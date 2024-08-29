This affordable exfoliating body stick worked magic on my keratosis pilaris

If you struggle with keratosis pilaris (also known as strawberry skin – a build-up of keratin within our skin pores) or sore razor bumps, then listen up. The much loved-affordable skincare brand The Inkey List may have produced the answer to our collective grumbles.

Having sold out after its original launch, this stick claims to reduce the appearance of keratosis pilaris, razor bumps, hyper-pigmentation, breakouts and ingrown hairs. Results are promised after just one week, and drastic improvements are said to be visible after a month of consistent use.

How does this miracle product work? Well, it’s a combination of skin-loving hero ingredients. The glycolic acid is used to exfoliate the skin’s surface and remove dead cells that leave the skin feeling rough, bumpy and uneven in tone. Salicylic acid helps to unclog oily pores, which is what causes issues like breakouts and ingrown hairs. Finally, shea butter offers a hydrating and moisturising effect.

Chemical exfoliants have become the way of the future, and after testing this product, I’m beginning to see why. Here’s how I got on with this miracle stick.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve used the formula consistently for two months and am impressed by the results ( Ella Duggan )

Using the exfoliating stick every night for the last two months, I targeted keratosis pilaris on my arm, as well as underarm razor bumps and dry heels and elbows. I followed instructions carefully, starting by only using the stick two or three times a week and building up to every night once my skin had gotten used to it. To assess the product’s efficacy, I looked for two things, appearance and texture. I noted any decrease in redness and improvement in brightness and paid close attention to any changes in the dryness or bumpiness of my skin.