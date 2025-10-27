The best men’s tracksuits for unrivalled comfort, from streetwear to loungewear

Once dismissed as the uniform of choice for lazy Sundays, the tracksuit has undergone a serious style renaissance. From origins in performance sportswear, to adoption by hip-hop artists and football terrace culture, the best tracksuits are now a functional staple as much as they are fashion statement.

On one end of the spectrum, you’ll find classic cotton sets for lounging or low-key weekends. While at the other you’ll find slick polyester shellsuits and high-performance athleisure sets that blur the line between gym kit and streetwear. In short, there’s a style for every occasion and style preference.

Whether you’re upgrading your loungewear rotation or looking for something sharp enough to wear to the office and evenings out, the trick is knowing which tracksuit sets are actually worth your money. After being assessed on quality, style and fit, each set in this review has earned its place. From high street to luxury, keep reading for my pick of the best men’s tracksuits.

The best men’s tracksuits for 2025 are:

Best overall – Canterbury Club track jacket and cuffed stadium pant: £95, Canterbury.com

– Canterbury Club track jacket and cuffed stadium pant: £95, Canterbury.com Best budget option – Next active training tracksuit: £18.50, Next.co.uk

– Next active training tracksuit: £18.50, Next.co.uk Best for streetwear – New Balance achieve jacket and pant: £235, Newbalance.co.uk

– New Balance achieve jacket and pant: £235, Newbalance.co.uk Best retro-style – River Island Aura Studios zip track top and joggers: £86, Riverisland.com

How I tested

I tested different styles and materials to find the best sets ( Richard Jones/The Independent )

Men’s tracksuits are a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe, so I wore all the styles below in a range of settings, from the gym to the office days and on evenings out. As an experienced fashion writer, I paid attention to design elements such as colourways and branding as well as practical features like the fabric composition, transparency and weight of materials.

You can read my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.