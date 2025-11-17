The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best sex toy advent calendars for a fun-filled December
As a sex and relationship writer, I know what to look for in a sex toy advent calendar
Everyone knows Santa gives coal to naughty children, but for naughty adults, there are sex toy advent calendars. Advent calendars have undergone a bit of a transformation in the past few years, from festive-shaped chocolates to beauty or gin-filled countdowns. There’s an adult advent out there for you.
If you’re looking to make the lead-up to Christmas extra merry, there’s now a huge range of sex toy advent calendars to choose from. LoveHoney was the first brand to get into the sex toy advent calendar game, but now several other big names, like Ann Summers and Satisfyer, have gotten in on the action.
Whether you’re single or coupled up, here are the best sex toy advent calendars to explore.
The best sex advent calendars for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Satisfyer premium erotic advent calendar 2025: £167.95, Satisfyer.com
- Best budget buy – Ann Summers 12 nights of exploration advent calendar: £100, Annsummers.com
- Best for couples – Ann Summers 12 nights of temptation advent calendar: £200, Annsummers.com
- Best for women – Ann Summers 12 nights of seduction advent calendar: Annsummers.com
- Best selection of toys – Satisfyer deluxe erotic advent calendar 2025: £100.95, Satisfyer.com
How I tested
I couldn’t wait until Christmas to get my hands on these, so I opened them early to review each of the toys and accessories inside. During testing, I rated how well each calendar was presented, the range and quality of toys they contained, which were assessed against the cost of the calendars, to see which ones offer the best value for money.
1Satisfyer premium erotic advent calendar 2025
- Best: Sex toy advent calendar overall
- Number of days: 24
- Why we love it
- A range of vibrators to choose from
- Beautifully designed packaging
- Unique full-sized accessories with a festive twist
- Take note
- Some items are single-use
- Penthouse lingerie might not fit all bodies
Satisfyer’s premium erotic advent calendar is wall-to-wall goodies, making it the best sex toy advent calendar for 2025.
There are multiple toys, including the air-pulse clit sucker and sonic dildo (no wings on this one). There’s also a stronic – AKA thrusting – dildo for deep penetration satisfaction, as well as a double-eared rabbit for a little extra magic. And because this is a couple’s calendar, there’s a unisex vibrating butt plug for P-spot pleasure.
You get a real bang for your buck with this calendar, with 10 Satisfyer vibes and a range of high-quality accessories, including lubes, masturbators, and massage candles.
While it’s a little more expensive than some of the other mid-range calendars, it also comes packed with more toys, which make it worth the slight price bump.
If the contents weren’t exciting enough, the classic wintery design is a nice touch, and each day is its own little present in individual boxes, adding to the luxe feel of the calendar.
2Ann Summers 12 nights of temptation advent calendar
- Best: Sex advent calendar for couples
- Number of days: 12
- Why we love it
- Packed with multiple toys
- Festive design
- Individual boxes give a luxe feel
- Take note
- Most toys are for people with vulvas
If you’re looking for a sex toy advent calendar for couples, Ann Summers’s 12 nights of temptation advent calendar is a great option, which really is one of this year’s best. It is nearly all thriller, no filler. Worth £331, but retailing for £200, it’s excellent value for money.
You certainly won’t be disappointed by the sex toy offering from this calendar, which includes a boost wand, a rampant rabbit, and a couple’s vibrator. There’s also a jewelled butt plug and vibrating cock ring, so while this calendar would be great for someone with a vulva, it’s a strong choice for couples, too.
Highlights include the boost wand (£82, Annsummers.com), which boasts Ann Summers’ exclusive climax technology, which emits a low, rumbly frequency for a sensation that penetrates deeper than other vibrators. The soft silicone head has a rippled texture for extra stimulation.
Next up is the rotating rabbit, worth £70 (Annsummers.com). This toy is designed for dual G-spot, clitoral stimulation with three speeds and seven patterns, designed to rotate in circular motions so that soft ripples along the shaft really massage the G-Spot.
Another standout in this calendar is the couples vibrator, which can be used for penises, vulvas, and nipples - so not one is left out of the festive fun.
At £200 it's not exactly a little treat, but it's more affordable than some of the other sex toy advent calendars and has, in this sex writer’s humble opinion, the best range of toys inside.
3Ann Summers 12 nights of seduction advent calendar
- Best: Sex toy advent calendar for women
- Number of days: 12
- Why we love it
- Packed with multiple toys
- Festive design
- Individual boxes give a luxe feel
- Take note
- Most toys are for people with vulvas
- Slightly less value for money than the other two Ann Summers’ calendars
When it comes to the best sex toy advent calendar for women, I’d recommend Ann Summers’s 12 nights of seduction advent calendar. Like the 12 nights of temptation calendar, the box has a pretty oil-sleek sheen, but this one is a deep pink. There are also individual boxes inside with embossed pink patterns.
