The Body Shop is synonymous with 1990s nostalgia. Founded by Anita Roddick in 1976, it was the first global beauty brand to campaign against animal testing in 1989. From cult classics like its body butter to the more niche bath pearls that Gen Z will be too young to remember, the sustainably focused cruelty-free products defined an era.

Since reviving white musk for its 40th anniversary in 2021, the brand has dipped further into its archives with the return of another throwback scent: dewberry. After being discontinued in the early 2000s, the range has been newly reformulated and relaunched, including a body yogurt, body butter, hand balm, bath and shower gel, fragrance mist and the once-iconic perfume oil. Officially launching on 27 January, the dewberry range will be available both online and in stores. However, those eager to get their hands on the nostalgic scent before anyone else can enjoy early access now by signing up to the brand’s mailing list.

As a beauty journalist whose fascination with the industry began as a teenager sampling The Body Shop buys, I vividly remember the juicy dewberry scent and it was the oil and mist I was most excited to revisit. With the perfume oil promising an intense, long-lasting fragrance and the mist positioned as an all-over layering staple, the question was: how would they stand up to time and testing?

Read more: CeraVe’s new affordable anti-ageing products rival ‘far more expensive’ options

How I tested

I loved this scent in the 90s, so was keen to try the new collection ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

I spent a week testing The Body Shop’s new dewberry perfume oil and fragrance mist, looking at scent longevity, formula and packaging. I also considered the fragrance notes and wearability. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of my honest review.

Read more: Clinique has expanded its black honey line and I’m seriously impressed