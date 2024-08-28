Support truly

Calling all students looking to go long haul on a budget: now’s the time to book a flight far away from the gloomy upcoming UK seasons with Emirates.

Whether your bucket list destinations are Australia, Dubai or Japan, you can enjoy Emirates deals for discounted tickets, in-flight shopping and rewards subscription plans this summer, regardless of your destination.

With savings on economy and business class seats, including the airline’s luxe ​​A380 fleet – the world’s largest passenger airliner – you can recline in comfort knowing you’ve bagged a bargain.

We’ve sourced the top Emirates discount codes to help you get away in 2024 or 2025 with hundreds shaved off your full flight experience. From an offer for students to 10 per cent off your in-flight shopping, here’s everything you need to know.

Emirates discount codes

The Independent’s top pick for August 2024 is a 10 per cent discount for economy seats and a five per cent discount off business class when the code “STUDENT” is applied at checkout. The offer via Student Beans and Totum is available for full-time students between 16 and 31 years old at the time of travel. T&Cs apply*.

To score 10 per cent off the official Emirates store – that’s preordered inflight shopping of hundreds of products from perfumes to skincare – use code “REDMAG” up to 40 hours before you fly. T&Cs apply.

With Emirates Subscription Skywards offers, there’s also 20 per cent off reward flights and 20 per cent more Skywards Miles as part of classic (£306), advanced (£536) and premium (£766) annual plans. T&Cs apply.

Why choose Emirates?

“I’ve been following the Emirates story since the very first flight almost 40 years ago. The growth of the Dubai-based airline has been astonishing. Emirates now serves more than 150 destinations on six continents and has the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380 ‘SuperJumbo’ aircraft. Many travellers appreciate the extra space they offer, as well as the unrivalled inflight entertainment.

“Emirates also excels at connecting Britain with the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia, with 18 daily flights from six UK airports taking thousands of people each day to Dubai and beyond,” says travel correspondent Simon Calder.

*See the Emirates website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.