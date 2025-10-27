The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best men’s tracksuits for unrivalled comfort, from streetwear to loungewear
From luxury to high street picks, elevate your everyday rotation with one of these sets
Once dismissed as the uniform of choice for lazy Sundays, the tracksuit has undergone a serious style renaissance. From origins in performance sportswear, to adoption by hip-hop artists and football terrace culture, the best tracksuits are now a functional staple as much as they are fashion statement.
On one end of the spectrum, you’ll find classic cotton sets for lounging or low-key weekends. While at the other you’ll find slick polyester shellsuits and high-performance athleisure sets that blur the line between gym kit and streetwear. In short, there’s a style for every occasion and style preference.
Whether you’re upgrading your loungewear rotation or looking for something sharp enough to wear to the office and evenings out, the trick is knowing which tracksuit sets are actually worth your money. After being assessed on quality, style and fit, each set in this review has earned its place. From high street to luxury, keep reading for my pick of the best men’s tracksuits.
The best men’s tracksuits for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Canterbury Club track jacket and cuffed stadium pant: £95, Canterbury.com
- Best budget option – Next active training tracksuit: £18.50, Next.co.uk
- Best for streetwear – New Balance achieve jacket and pant: £235, Newbalance.co.uk
- Best retro-style – River Island Aura Studios zip track top and joggers: £86, Riverisland.com
How I tested
Men’s tracksuits are a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe, so I wore all the styles below in a range of settings, from the gym to the office days and on evenings out. As an experienced fashion writer, I paid attention to design elements such as colourways and branding as well as practical features like the fabric composition, transparency and weight of materials.
You can read my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Canterbury Club track jacket and cuffed stadium pant
- Best: Men's tracksuit overall
- Sizes: XS - 6XL
- Colours available: Black, navy
- Material: Polyester
- Why we love it
- Great value at less than £100
- Slim, flattering fit
- Versatile all-black design
- Take note
- Some might find the style boring or safe
Canterbury has long been a go-to for dependable sportswear, best known for its rugby heritage, but it’s equally trusted for solid, everyday kit. Its club track jacket and cuffed stadium pants make for a failsafe tracksuit at a very decent price point, at just less than £100 for the full set.
Its slim fit feels retro yet modern enough to wear beyond the pitch. There’s a subtle flash of branding down the leg that draws the eye without overpowering the look, and the overall finish feels built for action – whether that’s a gym session or a run-around at the weekend.
Truthfully, there’s little to complain about here. Some might argue the monochrome simplicity borders on safe, but for many that will be exactly the appeal: unfussy, flattering, and guaranteed to do the job.
Buy the jacket: £49, Canterbury.com
Buy the trousers: £46, Canterbury.com
2Next active training tracksuit
- Best: Budget men's tracksuit
- Sizes: XS - XXXL
- Colours available: Black
- Material: Polyester, elastane
- Why we love it
- Full set less than £50
- Neutral all-black design
- Take note
- Fabric is very thin
- Joggers are slightly see-through
Next is a go-to for affordable, everyday essentials, and this slim-fit tracksuit is a perfect example. At less than £50 for the full set, the price is unbeatable if you’re shopping on a tight budget. The all-black colourway is flattering and versatile, while the zip-up top is light and flexible enough to wear to a gym class.
That low price does come with trade-offs, though. The fabric is very thin, especially in the joggers, and in certain lights can look slightly see-through. The skinny cut of the trousers also won’t suit everyone.
Compared with the Canterbury tracksuit (which is admittedly double the price), this one feels far less durable and unlikely to last as long. Still, if your budget is tight and you’re after something simple and versatile, it’s hard to argue against the value here.
3The Wimbledon Collection stripe track jacket and pants
- Best: Stylish men's tracksuit
- Sizes: XS - XXL
- Colours available: Navy, white
- Material: Polyester
- Why we love it
- Substantial, weighty fabric
- Hugging, cropped jacket fit
- Pieces work well separately
- Take note
- Wide trouser leg divides opinion
- Prominent Wimbledon branding not for everyone
Wimbledon might be best known for strawberries, grass courts and a strict dress code, but anyone who’s wandered through its on-site shops will know the tournament also boasts one of the best sportswear ranges around. This striped tracksuit shows why. The material feels substantial and reassuringly weighty – you’re not going to feel exposed here – while the deep navy hue and green side stripe give it a sharp, heritage-leaning look.
