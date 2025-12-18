The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
13 best puffer jackets for men, tried and tested during the cold months
I donned the latest insulated layers and tested them on Dartmoor
Biting winds and freezing winter mornings are no match for a decent puffer jacket. These high-tech coats use compartmentalised ”baffles” of duck, goose or synthetic down to trap body heat and keep the cold out.
Key to this is “fill power”, a measure of the down's fluffiness and insulating ability. Put simply: the higher the number, the more warmth it traps and the cosier you'll be kept on days when the temperature drops.
In my search for the best men’s puffer jackets, I prioritised a good warmth-to-weight ratio and freedom of movement. I looked for durable outer shells capable of withstanding a muddy dog walk or a hiking trip, which ensure they're practical enough for everyday wear without making you look like the Michelin man’s dad.
The best men’s puffer jackets for 2025 are:
- Best overall – OEX kintra down jacket: £180, Gooutdoors.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Peter Storm loch down jacket: £65, Gooutdoors.co.uk
- Best for durability – Carhartt rain defender: £103.99, Carhartt.com
- Best for bitter conditions – Shackleton halley ultralight jacket: £325, Shackleton.com
How I tested
I had a good window for testing when the arctic winds blew into the UK and there was a prolonged period of dry and very cold weather. This gave me just the environment I needed to put my assessment criteria – such as warmth, weight ratio and fit – to the test. The jackets were worn during day walks on a bitterly cold and windy Dartmoor, where the high granite outcrops offered plenty of opportunity to test each jacket’s ability to withstand cold, wind, rain and general abrasion from the environment. As always, I also considered the price of each product to assess value for money.
1OEX kintra down jacket
- Best Overall
- Weight 182g
- Down Duck/synthetic mix
- Rating 700-fill power
- Colourways Black, black/grey, red, blue
- Why we love it
- 700-fill for this price? Yes, please
- Take note
- A few feathers lost over time
The vertical baffle construction of this design kept the duck down, with its impressive 700-fill power, where it needed to be, but it also meant the jacket offered plenty of warmth without the bulk, which, combined with its athletic fit, performed well on our Dartmoor yomp.
When I was working hard and had warmed up enough to take off the jacket, it was easily stashed, and the shell’s ripstop outer material meant I had no worries about handling it quite roughly in and out of my backpack.
The durable water-repellent (DWR) finish also ensured the down stayed in good condition and performed well – even after a high moor snow flurry made the jacket quite damp.
The hood and hem are adjustable, the cuffs elasticated, and, when zipped all the way up, the jacket offers a high collar and neckline to protect your face against wind chill.
Finally, the details are all there, too, with an easy-access chest pocket and two cosy lined pockets that also zip up.
2Peter Storm loch down jacket
- Best Budget buy
- Weight 159.5g
- Down Duck/synthetic mix
- Rating 650-fill power
- Colourways Blue, grey
- Why we love it
- Good size range
- Great value
- Take note
- Loose fit
This jacket makes for a good grab-and-go piece, with its synthetic 650-fill power down running in horizontal baffles and doing a good job of keeping things toasty around your core and back.
Good adjustability comes in the form of an elasticated hood and cuffs, while the draw hem means you can get a custom fit and lock in the heat when you want it. The outer is made from ripstop material and offers good protection for everyday use. There are zipped hand pockets, and the jacket packs down tightly into its own hand pocket, for extra convenience.
3Carhartt rain defender
- Best For durability
- Weight Shell 1.75oz
- Down Synthetic
- Rating Unspecified
- Colourways Black, brown, light brown, navy
- Why we love it
- Durable
- Take note
- Relaxed fit
Rain can cause the down in a jacket to become damp and therefore lose its efficiency but, as its name suggests, I found this jacket did an excellent job of maintaining warmth even when it got a significant soaking.
It’s lightweight with a horizontal baffle pattern, and the layers of synthetic insulation provide an excellent weight-to-warmth ratio, so, the design can work as a standalone jacket at home or as part of a layering system, if you’re venturing farther afield.
As with all Carhartt clothing, this is a true utility garment that’s well-stitched and able to withstand some heavy wear and tear. It features two external hand pockets, a smartphone-sized chest pocket, and two more interior pockets.
4Jack Wolfskin passamani hoody jacket
- Best For dog walks
- Weight 369g
- Down Allied feather down
- Rating 700-fill power
- Colourways Yellow
- Why we love it
- Bold colour
- Take note
- Loose fit
With 700-fill down, this jacket was very welcome when temperatures tumbled, and the baffling did a good job of keeping the design close to the body, which meant the chill barely made an impact during an evening’s dog walk. The bright colour also meant I didn’t have to stride out looking like motorway maintenance in a high-vis vest.
The design’s “expedry” treatment means the jacket is still effective in mist or light rain, and the down wasn’t compromised in any way. The pertex quantum fabric, meanwhile, is windproof and water resistant.
The hem and hood are adjustable, and the elasticated cuffs make it easy to get on and off, while the overall warmth-to-weight ratio was excellent, and the jacket moved well with body motion.
There’s one chest pocket and two side pockets – all zipped to keep everything stowed safely, and the jacket can be packed away into a stash pocket, for convenience.
5Adidas terrex xperior primaloft
- Best For winter hiking
- Weight Unspecified
- Down Primaloft
- Rating Unspecified
- Colourways Brown, navy, black, light grey
- Why we love it
- Looks great
- Total functionality
- Take note
- Snug fit
Baffling has been turned into a styling feature here, and it’s probably going to be a Marmite point for many – you’re either going to like the crazy-paving pattern or loathe it.
I loved the fact it makes the jacket stand out from the puffer crowd, and the Primaloft synthetic insulation, with its 650-fill power rating, means it’s more than a match for sub-zero days.
Lightweight, compressible, water-repellent and with a dropped hem at the back, this is a very adaptable winter hiking jacket, and I certainly appreciated the nice high collar when we turned headlong into the wind.
There’s excellent attention to detail throughout, too, such as the easy zip pockets, which have been designed to be fumble-free for those especially cold days when you’re wearing gloves.
6Finisterre lapwing jacket
- Best Transitional jacket
- Weight 163g
- Down Synthetic
- Rating Unspecified
- Colourways Navy, olive green, dark brown, light brown
- Why we love it
- Style and substance
- Take note
- Straight cut
- Fits large
This is the perfect piece for those late winter days when the sun is beginning to get some warmth back, but winter isn’t quite done with us yet.
The shacket styling means it is long in the body with a stepped hem, and the light, synthetic insulation, contained in square baffling, adds a good layer of protection against the cold when fully done up, using the quality snap fastenings.
As always with this home-grown brand, nothing feels like an afterthought – there’s DWR treatment to keep you dry, good packability, a handy chest pocket, as well as comfortable, well-positioned side seam pockets and four internal pockets. I also really liked the matte aesthetic and contrasting lining.
7Shackleton halley ultralight jacket
- Best For bitter conditions
- Weight Unspecified
- Down Goose
- Rating 800-fill power
- Colourways Black, grey
- Why we love it
- Heat retention
From the microfleece chin guard to the engineered baffle construction with its 800-fill power goose down and ripstop shell, this is the jacket you need if you’re going to do some serious winter exploring in the UK.
The jacket has a tailored, snug fit but still allows for plenty of freedom when you move, and works well with a backpack. It’s wonderfully lightweight and packable (a stuff sack is attached inside the internal pocket), which makes it the ideal trekking companion. Light rain and snow are kept out with the jacket’s water-repellent finish, and the detailing is excellent, with hidden draft-dampening elasticated cuffs and easy-access side pockets.
8Mammut taiss IN
- Best Fit
- Weight 293g
- Down Goose
- Rating 900-fill power
- Colourways Blue, yellow, black
- Why we love it
- Top quality
- Two-way zip
- Take note
- Not cheap
With one of the best warmth-to-weight ratios on test, the quality of this jacket can be felt as soon as you put it on, with a ripstop nylon outer that will withstand wear and tear.
