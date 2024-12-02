Jump to content
This £11 No7 bronzer is a top-notch alternative to Chanel’s £45 formula

The cream formula is doing the rounds on social media

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 02 December 2024 11:24 EST
It’s less than a third of the price of its premium Chanel counterpart
It’s less than a third of the price of its premium Chanel counterpart (Chanel/No7/Lucy Smith/iStock)

Ever since No7 launched its new pro artist range in October this year, it’s all I’ve seen over my TikTok. With everyone from influencer Kyra-Mae Turner to Bethenny Frankel discussing the new collection, I naturally had to get my hands on it.

Specifically, I had my eye on the pro artist cream bronzer (was £19.95, now £11.97, Boots.com), with social media users – including Frankel – hailing it as the next soleil tan de Chanel (£48, Chanel.com).

For those not familiar with the Chanel bronzer, it’s a cake-style formula that buffs into the skin to give a natural French-style flush of colour – oh, and it smells heavenly, too.

Could the purse-friendly offering from No7 be worth making the swap from Chanel? Could it really live up to the hype? That’s exactly what I set about finding out. Keep scrolling for my full honest review and verdict.

How I tested

I tested the two bronzers at the same time, with one on each side of my face – left: No7 pro artist cream bronzer, right: Chanel soleil de tan
I tested the two bronzers at the same time, with one on each side of my face – left: No7 pro artist cream bronzer, right: Chanel soleil de tan (Lucy Smith)

Swiping both formulas onto my face, I applied No7’s on one side and Chanel’s on the other. I then buffed the product into the skin with a dense make-up brush and took a look at the finishes side-by-side. I paid attention to the feel, colour and any immediate textural differences, and watched how the formulas wore on my oily skin in the hours after application. As an extra – given the large price difference here – I noted packaging differences and the quantity of product provided.

Chanel les beiges bronzing cream soleil tan

chanel soleil de tan vs no7 pro artist cream bronzer indybest
  • Size: 30g
  • Key ingredients: Nourishing coconut oil, softening glyceryl oleate and paraffin
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Has a wonderfully floral scent, for those that aren’t irritation-prone
    • Stays put throughout the day
  • Take note
    • Does darken the longer you wear it, so be sparing upon application

The formula

As someone who doesn’t struggle with skin sensitivity, I love the luxury addition of the les beiges floral scent. It features coconut oil to keep skin moisturised and, compared to some other cream bronzers I’ve tried, it fares well in the heat without revealing a puddle after opening it.

I’ve had my tub in excess of two years and it’s still going strong (even if it has surpassed its expiration date), with the quality pigmentation you’d expect for the price point. Plus, you’ll have your pick of three hues: the original soleil tan, medium and deep.

Application and results

In terms of appearance, it leaves with a healthy wash of summer colour in December. Not an easy feat. The finish is very flattering: smooth, seamless and natural, yet glowy in a way that elevates your natural appearance tenfold. It’s worth noting that this glow does develop somewhat in the hours after application and, as with many make-up products with tint, the oxidisation process can deepen its initial shade. With the les beiges bronzing cream, the post-oxidisation change isn’t drastic, but I’d advise taking a less is more approach when applying.

As someone who’s used this bronzer on multiple occasions prior to this comparison, one of my bugbears with it is how the cream can be a tad cloying on the skin and dries relatively quickly when blending. Though, it’s something that’s easy to remedy with a quick spritz of setting spray.

No7 pro artist soft glow cream bronzer

no7 pro artist soft glow cream bronzer indybest
  • Size: 36g
  • Key ingredients: Moisture-boosting capric triglyceride, skin barrier-boosting ceramide np and paraffin
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Why we love it
    • 6g larger than Chanel’s
    • Gives you time to blend before drying
    • More pigmented than soleil de tan
  • Take note
    • A little greasier and not as oily skin-friendl

The formula

No7’s cream bronzer is better suited for those with sensitive skin than Chanel’s (owing to its fragrance-free formula) and unlike its French counterpart, it is cruelty-free. What’s more, despite costing less than £12, the luxe gold tub offers more of the product than Chanel’s (36g compared to Chanel’s 30g), as well as including skin-loving ceramides. On paper, it looked really good for No7 – but how did it fare upon application?

Application and results

Much like the Chanel formula, it boasts three shades to suit different complexions, but, No7’s was slightly darker in the shade I was using (light glow, to soleil tan de Chanel’s bronze). This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as more pigment equals less product use and greater value for money in the long run.

Regarding the dryness of the Chanel bronzer, this wasn’t the case with No7’s formula and, on the contrary, it buffed into the high points of my face beautifully. The finishes of the two products were relatively similar, with the No7 formula perhaps a touch more noticeable. It did a great job of warming up my complexion and, for the whopping price difference (in excess of £35), I was seriously impressed.

After a few hours of wear I did notice that it had started to separate on my shine-prone skin – a consequence, I’d argue, of its slippery, blending-friendly texture. Perhaps the dryness of soleil tan de Chanel is more method than madness, after all?

The verdict: Chanel soleil de tan vs. No7 pro artist cream bronzer

Ultimately, I’ve got to give it to No7 with this formula: it’s a top-notch premium imitation for a fraction of the price. I won’t be ditching my Chanel bronzer anytime soon, but I can certainly see myself reaching for this No7 competitor with its luxe-style gold packaging and high-quality pigment. Oftentimes pigment density is the department that lets down more affordable make-up products, so it was a pleasant surprise to learn that No7 have bucked the curve with their new pro artist range. Reader, it lives up to the hype and it’s 40 per cent off right now – run, don’t walk.

