The best supermarket wines, according to sommeliers and experts

A full-bodied red to serve with a Sunday roast, a delicate rosé to pair with canapés, a dry white wine to enjoy while watching The Traitors – whatever it is you’re after, you don't need to splash out to enjoy good vino. Bringing affordable high-quality wines to the fore, from the viral £10.99 “chicken wine” (La Vieille Ferme rosé) to Aldi’s award-winning sauvignon blanc and Asda’s playful alternative to Whispering Angel, Screaming Devil, social media has played a huge role in opening up the wine world.

At the helm are TikTok accounts like Lucy Hitchcock’s – better known as @Partnerinwineuk – who regularly drain supermarket stocks when they share their wine recommendations online. Demystifying wine by stripping away some of the ceremony, wine influencers like Hannah Crosbie and Tom Gilbey are also helping wine to feel more accessible.

“Wine is a whole aisle now, as people want more variety as well as value, and supermarkets have wisely chosen to invest in their wine buyers and relationships with producers – because this is how most of us buy our wine,” says Libby Brodie, wine consultant and columnist. A similar shift has taken place with supermarket champagne and whisky, where rising demand has driven improvements in both range and quality.

According to Sinead Murdoch, sommelier and co-founder of restaurant Tasca, supermarkets are increasingly appealing to more discerning drinkers. “Now top wine buyers are working for supermarkets, and the growing competition is raising the standard of what ends up on the shelves.”

That said, finding a genuinely standout bottle can still be a challenge. So I turned to the experts. From sommeliers to wine influencers, these are the best supermarket wines, as recommended by those who know the industry best.

Meet the experts

I spoke to qualified wine consultants, restaurant sommeliers, TikTok-viral influencers and wine critics to find the best bottles to sip in summer 2025.

These experts chose bottles from Aldi, M&S and more ( Katie Brook/Libby Brodie )

Libby Brodie is a qualified wine consultant with years of experience in the industry. She is the founder of Bacchus & Brodie Wine Consultancy, which personally curates wine selections for individuals or events.

Katie Brook is a journalist with a specialism in wine and a decade of experience as a wine reviewer. She is the founder of Run To Wine – a London- and Surrey-based running club that ends its sessions with a wine tasting.

I spoke to influencers, sommeliers and more ( Lucy Hitchcock/Photographer: Millie Short )

Sinead Murdoch is a sommelier and co-founder of Tasca, a restaurant in London. Following a formal training, she headed up front of house at Shoreditch restaurant Bistro Freddie. She then spent time in Provence at Gallifet Art Centre, where she curated the wine list.

Lucy Hitchcock is the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. She has nearly 100k on Instagram and 65k on TikTok, with her reviews of Aldi or M&S bottles regularly going viral.