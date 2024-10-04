Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

With so many brands, formulas and products out there, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to curating the best skincare routine for your specific concerns. Enter: Skin + Me.

Replicating a face-to-face appointment with a dermatologist, this viral service enables you to access personalised advice via an easy online consultation.

Covering skincare concerns including fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, rosacea, acne, dryness and much more, Skin + Me prescribe a personalised daily dose cream that are designed by medical experts.

Cutting out multiple steps (think toners, exfoliators, cleansers and more), the brand’s daily dose cream demystifies ingredients and makes skincare more accessible.

If you’re ready to start your skincare journey with Skin + Me, the good news is that The Independent has an exclusive discount code for readers. Here’s everything you need to know – plus a beauty editor’s tried and tested review.

Skin + Me discount code

Giving new customers 60 per cent off their first order and 30 per cent off months two and three, simply enter the code “INDY60” at checkout to benefit from the limited-time only offer.

Skin + Me: Was £24.99, now £9.99, Skinandme.com

open image in gallery ( Skin + Me )

The online consultation process involves personal details, skin goals, concerns and lifestyle questions (from tanning bed use to diet and sleep).

You’re also asked about your SPF habits and to upload unfiltered make-up free photos (no one else sees them, don’t worry). “The consultation took just five minutes and felt easy, concise and informal,” our tester said.

As well as prescribing a personalised daily dose, Skin + Me also suggest additional product recommendations. “These were a La Roche-Posay cleanser and moisturiser, and Heliocare SPF. This additional tailored advice offered extra dermatologist insight into our skincare routine that we wouldn’t have had without the consultation,” our tester said.

Just 24 hours after consultation, they received an email with their new prescription and alongside an explanation as to why these ingredients had been included. The product arrived two days later in vibrant yellow packaging.

“Although the team strongly advised us that major results will take around eight weeks, we actually saw noticeable improvements after only seven days,” our tester said. Their skin looked brighter and was so much smoother that it almost looked shiny without make-up. “In fact, we’d go so far as to say, our complexion is currently the most radiant it has ever looked.”

Overall, they were in “awe” of the results after only initial use. “We think that £20 per month is a very reasonable investment for access to expert dermatologists, a tailormade plan and products.” And now, you can save 60 per cent on your first order with the code “INDY60”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below: