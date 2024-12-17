Served on the rocks, poured into a steaming cup of coffee or in a hot chocolate topped with squirty cream, cream liqueurs in recent years have become synonymous with Christmas.

Typically made with whiskey – or an alternative spirit such as rum or tequila – and blended with cream, these indulgent liqueurs are great to have on hand to serve guests, or to enjoy with your feet up in front of a festive film.

From the first field-to-table cream liqueur to strawberry-flavoured cream tequila, there are all manner of options to choose from if you’re looking to try a new – or established – cream liqueur.

We had the enviable task of determining the top 10 and tried more than 20 different varieties in the process (while watching a festive film and enjoying a mince pie on the side, naturally). Keep reading for those that will make your Christmas very merry indeed.

How we tested

open image in gallery We raised a glass to Christmas a little early this year ( Kayleigh Rattle )

When it comes to criteria, taste was obviously a big consideration. We were looking for a pleasurable balance of cream and alcohol: not too strong that it was unenjoyable, and not too creamy that it was sickly. The quality of ingredients, mouthfeel and consistency, packaging and price point were also taken into consideration.

The best cream liqueurs for Christmas 2024 are: