This £11 No7 bronzer is a top-notch alternative to Chanel’s £45 formula

Ever since No7 launched its new pro artist range in October this year, it’s all I’ve seen over my TikTok. With everyone from influencer Kyra-Mae Turner to Bethenny Frankel discussing the new collection, I naturally had to get my hands on it.

Specifically, I had my eye on the pro artist cream bronzer (was £19.95, now £11.97, Boots.com), with social media users – including Frankel – hailing it as the next soleil tan de Chanel (£48, Chanel.com).

For those not familiar with the Chanel bronzer, it’s a cake-style formula that buffs into the skin to give a natural French-style flush of colour – oh, and it smells heavenly, too.

Could the purse-friendly offering from No7 be worth making the swap from Chanel? Could it really live up to the hype? That’s exactly what I set about finding out. Keep scrolling for my full honest review and verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested the two bronzers at the same time, with one on each side of my face – left: No7 pro artist cream bronzer, right: Chanel soleil de tan ( Lucy Smith )

Swiping both formulas onto my face, I applied No7’s on one side and Chanel’s on the other. I then buffed the product into the skin with a dense make-up brush and took a look at the finishes side-by-side. I paid attention to the feel, colour and any immediate textural differences, and watched how the formulas wore on my oily skin in the hours after application. As an extra – given the large price difference here – I noted packaging differences and the quantity of product provided.