This one features five vibrators. The main event is the curved G-spot rampant rabbit (£52, Annsummers.com), which is designed to hug your vulva, offering G-spot stimulation via the curved shaft, and targeted clit vibration via the pointed little rabbit ears. If that’s not enough, it can be used hands-free.
Next up is the blooming pleasure rose vibrator (£31, Annsummers.com). This cute toy is a pink version of the rose vibrator with a jewelled bottom. Unlike other rose vibrators, this one doesn’t use air pulses to stimulate the clitoris – instead, it functions like a good old-fashioned vibrator.
There are a couple of accessories, including a satin eye mask and two perfumes, meaning this calendar has all the ingredients for the perfect self-care night.
If you’re a woman looking to treat yourself – or someone looking to treat another woman – the 12 nights of seduction advent calendar is the best value for money. The range of vibrators makes it a good value on its own, but the inclusion of the two mini perfumes – the only sex toy advent calendar to do so – makes it an extra special gift.
4Ann Summers 12 nights of exploration advent calendar
- Best: Budget-friendly calendar for couples
- Designed for: Men and women
- Number of days: 12
- Why we love it
- Packed with multiple toys
- Festive design
- An even-ish amount of items for men and women
- Take note
- Quite a few filler items
- The plastic tray inside the box can’t be recycled
For a budget-friendly sex toy advent calendar for couples, I’d recommend Ann Summers’s 12 nights of exploration advent calendar. The countdown has a beautiful galaxy-inspired design, with a deep blue base and gold accents, and it has doors rather than each gift being in an individual box, making it feel a bit less luxe.
Having been designed for couples, there’s a range of toys for people with vulvas and people with penises. And the main event is the rabbit, designed for dual orgasms via G-spot stimulation and targeted clitoral vibrations.
For people with penises, there’s the silicon masturbator; slip this over your or your partner’s shaft and let the ribbed inside send you over the edge.
There’s also a vibrating cockring, a mini three-speed bullet, a rippled vibrator, and a curved G-spot vibrator, so you and your honey certainly won’t run out of ways to heat up the cold winter nights. There are also a couple of accessories, such as lube and a satin tie, to fill out the rest of the days.
While this is the most affordable of Ann Summers’s calendars this year, it’s not the best value for money. Granted, there are a couple of toys, but they’re on the more affordable side – apart from the rabbit – and the rest of the calendar is mostly accessories. According to Ann Summers, the calendar is worth £157, so it’s on the lower end of savings compared to some of the other calendars on this list.
5Satisfyer deluxe erotic advent calendar 2025
- Best: For selection of toys
- Number of days: 12
- Why we love it
- A really strong selection of toys
- Beautifully designed packaging
- A range of unique accessories
- Take note
- Some toys are single-use (not a great present to the Earth)
- Most toys are for people with vulvas
Both of Satisfyer’s erotic advent calendars are very pretty, and the packaging has a high-end feel. The hotel-in-the-snow design gives it a nostalgic Christmas vibe, which is a fun twist for a grown-up product. The design wouldn’t look out of place on a luxury chocolate or skincare advent calendar, but in a way that doesn’t look gimmicky. Out of all the sex toy advent calendars on sale this year, Satisfyer’s offerings are by far the best looking.
But it’s what’s inside that counts, right? Luckily, Satisfyer isn’t letting us down on that front, either. The Satisfyer deluxe erotic advent calendar is the more affordable of the Satisfyer options. Inside is a Satisfery clit sucker, which uses air-pulse technology to simulate the feeling of oral sex gently. There’s also a winged (yes, winged) ten-speed G-spot vibrator which promises deep, rumbly vibrations right where it matters.
To help you get in the festive spirit, there’s a range of (full-size, no testers here) seasonally scented accessories, including pumpkin spice lube and massage candle, and sugar-cookie scented massage oil. The festive spin of the accessories makes them feel less like filler and more like thoughtful gifts to put a little more jingle in your bells.
As this is a calendar aimed at couples, you can share the fun with a love egg masturbator (which is unfortunately single-use) and silicone anal beads. The only dud in the calendar is the penthouse lingerie, which might not fit larger bodies.
Ranging on the more affordable side, this calendar has a lot to offer.
6Lovehoney indulge in pleasure advent calendar
- Best: Clit sucker advent calendar
- Number of days: 12
- Why we love it
- Includes a clit sucker vibrator
- Great savings as opposed to buying items separately
- Take note
- Most toys are for people with vulvas
- A lot of accessories
I’ll be honest, I don’t love LoveHoney’s calendar designs this year. It isn’t super festive, but that might make it more up your street (after all, you don’t have to celebrate Christmas to treat yourself to some naughty gifts). But each gift comes in its own little box, which does make the calendar feel more boujie and high-end, and the boxes themselves look a little more festive.
