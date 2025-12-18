Best digital notebooks for smart scribbling, tested by a tech expert

While pen and paper can be helpful in a pinch for jotting down the odd observation or a reminder to do something later, if you don’t categorise those notes then it can be tricky to track down a specific piece of writing. If you’ve encountered that exact situation but you still like the physicality of writing notes with a pen instead of typing them up then it might be the perfect time to upgrade to a digital notebook. For those who also want to store thousands of books in one device, IndyBest has also rounded up the best ereaders.

These tablet alternatives recreate the feeling of a traditional notebook via an E Ink screen, but they bring added benefits like cloud storage, page templates and quick sharing, just to name a few. As a tech journalist of seven years who regularly needs to take notes whilst testing the latest products, I made the move to having a digital notebook by my side roughly three years ago, and I haven’t looked back. It has streamlined my workflow immensely.

As more people have started to realise the value of digital notebooks, so too has the market expanded to accommodate demand, and now you have tons of options for anyone looking to get in on the action. With various ecosystems building around the latest digital notebooks, it can be tricky to understand which one is best for your needs, which is why I’ve gone ahead and tested the latest options so that you can make the right choice. Catering to all types of budgets and use cases, here is my definitive ranking of the best digital notebooks you can buy right now.

The best digital notebooks for 2025 are:

Best overall – ReMarkable 2: £389, Currys.co.uk

– ReMarkable 2: £389, Currys.co.uk Best for Kindle readers – Kindle scribe: £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Kindle scribe: £379.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for students – Kobo libra colour: £209, Amazon.co.uk

– Kobo libra colour: £209, Amazon.co.uk Best for writers – ReMarkable paper pro move: £439, Amazon.co.uk

– ReMarkable paper pro move: £439, Amazon.co.uk Best for productivity – Boox tab X C: £759.99, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I tested a range of digital notebooks for every scribbler ( Thomas Deehan/The Independent )

While any good digital notebook needs to recreate the sensation of writing with a pen or pencil, the ever-increasing amount of competition means that they have to go beyond that by offering additional smart features. There’s also the concept of ecosystems to consider, and how well devices mesh with your existing tech. With that in mind, my key factors for testing were the stylus, display, user interface, battery life and smart features.