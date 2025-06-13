Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From Murad and La Roche Posay to Ultrasun and Garnier, these’s are the formulas to know
Sunscreen is not only a summer staple. When it comes to daily skincare, we all know that facial SPF is non-negotiable, and the sun’s UV rays cause damage all year round. However, the UV index tends to be much higher in summer, so sun cream is more important than ever during the warmer season.
Wearing a daily SPF with a minimum of SPF30 is the best way to protect our skin, but it can be tricky to know where to start, particularly with so many formulas on the market. Just like moisturisers, serums and face washes, one size doesn’t fit all.
It’s important to find an SPF that’s tailored to your skin type or specific concerns. Whether you have acne-prone, sensitive or oily skin, the latest formulas are made using innovative ingredients that don’t clog the pores or leave a white cast over darker skin tones.
From Murad and La Roche Posay to Ultrasun and Garnier, we’ve rounded up the best tried and tested SPFs for various skin types below, as recommended by our team of beauty editors and experts.
This is a collection of tests from several articles, but all of these products were tested on these different skin types for days at a time. We assessed how easy it was to apply each product, if it caused make-up to pill, and ultimately, whether or not it worked well with its given skin type.
Securing the top spot in our review of the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin, La Roche Posay’s anthelios 400 invisible fluid SPF was described as the best all-rounder for topping up during the day. “We’ve been in love with this sunscreen for a long time – in fact, it was still called ‘shaka fluid’ when we first started using it,” our beauty expert said. “Since then, this product has only gotten better, with the addition of new UV filters to protect against photo ageing (when the sun prematurely ages skin).”
Praised as being neither too oily nor too matte, they loved the formula for being very lightweight as well as being easy to apply – “it’s incredibly fluid and simply disappears on the skin”.
Our favourite SPF for sensitive skin, Murad’s age defence broad spectrum SPF50 formula is a daily staple. “The slimline 50ml bottle is an ideal handbag size, and when squeezing out the cream, there’s never a gloopy mess,” noted our writer. “What we love most about the midweight, pale orange sunscreen is how much it balances out an uneven skin tone,” they added. Instantly smoothing, the product absorbs quickly into the skin, “leaving gorgeous luminosity while protecting against UVA, UVB and blue light damage”.
They described the effect as “bringing just enough glow without a hint of greasiness or irritation”. Whether wearing make-up or leaving your face bare, this high-protection SPF50 buy preps the face like a superior primer. “It’s undoubtedly a splurge, but we can’t fault the incredible finish.”
The best tried and tested formula for darker skin tones, Ultrasun’s anti pigmentation SPF50 left our beauty critic’s skin “feeling moisturised, protected and healthy-looking”. If you’re concerned about visible hyperpigmentation, this SPF is loved for its advanced formulation geared towards treating and protecting the skin from further damage.
“We tried it under make-up, on clean skin, while working outdoors and facing a screen all day and its creamy formula not only absorbed completely with little effort, but it left our skin feeling moisturised, protected and healthy-looking,” noted our beauty expert. Powered by ingredients such as squalane and citric acid, our tester said that it mattifies “oily skin types and hydrating drier types, [with] the SPF technology working with darker skin tones rather than against it”.
Dubbed the best formula for dry skin in our round-up of the best face SPFs, our tester said CeraVe’s formula is “bolstered with hardworking ingredients that nourish, protect and hydrate your skin.” The consistency feels more like a traditional moisturiser, but it’s not at all greasy or sticky. “It absorbs nicely into the skin, but I found that it needs a little bit more rubbing in,” she added. “Once that’s done, all you’re left with is a healthy-looking glow, and I love how make-up wears on top of this formula, and the finish of it means it makes a great primer. “
Crowned the best face sunscreen for dry skin in our round-up, Garnier’s budget formula ticks every box. “Incredibly lightweight yet effective, I love the combination of BHAs (known for their ability to reduce the appearance of blemishes and excess oil) and niacinamide (known to soften and smooth skin), which work together to help prevent blemishes and breakouts while simultaneously protecting the skin,” our tester said.
The formula is oddly watery, but don’t be put off. Our beauty expert found that this consistency means that it “blends and absorbs more quickly than most, and it’s virtually undetectable once it’s on, too.”
It’s tricky to find make-up-friendly SPF formulas, particularly if you have rosacea. However, this Garnier formula secured a spot in our review of the best rosacea creams. Our tester found that it’s “lightweight, affordable, and dries to a non-greasy finish.” The only issue is that it pills a little. Our tester likes it, but warns, “I would recommend leaving this formula to absorb for 10 minutes before applying make-up, to avoid pilling.”
The verdict
There’s no outright winner here, as these sunscreens all target different problems. Acne sufferers are best served by the La Roche Posay UVmune anthelios 400 invisible fluid, while those with sensitive skin should look to the Murad city skin age defence broad spectrum.
