Sonos arc ultra soundbar review – the best gets even better

The smart speaker features redesigned internal audio architecture, for increased immersion

Alex Lee
Senior tech critic
Tuesday 11 March 2025 14:56 EDT
For this review, I considered the overall design, build, setup, connectivity, features and ease of use (iStock/The Independent)

It’s been more than four years since I first reviewed the all-in-one Sonos arc soundbar, a high-performance speaker that delivered incredible Dolby Atmos sound to my living room. That feels like a lifetime ago, when Sonos wasn’t caught up in its own melodrama.

Despite the botched update of the Sonos app, the Sonos Arc has still been my go-to premium soundbar when it comes to enhancing the audio from my TV.

However, speaker technology has since moved on quite a bit, and the Sonos arc has been superseded by soundbars from Samsung and Sony in the intervening years, with the competitor brands having developed better-performing soundbars at maximum volume, and with stronger bass. Yet people flock to Sonos for its sheer simplicity, admittedly something it’s had to scrabble to recapture after the hit to its reputation.

Now, with the launch of the Sonos arc ultra, it just might win back its former glory. The Sonos arc is better in all the best ways – it features a new integrated Sound Motion woofer for better bass; voices and dialogue come across clearer, thanks to an improved centre channel; and there’s a completely redesigned internal audio architecture, for increased immersion.

But how does it stack up against its competitors? I’ve been testing the Sonos arc ultra for a little more than a week, and these are my first impressions...

How we tested

The Sonos speaker in action
The Sonos speaker in action (Alex Lee)

For this review, I hooked up the Sonos arc ultra to my 65in LG nanocell nano86 TV, using the eARC port. I put the device through its paces with a mix of films and TV shows, focusing on both Dolby Atmos and standard formats. I checked out action-packed flicks such as Dune: Part Two and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot, to see how well the soundbar immersed me in the action and filled my living room. Could Sound Motion noticeably improve the bass, compared with the Sonos arc?

Beyond movies, I also listened to a bunch of music genres, to really get a feel for the Sonos arc ultra's sound quality. From bass-heavy tracks such as Massive Attack’s ‘Angel’ to pop hits and music scores, I was looking at how the arc ultra handled treble and bass. With more drivers than the original arc, was it still balanced? And was audio crystal clear?

I also played with some of the key features, such as the speech enhancement option for clearer dialogue, new quick tune feature and Sonos Ace sound swap support. I also considered the overall design, build, setup, connectivity, features and ease of use.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic, who specialises in all the latest gear. He’s tried and tested the best products and written extensively on new launches. He also tracks the prices of tech products, including headphones, iPads, speakers and more. He’d only ever recommend a top-notch product from retailers and brands he trusts.

1
Sonos arc ultra

Sonos arc ultra speaker indybest
  • Dimensions: 117.8cm x 7.5cm x 11.06cm
  • Weight: 5.9kg
  • Speaker configuration: 9.1.4
  • Connections: Optical, ethernet, wifi 6, HDMI ARC and eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, AirPlay 2
  • Sound formats: Dolby Atm
  • Why we love it
    • Incredible bass – improved massively
    • Room-filling audio
    • Sleeker design
    • Speech and dialogue come across very clearly
    • More Android-friendly
  • Take note
    • Still no DTS:X support

Design

Sonos is continuing its minimalist design ethos with the arc ultra. Like its predecessor, the tubular soundbar with wrap-around grills comes in either black or white, and is just slightly less beastly in terms of size. It’s a tiny bit longer on either side but it’s significantly skinnier. It kind of blows my mind that it appears smaller than the bulbous Sonos arc yet has more drivers on the inside, as well as a Sound Motion subwoofer.

There are some design differences, however. The Sonos arc ultra has a new panel for its touch controls at the back of the speaker, directly in the centre, and there’s now a Bluetooth pairing button. Yes, that means it works with Android devices, not just iPhones via AirPlay 2. I love the new volume controls, too – you control the volume by swiping left and right on an indented strip on the right, making it much easier to find. There’s still the little alcove at the back for the HDMI eARC, power and ethernet port. It looks signature Sonos and as premium as always.

The Sonos app has been pretty much restored to its former glory, and setup is as easy as ever. You just plug the arc ultra into the wall, hook up the HDMI to your TV and the soundbar, and open up the app to get started. One of the best parts about the setup is that Trueplay has been updated with a new quick-tuning feature, which is excellent.

