If the warmer weather at home has you dreaming of your next beach holiday abroad, stretch out your summer with all-inclusive packages.

Whether you’re wistful for Greece and its many islands, planning a trip to Croatia or setting your sights further afield (think buzzy Mexico or volcanic Cape Verde), there are deals for families, couples, solo travellers and friends.

Doing the hard graft for you, Tui’s holidays include flights, accommodation and transfers – so all you need to do is turn up at the airport.

If you're hoping to get away in 2024 or 2025, there are deals for families, couples, solo travellers and friends.

There is a limited-time offer which gets you £250 off your next seven-night stay.

Tui’s deal of the week saves you £250 on a trip to Holiday Village Atlantica Rhodes in Kolymbia, Rhodes, Greece. The hotel is the ideal location for a family retreat, with a waterpark, adventure course, eight pools to take a dip in and plenty of food spots, spanning American diners, swim-up bars and an ice-cream parlour.

The holiday village even has more than 200 activities to entertain guests of every age, from archery to zorbing. Plus, there’s plenty of evening entertainment.

open image in gallery Holiday Village Atlantica Rhodes in Kolymbia, Rhodes, South Aegean Islands, Greece ( TUI )

The hotel is a five-minute walk from a large, pebbly beach while another 10 minutes and you’ll land in the centre of Kolymbia and its many bars, restaurants and cafes.

The Tui offer will see you save on a seven-night stay on an all-inclusive basis, with flights departing 9 October 2024 from Birmingham, Bristol, Exeter, London Gatwick, Luton, Newcastle and Stansted Airport (minimum spend of £1,400).

Best of the rest:

Top Tui destinations and deals

Combining magnificent historical sights, breathtaking beaches and a laid-back lifestyle, Mexico is an ever-popular choice for holidaymakers. “The multifaceted country is bursting with life, flavour and diversity. Whether you crave nightlife, fun in the sun or spiritual solitude; jungle, mountain, ocean or desert; mellowing out in a charming pueblito or going full throttle in one of the greatest cities in the world: prepare to be astonished,” said travel writer Cindy Fan.

If the country is on your bucket list, you can save more than £700 on a seven-night stay at the Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun in Riviera Maya, Mexico (Was £2168.90, now £1084.45pp, Tui.co.uk) thanks to Tui. With a choice of either adults-only or family rooms, the seafront hotel has five swimming pools, including a splash pool and a pool with a waterslide that’s sure to be a hit with kids. It also offers a choice of six different restaurants, four of which will come with à la carte dining.

open image in gallery Sensatori Atlantica Dreams in Rhodes, Greece ( Tui )

If Greece is more your bag, the island of Kos is known for its sprawling sandy beaches and white-washed buildings with bright blue trims. “Byzantine and medieval treasures, plus family-friendly beach hotels, make the Dodecanese a hit with history buffs and families,” as noted in our Greece travel guide.

Saving you around £500, Tui has a discount on the Sensatori Atlantica Dreams, Rhodes (was £1,183.10, now £591.55pp, Tui.co.uk). Situated on a pebbled beach on the southern coast of Rhodes, you can save on a four-night stay all-inclusive holiday at the hotel, with its choice of five pools, six restaurants (including buffet and á la carte) and seven bars.

open image in gallery Tui Blue Medulin in Pula ( Tui )

Should you be looking for history, beaches, incredible scenery and hundreds of islands to explore, Croatia has something for everyone. The perfect base to explore Pula, the TUI Blue Medulin (was £1,966.60, now £983.70, Tui.co.uk) is an adults-only hotel that features two bars, a pool, two restaurants and a saltwater pool. What’s more, it’s just a five-minute walk from the beach and you can save 22 per cent on an all-inclusive seven-night stay now.

Why choose Tui?

“A huge benefit of booking a holiday with Tui is the sense of ease: as Europe’s largest holiday provider, the depth of destinations is vast, not to mention the types of breaks available – whether a culture-led city break, a flop-and-drop beach escape, or a ski trip in the mountains. ATOL protection and comprehensive customer support add peace of mind,” says Annabel Grossman, global travel editor/executive editor (eCommerce).

*See TUI website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.