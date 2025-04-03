Urgent warning as shoppers told not to eat popular chocolate bar
Two chocolate bars have been recalled after almonds were ‘insufficiently processed’
A popular chocolate brand has warned its customers to not eat certain batches of two of its large bars as they may contain “small stones”.
Tony’s Chocolonely issued the warning for its Dark Almond Sea Salt and Everything Bar on 1 April, saying: “We wish this were an April Fools’, but we’d never kid about the quality of our products.”
The company told customers to return the chocolate to the supermarket where they purchased it to receive a full refund.
The food recall affects the two bars with the lot codes 162633, 162614, 163061, 4331, 4332 and 4333.
Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with the best before dates 28 February 2026 and 2 April 2026, and Everything bars with a best before date between the 26 and 28 November of this year should be avoided.
The company explained on its website that it managed to trace the issue back to one of its almond suppliers.
Following an investigation, it discovered the new origin of almonds in a limited batch was “insufficiently processed” at the supplier’s factory, resulting in small stones being present in the final product.
In a statement, Tony’s Chocolonely said: “We are extremely sorry to have to issue this recall, and for the inconvenience that this will cause people who purchased these products.
“Whilst the probability of a product being affected is low, we always put the safety and satisfaction of our consumers first and that is why we have made the decision to recall these products.
“We apologise to consumers and our partners for the impact this will have.”
Last week shoppers were issued a warning not to eat a vegetable lasagna sold in Iceland over fears it could contain plastic.
Customers of the high street supermarket chain are being asked to return Vegetable Lasagnes in a 400g pack with best-before dates of 23 July 2026 and 30 July 2026.
The Food Standards Agency issued a notice explaining the “precautionary measures”.
