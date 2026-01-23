11 best log burners for heating rooms of all sizes, tried and tested

On a chilly evening, nothing beats the relaxing, blood-pressure-reducing benefits of watching flames flicker away in one of the best log burners. Unfortunately, similar to using the best chimineas, it’s been proven that microscopic sooty particles can be released, which is why wood burners have had some bad press of late.

Research has uncovered a link between older models and their impact on health and the environment. That’s why modern log burners are manufactured to a different standard, complying with lower emission levels, so you know you won’t fall foul of new environmental laws. Although if you’d rather steer clear of log burners, the best electric heaters and electric blankets can also help to keep you warm, without cranking up the central heating.

When it comes to using log burners, it’s important to check whether you live in a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) smoke control area (which you can check on the Defra website), as this affects which stoves you’re allowed to install. In these zones, wood burners must meet strict smoke emission limits and carry Defra approval.

While the current threshold is 5g of smoke per hour, the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan 2023 proposed an even lower future limit of 3g/hour, and a Defra consultation is currently running until 19 March 2026 to assess whether the future limit should be further reduced to 1g/hour. According to Defra: “Industry testing data suggests that 70 per cent of stoves tested since 2018 would meet this new standard.” For now, all the log burners featured in this review meet the existing 5g Defra requirements. But it’s wise to double-check your choice is included on the list of exempt appliances before buying (different exemptions apply depending on where you live).

Next up are ecodesign burners. These stoves comply with European air quality rules and are engineered to cut harmful emissions such as particulate matter, organic gaseous compounds, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides by increasing the temperature at the top of the stove’s fire box. This reignites the combustion particles and reduces emissions before they leave the stoves, which also requires fewer logs to produce the same amount of heat as other stoves.

Then we have clearSkies burners. Unlike ecodesign burners, this isn’t a mandatory certification, but it provides a clear rating system to help consumers compare stoves more easily. It begins with level two stoves, which are ecodesign-compliant, and works its way up to level five (which is Defra-exempt and 15 per cent more efficient than a level four stove).

Despite increased scrutiny, wood burners remain popular, with around 200,000 installed in the UK each year and sales continuing to rise. With the right model, it’s still possible to enjoy the warmth and atmosphere of a wood burner – as long as you know how to navigate the regulations, and the recommendations below are designed to help you do just that.

The best log burners for 2026 are:

Best overall – Charlton and Jenrick go eco wide: £599, Stovesareus.co.uk

– Charlton and Jenrick go eco wide: £599, Stovesareus.co.uk Best clearSkies level five burner – Arada Farringdon medium eco: £1,650, Stovebay.com

– Arada Farringdon medium eco: £1,650, Stovebay.com Best premium option – Nordpeis ME: £3,294, Stovesareus.co.uk

– Nordpeis ME: £3,294, Stovesareus.co.uk Best for small spaces – Charlton and Jenrick go eco adventurer 5: £939, Flames.co.uk

How I tested

When I tested these wood burners, rather than having to go through some extensive re-modelling at home, I visited local showrooms and ambassadors who already have the product installed in their homes to get hands-on with each model. All the models I tested met ecodesign standards, and I also tested products that were Defra-approved for anyone living in a smoke-controlled area. I also went on the lookout for stoves at all levels in the clearSkies programme. You can read more about my full testing criteria at the end of this review.