Sonos Arc ultra testing shots indybest
(Alex Lee)

I hated having to walk around, waving my phone in the air to get it to calibrate the audio to my living room, but the quick tuning does it all by itself, with one tap of a button in the app. It made things sound just as good if I were to Trueplay manually during setup. It’s also compatible with Android devices now, so you won’t need to borrow someone’s iPhone. You can also add on any subwoofers, such as the new Sub 4 and rear speakers.

As before, if you want to play true Dolby Atmos, you’re going to need a TV that supports eARC (the “e” stands for enhanced, which is necessary for those higher-quality Dolby Atmos signals). If your TV only has an ARC port, you’ll still be receiving Atmos, but it will be over Dolby Digital Plus – which means the sound will be a little more compressed and lossy.

Sound

So, how does it all sound? In a word: magical. The sound fills every corner of the room, adding height and depth and making every bit of content sound intense and superb. After all, there are a whopping 14 drivers on the inside, with a 9.1.4-channel configuration. Seven silk-dome tweeters, with two firing upwards, help with those crisp high-frequency sounds, while the six woofers are responsible for the mid-range sounds. The biggest change, however, is the inclusion of something that Sonos calls Sound Motion, a four-motor dual-membrane woofer that provides booming bass, without increasing bulk to the speaker itself.

One issue I had with the original Sonos arc was that sometimes dialogue in films and TV shows came across as a bit muffled, but this has been massively improved on the arc ultra. Sonos has improved the centre channel for better dialogue and speech clarity, and the speech enhancement feature inside the app continues to boost them even further.

I’m always struggling to hear what people are saying in films – a lot of that is down to the way sound is mixed in post-production these days, but the new Sonos soundbar remedies this massively. Dialogue came across significantly clearer on the latest soundbar compared to the arc, even with the speech enhancement feature turned off. I never needed to turn up the volume to hear what people were saying in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and voices were crystal clear when watching non-Atmos content, such as the news or Big Brother. It solved my biggest bugbear about TV audio, with voices filling the room instead of feeling narrow and hollow.

The speaker configuration ensures the sound reaches every corner of my room, with the up-firing speakers adding a good sense of height, and the side-firing speakers adding depth and widening the soundstage.

Sonos arc ultra testing shots indybest
(Alex Lee)

The absolute star of the show, though, has to be sound motion. One of the problems with the Sonos arc was that, while it got loud, I never felt the rumbles or felt my heart race during action scenes. If I wanted to feel the bass in a film, I had to pair it with a separate subwoofer. This is not the case with sound motion, which provides an added bass response.

While it didn’t give me the same experience as being in the cinema – you’ll still need to buy the sub 4 for that – bass was much better. Sound felt absolutely explosive when watching the sandworm scene in Dune: Part Two. While it didn’t rattle the room, I could almost feel the bass. Before, scenes like that would fill the room, but I wouldn’t get a sense of depth. I do now, and it’s epic. If you don’t want to splurge out on a separate sub, the bass is pretty darn good with the new Sound Motion woofer.

Annoyingly, while watching films in Dolby Atmos is great, the Sonos arc ultra still doesn’t support DTS:X. While a lot of Blu-Rays now come with Dolby Atmos tracks, many still use DTS:X, so, physical-media fans who have Blu-Rays that only support DTS:X won’t be able to hear their favourite films in an immersive, surround-sound environment.

Listening to music was also a joy. Chappell Roan’s Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album sounded full and loud, while the vocals came across as clean and clear. There’s also an equaliser in the Sonos app, if you want to tamper a little with the sound. It performs well at filling an entire room, helped along by its frankly domineering presence below the TV set. Bass on Massive Attack’s ‘Angel’ was frankly glorious, really illustrating the improvements in bass clarity. It still struggles a little with deep, sub-bass but, for general bass response, it does great.

Just like the Sonos arc, the far-field microphones worked well at picking up my voice – even from another room, and those microphones also double up as Trueplay tuning devices. It’s still a better smart speaker than a standalone Amazon Echo, with better sound and voice pick-up.

The verdict: Sonos arc ultra

The Sonos arc ultra is the best soundbar the brand has ever made. Bass has been massively improved, thanks to the sound motion technology, and dialogue is clearer than ever before. It is £100 more expensive than the original arc, but I think that increase in price is justified, based on the improvements made. It’s sleeker, slimmer, more Android-friendly and, frankly, sounds absolutely epic. Now that the Sonos app is almost back to its best, I reckon it’s worth the upgrade.