The jacket is the standout: hugging without ever being tight, with a cropped fit that’s as stylish as it is flattering. You could easily throw it on with jeans and head to the pub.
The matching trousers are equally well-made, though the wide leg won’t be for everyone. Still, they drape nicely and look great worn separately with a simple white tee. Worn as a set, the look is bold - some will embrace that, others might find it a bit much - but the versatility is what really sells this. This isn’t just a tracksuit for sport; it’s one of the few that can genuinely claim a place in your everyday wardrobe.
Buy the jacket: £120, Wimbledon.com
Buy the trousers: £95, Wimbledon.com
4Reflo adda windbreaker and brembo trousers
- Best: Outdoor men's tracksuit
- Sizes: S - XXXL
- Colours available: Brown, black/grey
- Material: Polyester, elastane
- Why we love it
- Slimming, colour-blocked design
- Water-repellent finish
- Take note
- Sporty joggers may divide opinion
- Modern styling not for traditionalists
Reflo is a relatively new name on the sportswear scene, but it’s already turning heads – not least thanks to one of its investors, a certain Mr Harry Kane. The brand was built with golf in mind, yet there’s no reason this tracksuit couldn’t double up for workouts or off-duty wear. The cuffed brembo joggers feel more like performance sportswear than something you’d wear on the fairway (and might raise eyebrows at stuffier clubs), but the fit is sharp and genuinely practical.
The adda jacket is a safer bet, with clever touches like the branded zip to colour-blocked side panels that visually slim the torso. It’s also highly functional. The jacket’s huge pockets can easily stash tees, balls and anything else you need on the move, while the eco water-repellent finish helps shield against showers without sacrificing breathability.
The light, stretchy fabric works well for mobility, whether you’re swinging a driver or heading out for a run. And the brown colour is quietly handsome, with a modern, streamlined look. Some will find the styling a touch too modern, but others will see it as a sleek, forward-thinking update to traditional golfwear.
Buy the jacket: £119, Reflo.com
Buy the trousers: £99, Reflo.com
5New Balance achieve jacket and pant
- Best: Streetwear men's tracksuit
- Sizes: XS - XXL
- Colours available: Grey
- Material: Recycled nylon
- Why we love it
- Bold, 90s-inspired design
- Premium embroidered logo and zip
- Recycled nylon feels refined
- Take note
- Jacket is semi-sheer
- Not for understated wardrobes
New Balance has enjoyed a real resurgence in recent years. It’s moved from solid sportswear staple to a fashion name in its own right, thanks to hyped collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore and Stone Island. The achieve tracksuit leans into that crossover appeal, with a bold, very Nineties aesthetic that won’t be to everyone’s taste.
The jacket is semi-sheer, which makes it more of a statement piece than a practical top layer. The trousers are thankfully opaque, with grey panels cleverly ensuring you’re covered where it counts.
What really sets this tracksuit apart are the details. The embroidered NB logo feels premium, the zipper is solid, and the recycled nylon has a surprisingly refined, tactile quality. It’s a well-made tracksuit, but one that’s unapologetically retro sportswear meets streetwear. If you love that look, it nails it; if you prefer something more understated, you’ll want to look elsewhere.
Buy the jacket: £125, Newbalance.co.uk
Buy the trousers: £110 Newbalance.co.uk
6Community Clothing heritage sweatshirt and sweatpants
- Best: Men's loungewear tracksuit
- Size: XXS - XXL
- Colours available: Charcoal, grey marl
- Material: Cotton
- Why we love it
- Built to last
- Cool, throwback design
- Made in Britain
- Take note
- Dropped shoulder fit will divide opinion
- Not as soft as premium loungewear brands
Community Clothing, founded by Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, is all about reviving British textile manufacturing, with pieces cut and sewn in factories from Blackburn to Leicester. Its heritage tracksuit (or sweatsuit, if we want to be precise) feels like a nod to the Fifties in the best way: simple, practical, and built with a human touch.
Made from a dense cotton loopback, it doesn’t have the marshmallow softness of those hyped-up Instagram brands. Instead, what you get is sturdiness, warmth and a sense that this set will be around far longer than the latest micro-trend.
The sweatshirt comes with a dropped shoulder that looks like T-shirt sleeves with longer arms sewn on – a detail that won’t suit everyone but adds to its throwback character. The sweatpants, though, are the star: they drape well, keep things neat with cuffed ankles, and strike that balance between smart and relaxed. For those who buy into the story as much as the style, this one’s a charmer.
