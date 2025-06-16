I’m a beauty writer and these are the SPFs I’m taking to Greece (with 30% off)

Sol de Janeiro is the brand behind the tongue-in-cheek Brazilian bum bum cream (£40.80, Boots.com) and a scent range that’s a more upmarket answer to the 2000s obsession with Revlon’s Charlie. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the brand name, chances are you’re familiar with the signature ochre-yellow packaging or the salted caramel scent (£20.40, Boots.com).

The brand is now 10 years old and, since the launch of its trio of SPFs last April, has seen everyone from TikTok’s Eloise Fouladgar (@eloisefouladgar) to Love Island’s Amber Gill singing the praises of its heavenly-scented collection. To add fuel to the fire, Sol presented Sofia Richie as the face of the collection.

With more than a year since the SPF 50 trio went to market, I’ve had heaps of time to get to know the Rio radiance body spray (was £36, now £23.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk), lotion (was £40, now £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and oil (was £38, now £26, Asos.com), including staycations, 30C heatwaves and plenty of beach days. Of course, as every skincare fanatic knows, sunscreen isn’t just for the sunshine and even the cloudiest of days can prompt a nasty skin peel.

As it happens, these products will be joining me next month for a week of blazing sun on the sandy shores of Greece, so keep reading to discover why they made the packing list above all others.

How I tested Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance SPF

I put the Rio radiance SPF 50 body lotion, spray and oil to the test ( The Independent/Lucy Smith )

Applying the products on several occasions, including poolside, at the beach and on a sunny office lunchtime, I paid attention to the consistency of the different SPFs. I wanted to establish whether any of the formulas felt sticky under clothing and noted how easy the products were to apply and distribute. I assessed how long the scents lasted on my skin and the effectiveness of the three different applicators.