, but the Charlton and Jenrick go eco wide cuts through all that with its level five clearSkies credentials. Leaving you to enjoy the burner’s superior build quality and heat output, and all at a price point that will probably make you feel quite warm inside, too.
How I tested log burners
I tested several log burners at local showrooms and experienced them in the homes of ambassadors, all while considering the following criteria.
- Heat output: I assessed each log burner’s heat output, as this is the primary reason for buying one. Where available, I also considered how efficiently that heat is produced.
- Design and flame visuals: I looked at the overall appearance of each burner, as well as how the fire looks through the viewing window, including flame clarity and ambience.
- Price and value: I compared the cost of each model against what it offers. Log burners require a significant upfront investment, but if you’re buying one to help reduce energy bills, it needs to represent good value, without being prohibitively expensive.
How to light a log burner
When lighting your wood-burning stove, the first thing to do is to open all air vents. This is going to help your fire get all the oxygen it needs. Then place your ready-to-burn wood onto the fire bed, starting with the largest wood first and piling the smaller logs on top. Plus, leave enough space between logs for air to get to them.
You’ll also need some kindling and a firelighter. Put the kindling on top of your logs and then the fire-lighter – and ignite it. You can keep the door open to let more air get to the flames but when the kindling has started to catch, close the door. When the logs are fully ignited, put your log burner back to its default running mode. Voila!
How much does it cost to put in a log burner?
The cost of getting a cosy log burner installed in your home depends quite a bit on whether or not you have an existing fireplace. With the existing flue, getting the wood-burning stove put in can cost, on average, £900. Meanwhile, installing a new flue can cost anywhere between £1,500 and £3,000, at an estimate.
Are log burners being banned in the UK?
The government is not planning to implement a ban on domestic burning in the UK in the near future, according to its 2025 Environmental Improvement Plan. This means you’re still allowed to purchase and install new log burners.
However, you can’t burn all types of fuel, especially when it comes to Smoke Control Areas (which most local councils are part of). Burning wood is only allowed in exempt appliances approved by Defra. All log burners featured in this guide are Defra-approved at the time of writing.
You’re only able to use these appliances with the type of fuel listed by the manufacturer, which, in most cases, will be dry, untreated wood. Wet wood and traditional loose house coal are no longer allowed. If you were to burn an unauthorised fuel, you could face a fine of up to £1,000. If your chimney releases more smoke than the limit of 5g of smoke per hour, it can cost you up to £300.
What are the health impacts of a log burner?
Burning wood releases smoke, which contains toxic particles that are being released into the air. Because of this, log burners are a source for the pollutant PM2.5 which is not only damaging for the environment but can also impact human health. Exposure to toxic particles in the air – including PM2.5 – has been linked to (worsening symptoms of) heart and lung disease, dementia and respiratory issues.
New log burners are subject to higher standards to make sure their emission is limited to the standard of 5g of smoke per hour. While log burners are still not the most environmentally friendly or healthy option to heat your home, many houses in the UK are dependent on this heat source. The best way to reduce impact on your health is to opt for a newer model, which burns more efficiently with less smoke leakage and creosote build-up, and make sure it receives proper servicing.
To reduce risk as much as possible, make sure you keep the door closed when not tending the fire (as most emissions escape from opening the door), remove ash on a regular basis and use an air filtration device to improve air quality in the home.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Jon Axworthy has been a feature writer since 1996 and has been contributing reviews to IndyBest since 2017. He has a particular focus on outdoor and household appliances. His experience has seen him testing the best cordless drills, gaming chairs, and robot lawn mowers. Everything he reviews is vigorously assessed, and only the products he deems worthy of your money make it into his guides.