The baffle pattern allows plenty of movement around the arms and across the back and shoulders, and Mammut has loaded the areas of the jacket that take the brunt of wet weather conditions (such as the shoulder, hood, forearm and sleeves) with synthetic down.
This retains its loft and keeps you warm, no matter what the weather and the elastic cuffs help keep everything wind- and water-tight.
There’s a two-way zip, which runs smoothly and never seems to snag, and the pre-shaped sleeves add to the anatomical tailoring that offers one of the best fits I experienced. As usual with Mammut, there’s a good choice of colourways, too.
I really couldn’t fault this jacket in any of my testing criteria and, although its price point is punchy, you will really get your money’s worth, whether hiking through a forest or powering up a peak.
9Rab mythic ultra down
- Best For the mountains
- Weight 537g
- Down Goose
- Rating 900-fill power
- Colourways Black, orange
- Why we love it
- Incredibly warm
- Lightweight
- Roomy hood
- Sustainable features
- Take note
- Expensive
This jacket has been getting a lot of love from the outdoor community, and I can see why, with an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio that boasts a 900 fill-power rating.
Rab’s own thermally efficient insulation material (TILT) is employed here and, in combination with the baffled down, it will turn you into a walking radiator. While I’m on the subject of baffles, it’s interesting to note this jacket mixes them up, using stitch-through on the arms and hood, and boxed around the torso, to give the best mix of insulation and movement.
Rab has clearly thought extensively about the other materials that make up the jacket, to keep it lightweight, while the outer is certainly able to stand up to the rigours of a range of outdoor pursuits. The jacket offers plenty of wind protection, with a fit that’s close without feeling restrictive, and there is no dead air space, so, it really feels like a second skin.
The hood is roomy enough for helmets and beanies while cinching down well, and there’s a warm, lined collar to drop your face into if you’re walking into the wind. There are two zipped hand pockets and a chest pocket, while Rab’s ethical Earth-kind ethos underpins the construction of the jacket. The central zip is two-way, which I found to be a bit fiddly occasionally, but this is a minor niggle for a jacket that pretty much ticks all the boxes.
10Arc'teryx cerium hooded jacket
- Best For warmth-to-weight ratio
- Weight 340g
- Down Goose
- Rating 850-fill power
- Colourways Black, black sapphire, sequoia/solaris, white
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Great for layering
The first thing you’ll notice with the cerium is it’s as light as a goose feather. Filled with 850-fill power down, it packs down easily, making it a superb choice for local adventuring and expeditions farther afield. The outer will withstand the rough stuff, or even an urban snag, but won’t withstand driving rain and instead has a low profile that should fit seamlessly with most people’s layering systems. Arc’teryx has utilised some synthetic down on the shoulders and the hood, to lessen the impact if you do get caught out.
The hood offers up a really nice fit and allows for easy movement and, in terms of the details, this is a very well-thought-out jacket with nice, stretchy cuffs, an internal zip pocket and two roomy, warm hand pockets with zips.
11Berghaus MTN arete hoody
- Best Dry, cold days
- Weight 440g
- Down Goose
- Rating 850-fill power
- Colourways Red
- Why we love it
- Warm
- Easy movement
- Lots of pockets
As the name suggests, this is a jacket that’s put together with the mountains in mind and is good for dry, cold days, offering plenty of protection against wind and low temperatures, while still managing to feel lightweight and manoeuvrable.
The 850-fill rating takes care of the warmth for sub-zero conditions, while the jacket employs the technique of body mapping, which uses different baffle constructions on different areas of the body to maximise warmth and keep you moving freely, even when wearing a backpack.
Berghaus has reinforced the areas of the jacket that are most likely to take a battering when travelling the trails, and we felt confident it could withstand close encounters with rocks, ice and vegetation, whether you’re mountain climbing or countryside rambling.
If you like your puffer to come with plenty of pockets, you won’t be disappointed here, as the MTN arete has five in total: two Napoleons and three internals.