The calendar contains three toys as the main events. The most exciting is the venus glow clitoral suction stimulator, which is a soft and gentle clit sucker worth £44.99 on its own. There’s also a mini one-speed wand and a mini one-speed bullet vibe. While they’re fun toys, they’re more bark than bite. There are three accessories to power up the bullet vibe, like anal beads and a pegging dildo. There are also some nipple clamps and orgasm gel to add a little extra spice to your evenings.
One of the most affordable calendars on the list, but it’s also mostly filler. There are a lot of accessories, including freshness wipes and lube. But the clit sucker is a great inclusion for an affordable advent calendar, and the bullet vibe and accessories turn it into a Swiss Army Knife of pleasure.
7Lovehoney discover romance advent calendar
- Best: Advent calendar for kinky couples
- Number of days: 12
- Why we love it
- BDSM themed accessories
- Great savings as opposed to buying items separately
- Take note
- Most toys are for people with vulvas
- A lot of accessories
This calendar is a beautiful, bright pink, but has the same design as Lovehoney’s indulge in pleasure calendar. Inside, the boxes themselves are pretty cute, with pink and gold and green patterns with a festive shine.
For this couple’s calendar, LoveHoney has partnered with We/Vibe to offer a great range of toys and accessories for you and your lover to explore during the long, dark nights. As with most couples’ calendars, the assumption is that a ‘couple’ is a man and a woman – but even if you’re a queer couple, there’s still a lot of exciting things for you in this calendar.
The most exciting gift in this calendar is the We/Vibe app-controlled jive 2 (£119). This vibrating love egg is the perfect toy for handing control over to your partner, even if you have to spend the holidays apart. It has 10 rumbly vibration settings for targeted G-spot pleasure.
The other two main gifts are a jewelled butt plug and a single-speed bullet vibrator. Behind a few of the doors are accessories for the bullet, which can transform it into a mini wand and vibrating cock ring.
The rest of the days are mostly accessories, including a satin tie and orgasm gel. There’s also a plastic massager, which is amazing at getting knots out of your shoulders.
According to LoveHoney, this is worth £268.88, meaning you save almost £170. The jive 2 makes it great value for money, even if there are a lot of fillers in this one as well.
8Lovehoney couple's advent calendar
- Best: Value sex toy advent calendar
- Number of days: 24
- Why we love it
- Huge 70% saving
- Great mixture of toys and accessories for couples
- Even mix of toys for men and women
- Take note
- Most accessories are mini
Of all the Lovehoney calendars this year, this one is my fave design. The red feels very festive, and once you open it up, the boxes inside are fun gold, pink and red patterns. There are so many fun surprises in this box – whether you’re in a couple or exploring on your own, there’s plenty to keep you busy all winter.
The two main toys in this calendar are the Womanizer classic 2 clit sucker (£109) and the We/Vibe sync lite (£79.99). The Womanizer is a powerful clit sucker vibrator, which uses gentle pulsating air suction to recreate the toe-curling feeling of oral sex. The We/Vive sync lite is similar to the jive 2 in the discover romance calendar, but a little smaller. It still packs all the same app-controlled punches, though. You also get the mini one-speed bullet that’s included in the two other LoveHoney calendars, and even more accessories to transform it, including a hollow pegging dildo, a cock ring and a mini wand.
There’s also a whole range of light BDSM accessories hidden away in the other boxes, including restraints, nipple clamps, and a mini paddle.
According to Lovehoney, this calendar is worth £501.76, meaning you save over £350. This calendar is much better for money than the two more affordable offerings from LoveHoney, with a great set of toys and a range of accessories that feel like thought-out stocking stuffers.
What is the best sex toy advent calendar?
It feels like we’ve been spoiled this year, with so many great erotic calendars to choose from. If you’re looking to give yourself a little treat, I’d recommend the Ann Summers 12 nights of seduction advent calendar. It is the perfect choice for some sexy self-care this holiday season.
If you’re a couple looking to explore together this festive season, the Satisfyer premium erotic advent calendar takes the top spot overall.
How I selected the best sex toy advent calendars
As a sex and relationships writer, I’ve been testing sex toys for a very long time. When it comes to sex toy advent calendars, I considered the following factors:
- Design: I rated the overall calendar design to assess how well each one was presented.
- Range of toys: The toys and accessories were assessed against the cost of the calendars to see which ones offer the best value for money.
- Quality of toys: Each toy was also individually tested for quality, enjoyment and assessed for how useful it would be as part of a person’s sex toy collection.
- Cost: I also considered how much each one cost and considered whether it felt worth it.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lois Shearing is one of the UK’s leading sex and relationships journalists, so they know a decent buy from a dud. Having worked with sex therapists, toy designers and sexologists to report on the leading gadgets to supercharge your relationships, Lois has compiled the definitive lists of the best sex toys, vibrators, and intimate accessories for several categories across IndyBest.
