Get 40% off Estée Lauder’s anti-ageing hero products with this gift set offer

Estée Lauder’s advanced night repair is a firm favourite – and for good reason. It’s been around since 1982, it was one of the first products to take a whack at anti-ageing. Now, 42 years later, it’s reduced by £50 alongside the brand’s revitalizing supreme+ creme (£58, Lookfantastic.com).

A set of the two full-size “youth keepers” – as the brand is putting it – is currently reduced from £123 to £73 (Lookfantastic.com) in a festively adorned gift set. If you’re not familiar with the potent pair, then you should know that night repair (£65, Lookfantastic.com) uses peptides, caffeine and hyaluronic acid to give skin a dose of elasticity, brightness and hydration while you sleep. Meanwhile, the brand’s unique and trademarked “chronolux” technology sets out to synchronise the skin to put all its power into protecting it during the day and repairing it at night.

As for the revitalizing supreme+ creme, it’s again a cocktail of peptides, caffeine, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this time using protein from moringa to support the anti-ageing process. It’s certainly clever stuff, and we wouldn’t hang about before snapping them both up. Keep reading for details from our testers, and everything you’ll need to know to shop now.

Estée Lauder magical youth keepers skincare gift set: Was £123, now £73, Lookfantastic.com

The brand’s advanced night repair formula landed a spot in our guide to the best anti-ageing serums, with beauty journalist Jane Druker finding it to “visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin”. The hyaluronic acid potent formula “helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation”, she added. What more could you want?

As for the revitalizing supreme+, it’s not one our team have tested yet, but with the promise of a pillowy-soft cream, the addition of cactus stem cell extract to nourish and squalane to comfort, we’re sure that fact’s about to change.

If that didn’t convince you, it’s worth noting that one 30ml size advanced night repair serum will set you back £65 normally, so you’ll only be paying £8 for your revitalizing supreme+.

