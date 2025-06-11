The Inkey List’s glycolic acid exfoliating stick worked magic on my keratosis pilaris

The Inkey List glycolic acid exfoliating body stick
- Size : 45g
- Key ingredients : Glycolic acid, salicylic acid and shea butter
- Why we love it
- Not greasy or sticky
- Super fast and easy to use
- Instant hydration
- Really effective at smoothing and softening skin
- Razor bumps were less red and became less common
- Long-lasting
Those who suffer from dry or bumpy skin will know just how tiring and sore it is to scrub skin with an exfoliating mitt. When I saw this product I was eager to try it. Thankfully, I found it a dream to use and it is hands down the quickest, easiest and most mess-free exfoliating treatment I’ve tried.
Despite having a slight waxiness to the formula, it’s non-greasy and glides onto the skin with ease. I had zero flare-ups or negative reactions to the strength of the chemical exfoliant.
As for results, it affected different areas of the body differently. For areas of keratosis pilaris, in just two weeks, it had worked wonders – I noticed my skin was significantly softer. It is worth noting that the bumps didn’t disappear entirely, but rather had been sanded down, revealing smooth skin.
Where razor bumps are concerned, I was initially sceptical but was pleasantly surprised by the results. While bumps weren’t eradicated completely, redness noticeably decreased – but consistent use is important.
For just £15, this is not only a quick and easy solution to rough, bumpy skin, but an affordable one too.