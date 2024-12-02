This £11 No7 bronzer is a top-notch alternative to Chanel’s £45 formula

Chanel les beiges bronzing cream soleil tan
- Size: 30g
- Key ingredients: Nourishing coconut oil, softening glyceryl oleate and paraffin
- Cruelty-free: No
- Fragranced: Yes
- Why we love it
- Has a wonderfully floral scent, for those that aren’t irritation-prone
- Stays put throughout the day
- Take note
- Does darken the longer you wear it, so be sparing upon application
The formula
As someone who doesn’t struggle with skin sensitivity, I love the luxury addition of the les beiges floral scent. It features coconut oil to keep skin moisturised and, compared to some other cream bronzers I’ve tried, it fares well in the heat without revealing a puddle after opening it.
I’ve had my tub in excess of two years and it’s still going strong (even if it has surpassed its expiration date), with the quality pigmentation you’d expect for the price point. Plus, you’ll have your pick of three hues: the original soleil tan, medium and deep.
Application and results
In terms of appearance, it leaves with a healthy wash of summer colour in December. Not an easy feat. The finish is very flattering: smooth, seamless and natural, yet glowy in a way that elevates your natural appearance tenfold. It’s worth noting that this glow does develop somewhat in the hours after application and, as with many make-up products with tint, the oxidisation process can deepen its initial shade. With the les beiges bronzing cream, the post-oxidisation change isn’t drastic, but I’d advise taking a less is more approach when applying.
As someone who’s used this bronzer on multiple occasions prior to this comparison, one of my bugbears with it is how the cream can be a tad cloying on the skin and dries relatively quickly when blending. Though, it’s something that’s easy to remedy with a quick spritz of setting spray.