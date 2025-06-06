Exclusive: The Inkey List’s new £11 face mist is my must-have for summer

The UK experienced its hottest spring on record, so it was the perfect time for The Inkey List to launch its new hydro-surge dewy face mist (£11, Theinkeylist.com).

For those unfamiliar with the brand, The Inkey List takes an ingredients-led approach to skincare, with affordable price points and no-nonsense, effective formulas. We’re talking fragrance-free moisturisers, serums without shimmer and eye creams without unnecessarily flashy applicators.

This new release – alongside the brand’s first cream cleanser – promises to brighten, hydrate and revitalise. But, the question is: how does it perform in practice? I’ve had my hands on the hydro-surge mist for around one month now, testing it every day to get the low-down on the formula’s highs and lows ahead of its online drop.

Scroll on for my tried and tested review, plus all the info you’ll need to shop later this week.

How I tested

I’ve been using The Inkey List’s hydro-surge dewy face mist since the end of April, giving me four weeks to put it through its paces. I applied the spray twice daily after cleansing and before my serums and moisturisers. I used a generous amount of the liquid – anywhere between three to six sprays – and waited a few seconds for it to absorb into the skin. I’ve been using it on both make-up free days and underneath my day-to-day combination of foundation and bronzer, paying attention to any changes to my usual complexion. I also noted any changes in hydration, the feel of the formula on the skin and also considered value for money.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has many years of experience as a beauty writer and has been specifically reviewing products from The Inkey List since 2021 – her most recent write-up on the brand saw her put The Inkey List’s tripeptide lip balm to the test. Lucy is well-versed in the skincare realm, having reviewed everything from the best hyaluronic acids to SPF moisturisers and LED face masks.