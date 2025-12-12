The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best supermarket champagne and sparkling alternatives, handpicked by experts
From award-winning Aldi to Co-op bottles of fizz, these are the bargain bottles to try
Christmas party season and champagne go hand in hand. But festivities aside, just about every special occasion can benefit from raising a flute of fizz. Your penchant might be for Laurent Perrier, Veuve Clicquot or Moët & Chandon, but industry insiders will tell you that supermarkets and independent houses are making champagne and sparkling wine alternatives that are just as good (and a lot cheaper).
This year alone, Co-op’s champagne has been crowned one of the world’s best at the International Wine & Spirit Competition, while Aldi’s £15 bottle won at the World Champagne Awards 2025 and Tesco was close behind with its Clubcard-favourite premier cru.
The marrying of affordability and quality is thanks to better wine-making technology and warmer climates (particularly for English sparkling wine from Dorset, Kent and Sussex), but also higher consumer demand. “Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable, more savvy; they can look anything up on the internet,” says Libby Brodie, wine consultant and columnist.
“Supermarket own labels often offer a great entry point for Champagne,” explains wine critic Rosamund Hall, “as they’re working with highly respected producers to source high quality wines for the best value available – you won't find quirky ‘grower champagne’ finesse, but you can expect well made, highly enjoyable wines that will be a perfect pour for any occasion.”
This doesn't just apply to champagne – the supermarkets are brimming with sommelier-approved wines and premium-quality whisky. But if it’s champagne and sparkling alternatives you’re after, you’re in the right place, as I’ve gone to the experts in time for Christmas.
So, when faced with a giant supermarket aisle, where do you start when selecting a fizz? “I personally like to look outside of champagne when it comes to value for money, as even with supermarket own brands, I find you get much more bang for your buck,” says Lucy Hitchcock, the wine influencer behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. “To find those hidden gems, look out for words like traditional method, crémant, and method cap classique (MCC) on the label. All of these wines are made in the same way as champagne, often using similar grape blends.”
To narrow down your search further, Hitchcock highlights South Africa for wine-making. “The very best is Graham Beck's pinot noir rosé 2018/19, which has this richness and depth of flavours that rivals Laurent Perrier rosé.”
Also offering stellar value for money are regions just outside of Champagne, including Hitchcock’s favourite, crémant from Limoux. “This vintage from Laithwaites is made from champagne grapes but is a fraction of the price of your usual vintage champagnes. Five years ageing for £13.99 on offer is a very good deal indeed.”
Whether you’ve got a special occasion in the calendar or are already looking ahead to the festive period, I’ve asked industry experts to choose their favourite bottles of supermarket champagne and fizz.
Meet the experts
I spoke to qualified wine consultants, TikTok-viral influencers and wine critics to find the best affordable bottles of bubbly to sip in winter 2025.
Libby Brodie is a qualified wine consultant with years of experience in the industry. She is the founder of Bacchus & Brodie Wine Consultancy, which personally curates wine selections for individuals or events.
Lucy Hitchcock is the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. She has nearly 100k followers on Instagram and 65k on TikTok, with her reviews of Aldi or M&S wines regularly going viral.
Rosamund Hall is a writer, presenter and columnist specialising in wine and spirits. She is The Independent's weekly wine columnist with ‘The Wine Down’ and writer of the best rosé wines.
1Graham Beck pinot noir rosé 2018/19
- ABV 11.5%
- Grapes Pinot noir, chardonnay
- Region Western Cape, South Africa
Graham Beck is fast becoming one of the world’s best independent sparkling wine brands, and this is “South Africa’s answer to rosé champagne – all pinot noir with four years ageing,” says Hitchcock. Describing it as having “creamy bubbles, juicy strawberry and raspberry with a pink grapefruit twist, plus that champagne-style brioche note”, it sounds delicious. “If you love Laurent Perrier rosé, you’ll love this.”
2M&S Collection St Gall champagne brut
- ABV 12.5%
- Grapes Pinot noir, chardonnay
- Region Champagne, France
“This gorgeous champagne is made by one of the best cooperatives, Union Champagne, whose members are working across some of the best sites in the regions of Côte des Blancs and Montagne de Reims,” Hall explains. “A chardonnay-heavy blend alongside pinot noir, you can expect a wine that delivers an uplifting bite of fresh green apples alongside warming buttered toast and a delicate nutty note.”
3Les Pionniers vintage champagne brut 2013
- ABV 12%
- Grapes Pinot noir, chardonnay
- Region Champagne, France
Co-op’s own champagne, the Les Pionniers vintage brut 2013, was the only supermarket champagne to win an IWSC trophy this year. “It outperformed wines nearly three times the price and hugely over-delivers for the price,” says Brodie. “They've taken their time, ageing it for over a decade, resulting in these gorgeous, delicate brioche and lemon curd notes, crisp citrus and refined bubbles.”
Hall agrees: “I am consistently impressed by all of the Co-op’s Les Pinonniers range, and this vintage champagne is no exception.” The blend of pinot noir and chardonnay is made for the supermarket “by Compagnie Champenoise, aka Piper & Charles Heidsieck, and it feels effortlessly luxurious with a rich, creamy mousse which delivers abundant notes of delicate twists of lemon alongside soft baked brioche and toasted hazelnuts”.
4Tesco English sparkling wine
- ABV 12%
- Grapes Chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier
- Region Kent, England
“I am all for championing English sparkling wine and Tesco’s Finest [bottle] is great value, especially as it’s created at award-winning Balfour Estate in Kent by one of the loveliest winemakers, Fergus Elias,” says Brodie. “The same grapes as champagne, it has whispers of shortbread and hazelnut alongside glorious English green apples and fun fizz.” Easily rivalling champagne at a fraction of the price, it’s well worth a try on your next weekly shop.
5Roche Lacour cuvée de réserve crémant de Limoux 2018
- ABV 12.5%
- Grapes Chardonnay, chenin blanc, pinot noir
- Regions Limoux, Languedoc‑Roussillon, France
Roche Lacour’s cuvée is “made like champagne but from Limoux, with chardonnay and pinot noir [grapes]”. With “five years on the lees, it gives it real depth – a classy alternative to champagne at a brilliant price,” says Hitchcock. “Think crisp apple, peach and citrus with a toasty richness from oak ageing”. Owing to popularity, the bottle is currently sold out – but sign up for an email notification when it's restocked.
