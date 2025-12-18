Biting winds and freezing winter mornings are no match for a decent puffer jacket. These high-tech coats use compartmentalised ”baffles” of duck, goose or synthetic down to trap body heat and keep the cold out.

Key to this is “fill power”, a measure of the down's fluffiness and insulating ability. Put simply: the higher the number, the more warmth it traps and the cosier you'll be kept on days when the temperature drops.

In my search for the best men’s puffer jackets, I prioritised a good warmth-to-weight ratio and freedom of movement. I looked for durable outer shells capable of withstanding a muddy dog walk or a hiking trip, which ensure they're practical enough for everyday wear without making you look like the Michelin man’s dad.

The best men’s puffer jackets for 2025 are:

Best overall – OEX kintra down jacket: £180, Gooutdoors.co.uk

How I tested

All the jackets were tested on a bitterly cold and windy Dartmoor ( Jon Axworthy/The Independent )

I had a good window for testing when the arctic winds blew into the UK and there was a prolonged period of dry and very cold weather. This gave me just the environment I needed to put my assessment criteria – such as warmth, weight ratio and fit – to the test. The jackets were worn during day walks on a bitterly cold and windy Dartmoor, where the high granite outcrops offered plenty of opportunity to test each jacket’s ability to withstand cold, wind, rain and general abrasion from the environment. As always, I also considered the price of each product to assess value for money.

