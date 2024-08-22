Support truly

In the latest beauty newness, affordable skincare brand CeraVe has launched its skin renewing eye cream (£18.40, Boots.com) with the lofty promise of reduced fine lines and crow’s feet. At IndyBest, we’ve been among the first to get our hands on the new release – so here’s what five of our testers made of it.

Naturally, with people paying a premium to minimise the development of their fine lines, we were sceptical. However, given its impressive ingredients list (a peptide complex, ceramides and caffeine), CeraVe’s most recent development certainly looks good on paper. And it’s no surprise, with best-sellers, such as the SA smoothing cleanser (£14.50, Boots.com) and advanced repair ointment (£8.80, Boots.com) already under the brand’s belt.

In order to get an all-encompassing overview of the brand’s first-ever anti-ageing eye cream, which has exclusively launched at Boots, we dished it out across ages and skin types. Keep reading for the verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our IndyBest team tested the new CeraVe eye cream on oily, combination, normal and dry skin types ( The Independent )

Being a new launch, we weren’t able to test the CeraVe skin renewing eye cream for an extended period to establish whether or not it reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet long-term. That said, our team of five testers (aged between 23 and 32, with varied skin types) noted our first impressions. We made note of any immediate differences in the under-eye area, the texture of the cream, how it felt on the skin and how it worked with other products.

CeraVe skin renewing eye cream: £18.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery The eye cream boasts hyaluronic acid and niacinamide among its list of actives ( CeraVe/The Independent )

In terms of the product itself, the skin renewing eye cream features a whole host of skincare buzzwords including niacinamide to manage shine, hyaluronic acid and glycerin for hydration, nourishing ceramides and the previously mentioned peptide complex (the formula’s USP) with caffeine for a youthful plumping effect.

Tester: Samuel Mathewson

Rating: 4/5

Age: 32

32 Skin Type: Dry skin

I have a sensitive eye area and have broken out in rashes with several (more expensive) eye creams in the past. But this one is soothing and moisturising, even better, I felt no traces of sensitivity. I’ve used it for a few days, applying the thick cream liberally before bed and have found that my eye area feels more hydrated, thanks to the heavy formula. While you’ll find peptides on the ingredients list, the eye cream is unlikely to magically zap away your wrinkles, but my first impressions are very positive.

Tester: Daisy Lester

Rating: 4.5/5

Age: 26

26 Skin type: Normal skin

On first impressions, CeraVe’s new formula is everything I look for in an eye cream: thick, smoothing and firming. The squeeze tube and precise applicator help the product go on with ease. Infused with hydrating and nourishing ingredients (think peptides, caffeine, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide), the formula locks in moisture for a glowy finish. My under-eye area immediately felt soothed, soft and smoothed, while the once dull area looked visibly brighter (reversing the effects of a busy weekend). It works nicely as a primer too, and concealer can be comfortably layered without any pilling.

Tester: Lucy Smith

Rating: 4/5

Age: 27

27 Skin type: Oily skin

Though I haven’t used the cream long enough to test its long-term effects on any fine lines around my under eyes, I did immediately notice the topical filler-like feel of the cream. Much like a silicone-type deep wrinkle filler (the sort I’d spot in my granny’s bathroom), this eye cream has a smoothing, line-blurring effect upon application. It’s not quite as intense as a deep filler and feels lighter for use among a larger age bracket, but still works to hide the little creases that have appeared under my lash line as I’ve eeked into my late 20s. The feel of the cream is immediately soothing and, as someone who suffers from many a streaming eye come hayfever season, this seems just the calming ticket. I have no doubt I’ll be reaching for this over the coming weeks and months.

Tester: Ellie-Anne Walmesley

Rating: 4.5/5

Age: 23

23 Skin type: Combination/sensitive skin

I often wake up with puffy eyes, and even before fully rubbing in this eye cream, I noticed its cooling effect. Owing to my sensitive skin, I’m always cautious of skincare products, but I experienced no stinging or tingling. The cream’s consistency is perfect for me – a thicker gel-like formula is not too heavy, unlike others I’ve tried that have caused milia around my eyes. Overall, I’m impressed with how soothing it is and would recommend it to other people with sensitive skin.

Tester: Alice Carter

Rating: 2/5

Age: 25

25 Skin type: Combination skin

I don’t use eye cream all that often and this one isn’t one that stands out from the crowd. However, I do love its cooling effect and after using it a few times I would come back to it when my eyes are feeling extra puffy. If you’re not a fan of the cooling effect eye cream often gives, I would recommend using a smaller amount and warming in the hands before applying.

The verdict: CeraVe skin renewing eye cream

While our testers had mixed reviews, with some not rating the efficacy of the cream and others enjoying its smoothing and soothing qualities, the product’s average score came out at a generous 3.8/5. Overall, we mostly enjoyed the texture of the CeraVe eye cream on the skin, its ability to layer with make-up and how it felt comfortable for those of us prone to sensitive eyes. As for how it works as an anti-ager long-term? Watch this space.