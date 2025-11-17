Best sex toy advent calendars for a fun-filled December

Everyone knows Santa gives coal to naughty children, but for naughty adults, there are sex toy advent calendars. Advent calendars have undergone a bit of a transformation in the past few years, from festive-shaped chocolates to beauty or gin-filled countdowns. There’s an adult advent out there for you.

If you’re looking to make the lead-up to Christmas extra merry, there’s now a huge range of sex toy advent calendars to choose from. LoveHoney was the first brand to get into the sex toy advent calendar game, but now several other big names, like Ann Summers and Satisfyer, have gotten in on the action.

Whether you’re single or coupled up, here are the best sex toy advent calendars to explore.

The best sex advent calendars for 2025 are:

Best overall – Satisfyer premium erotic advent calendar 2025: £167.95, Satisfyer.com

How I tested

A selection of sex toys advent calendars I put to the test ( Lois Shearing/The Independent )

I couldn’t wait until Christmas to get my hands on these, so I opened them early to review each of the toys and accessories inside. During testing, I rated how well each calendar was presented, the range and quality of toys they contained, which were assessed against the cost of the calendars, to see which ones offer the best value for money.