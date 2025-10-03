Lovehoney has launched a sell-out advent calendar range – and we’re obsessed

If you like to keep on top of what’s hot on the market, you won’t want to miss out on the highly anticipated Lovehoney advent calendars – which feature a first-time addition to the range.

The UK’s leading sexual wellness retailer’s festive collection debuts a fresh new look and features four premium calendars, alongside the introduction of a budget-friendly options for Lovehoney first timers. The line-up includes a 24-day and a 12-day calendar designed for couples, a luxury 24-day edition, and a 12-day calendar dedicated to female pleasure.

Dreaming of an orgasmic Christmas? Well then you’ll need to get yours on order, and pronto. With huge savings of up to 70 per cent off the total worth of the calendars, we’re pretty sure that these hot kits will fly off the shelves, and into your beds.

So, let’s get into it. These are the best Lovehoney Christmas products you can buy..

Lovehoney couple's advent calendar: £149 (worth £501.76), Lovehoney.co.uk

Lovehoney Couple's Advent Calendar (24 Day) ( Lovehoney )

The biggest saving with the biggest buzz, Lovehoney’s couple’s advent calendar once again features not one, but two hero products – the Womanizer classic 2 (£109, Lovehoney.co.uk), an original-shaped womanizer featuring leading clitoral suction stimulation technology, with 10 different intensity levels of air pulsation, and the we-vibe sync lite (£79.99, Lovehoney.co.uk), a C-shaped couples' vibrator that allows for G-spot and clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex.

Plus, you'll also get a bullet, exciting bondage and fun games, and a range of toys for those with penises and vulvas. Essentially, it’s the ultimate gift for the lover in your life, and a wonderful way to go on an erotic 24-day journey of intimacy, excitement, and connection in the lead up to Christmas.

Lovehoney enjoy advent calendar: £79 (worth £205.76), Lovehoney.co.uk

Lovehoney Enjoy Advent Calendar (24 Days) ( Lovehoney )

For the newest, and cheapest ever, Lovehoney advent calendar, choose the enjoy – a 24-day box of treats that contains everything you've been searching for. Sometimes, you don’t need all the fuss and frills, and the simple things will do. This giftable set contains a battery powered bullet that's compatible with a range of other toys, a womanizer mini 2, and a range of other exciting toys, games and accessories.

If you’re looking for a Secret Santa gift that will get the office pulses racing, you’ve come to the right place.

Womanizer luxury advent calendar: £299 (£750.74), Lovehoney.co.uk

Womanizer Luxury Advent Calendar (24 Day) ( Lovehoney )

If only luxury will do for the one you love, or for yourself (hey, we’re all for it), then you need to get your hands on the womanizer luxury advent calendar before it’s too late. For the ultimate erotic indulgence, this advent calendar contains 24 delicious goodies, including high-end toys and accessories for a taste of premium pleasure.

Whether you want to get the sparks flying with your partner, or enjoy a festive period of solo fun, you’ll be spoiled for choice with this mix of playthings. For just £299, your kit contains the womanizer next, the app-controlled we-vibe sync 2, and the arcwave pow – which, together, are worth over £397. It’s a yes from us.