12ThruDark melee jacket
- Best For country pursuits
- Weight 800g
- Down Goose
- Rating 750-fill power
- Colourways Black, olive
- Why we love it
- Keeps out the wind
- Feels robust
- Protective collar
- Lots of pockets
- Take note
- Not cheap
This UK brand keeps delivering innovative jackets that marry quality construction, good detailing and eye-catching design, and the melee is no exception. The outer gives plenty of protection against wind yet remains breathable, and the DWR-treated ripstop fabric is certainly built to last and will stop you from getting damp during a downpour.
The baffling works well with the quality down to provide plenty of insulation, and the whole jacket feels incredibly well-made and hard-wearing. The adjustable cuffs and collar are made from a composite blend of fabrics that are tough, without compromising the jacket’s overall comfort, and the collar can be turned right up, for extra elemental protection.
In terms of the pockets, there are two hidden chest zip pockets, two lower body zip pockets, as well as two chest pockets that close magnetically. Internally, there’s another zipped security pocket and there are even Velcro-compatible patches on either arm carrying the ThruDark branding, just in case you want to personalise the jacket some more.
13Montane anti-freeze XT jacket
- Best For the evening camp
- Weight 460g
- Down Duck
- Rating 750-fill power
- Colourways Caper, garnet, black, stone blue, eclipse blue, oak green, Neptune blue, citrus, orange
- Why we love it
- Low profile is good for layering
- Recycled elements
- Water repellent
The XT has a very impressive warmth-to-weight ratio and a fit that’s roomy enough to layer up underneath without restricting movement, but not so much that the jacket feels flabby when walking or keeps getting in the way of a backpack.
Even when fully layered up, there was a low-profile feel to the jacket, which did a great job of trapping the warm air created by the duck down, so insulation was never a problem, even on colder days and evenings.
The recycled, ripstop outer was clearly capable of withstanding more than just the elements, and it gave me plenty of confidence that the jacket wasn’t going to get shredded when we were moving through claustrophobic terrain.
As you’re unlikely to be wearing anything over this one, the water-repellent treatment stood up to the elements well – and that goes for the down itself, which is hydrophobic, so it won’t collapse when wet and lose all its insulating properties.
There are two zipped hand pockets, an internal zipper, elasticated cuffs and a drawstring hem and, for a big coat, it’s easily compressed.
Your men’s puffer jacket questions answered
What is the best men’s puffer jacket?
The OEX kintra down jacket offers a superb combination of quality insulation in a fully functioning jacket for a range of winter pursuits. It allows you to move easily, without losing any heat, and you can wear it over a T-shirt and still be nice and snug, or layer it for winter hiking and trekking.
Meanwhile, the Mammut taiss IN has really got your back with its mix of technical know-how and wearability. The styling means it won’t look out of place in urban environments either.
It’s also worth mentioning the ThruDark melee, which pulls off a very neat trick of looking great without sacrificing any functionality in the key areas of insulation, weight and durability.
How I tested the best puffer jackets for men?
I made the best of a cold snap, chucked a bunch of coats into the boot of the car and set course for the exposed slopes of Dartmoor. Once there, each jacket was measured against the same key criteria.
- Warmth and weather resistance: I wore each jacket during day-long hikes in freezing, windy conditions to gauge how effectively the down insulation trapped heat and how well the outer shells repelled wind and rain.
- Comfort and fit: I assessed the warmth-to-weight ratio to ensure the jackets weren’t overly bulky, checking that the fit allowed for freedom of movement during active use.
- Durability: Scrambling over granite outcrops and navigating rough terrain allowed me to test the resilience of the fabrics against scrapes.
- Value for money: I compared the build quality, materials and features of each jacket against its price tag to gauge which offered the best investment for winter warmth.
Why you can trust IndyBest
Jon Axworthy is an expert when it comes to outdoor apparel and has been testing various cold-weather must-haves for IndyBest since 2017, from the best men’s wellies to the best men’s waterproof trousers, so he knows the fundamentals of what makes a great bit of kit. Where puffer jackets are concerned, he’s carefully assessed fabrics and durability and conducted thorough testing to make sure each one will serve you well.