Buy the jacket: £65, Communityclothing.co.uk
Buy the trousers: £39, Communityclothing.co.uk
7Castore travel lifestyle zip hoodie and joggers
- Best: Everyday men's tracksuit
- Sizes: XS - XXL
- Colours available: Navy, black
- Material: Polyester
- Why we love it
- Soft, stretchy fabric
- Smart, modern joggers
- Take note
- Printed logo may fade
- Safe design lacks personality
Castore has quickly established itself as Britain’s go-to for sleek, performance-driven sportswear, kitting out everyone from Andy Murray to Premier League teams. Its travel lifestyle tracksuit is very much cut from that cloth – comfortable, practical and designed for everyday wear. The fabric is soft and stretchy, though it feels the least natural of the sets we tested, with a slightly rubbery finish.
The hoodie is simple and safe, perfect for lounging or the gym, but unlikely to make the leap into the office or anywhere smarter. One niggle is the printed logo; not embroidered or embossed, it may not age as well in the wash as the New Balance logo, for example.
The joggers are the stronger half here, slim and smart enough for training, commuting or even a casual office if you’re brave. Together, the set has a distinctly modern feel. It’s a decent, reliable option if you want something pared-back and functional, but those after a bit more personality or polish will want to look elsewhere.
Buy the hoodie: £85, Castore.com
Buy the trousers: £70 Castore.com
8River Island Aura Studios zip track top and joggers
- Best: Retro-style men's tracksuit
- Sizes: S - XL
- Colours available: Blue
- Material: Polyester
- Why we love it
- Statement style
- Great price point
- Flowing, flattering joggers
- Take note
- Top fit isn’t perfect
- Shiny finish won’t suit everyone
River Island has built its name on high-street staples with a bit of swagger, and this Aura Studios tracksuit leans fully into that lane. The shiny, almost electric blue finish makes it one of the boldest options on this list, while the overall look channels late Nineties LA.
The joggers in particular are strong. They’ve got a cool, flowy drape that makes them perfect for breezy summer styling, especially with a crisp white tee.
The zip-up top is a touch less convincing, with a bit too much fabric under the arms. That said, if you’re chasing the full tracksuit aesthetic, pairing it with the bottoms completes the vibe. At a very accessible price point, it’s hard not to be tempted if you’re after a statement tracksuit.
Buy the jacket: £44, Riverisland.com
Buy the trousers: £42, Riverisland.com
What is the best men’s tracksuit?
If value and reliability are top of your list, the Canterbury tracksuit is a safe-option that will work really well for sporty types, and wins the top spot overall. For a tracksuit that should feel as at home in your wardrobe as it does on the court, the Wimbledon track stripe tracksuit stands out. A flattering cropped jacket and versatile separates make it a stylish all-rounder (if you’re happy to don the Wimbledon branding). Meanwhile, the Reflo tracksuit offers a contemporary style, eco-friendly credentials and sharp detailing.
How I tested the best men’s tracksuits
I wore different tracksuit styles in a range of settings, from the gym to the office days and on evenings out, while assessing them on the following criteria:
- Comfort: While wearing the tracksuits, I assessed the feel and stretch of the fabric (freedom of movement is key). Brushed cotton blends offer softness and breathability, while technical weaves prioritise moisture-wicking.
- Design: I factored in now prominent the branding was and noted the colourways available, plus, any practical features such as zippered pockets, drawstring waists and ribbed cuffs.
- Quality: You want your set to last well, so I paid attention to how substantial and well-made they were. Main points of consideration included the branding, as printed logos may fade in the wash, and the weight of the materials. When it came to the shellsuits, I checked whether they were see-through, too.
- Fit: I noted how flattering the silhouettes were, checked for excess material in awkward places, and noting the shape of the trouser legs (slim or wide) and the crop of the jackets. Slimmer silhouettes work well for running errands and casual dinners, while a looser cut delivers maximum comfort for sofa sessions.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As The Independent's review section, IndyBest has a team of testers who put products through their paces in real-world settings. We use objective and thorough testing criteria to bring you our honest and helpful verdict. You can trust that when we recommend something, it’s actually worth buying.
Richard Jones is one of our fashion writers. He has handpicked and tested a host of sartroial pieces and accessories, such as the best hoodies, the best joggers, and the best cashmere jumpers. Richard bears function, as well as style, in mind when selecting his final edit, and looks for high-quality and wearable pieces that will stand the test of time and work hard for your wardrobe.
