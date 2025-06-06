Exclusive: The Inkey List’s new £11 face mist is my must-have for summer

The Inkey List hydro-surge dewy face mist
- Key ingredients: Water, mineral-rich sea water, glycerin, cucumber, betaine, lactic acid, aquaxyl
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes, both
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Provides an instant burst of hydration
- Creates a healthy blank canvas for subsequent skincare
- Hand luggage-friendly size
- Take note
- Better for dehydration than under nourished skin
- Small quantity could put some people off
As with any skincare mist, I entered this test with a little scepticism as to whether or not face sprays are a necessary step in my routine. Then again, I have looked to La Roche-Posay’s cicaplast spray (£12, Amazon.co.uk) and Tatcha’s dewy skin mist (£48, Spacenk.com) through the years for an extra dose of moisture, so it seemed worth a shot. The Inkey List’s hydro-surge formula – as its name suggests – sets out to give exactly that, a hefty boost of hydration. It takes two approaches to parched skin, combining moisture-sealing aquaxyl with glycerin, which acts as a humectant to draw moisture from the air.
The pump dispenser provides an even (if slightly forceful) mist coverage and, much like the brand’s existing product repertoire, the packaging is indistinct and does the job. Initially, I was slightly disappointed with the 75ml size. However, after a bit of quick maths, it turns out that the hydro-surge spray still works out as one of the most affordable in this category when calculating per ml versus competitors.
In practice, I found the spray most helpful after I’d cleansed my skin and waited before beginning my toning, serum and moisturising steps. In these instances, the mist alleviated any tightness from cleansing and made it easier to apply other products.
After use, it seemed as though my serums stretched further, and my skin felt less sensitive to actives like retinol. It left my face plumper and springier. After several weeks, I could undoubtedly see an improvement in my skin elasticity.
I love the fact that it features lactic acid, too. Exfoliating often causes skin sensitivity, but with The Inkey List’s soothing blend of cucumber and betaine, I could tolerate the AHA and reap the skin benefits.
As for who this product best suits, it’s first worth acknowledging that there’s a difference between dry and dehydrated skin – the former is a skin type caused by a lack of oil, while the latter is a skin issue from a lack of moisture.
Hydro-surge largely works to tackle dehydration, so it’s not going to be the solution to your flaking or dry patches, but it will certainly boost your skin’s moisture reservoir and improve elasticity.