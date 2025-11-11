As a wellbeing editor, I hate to be a cliche, but I’m not crazy about chocolate advent calendars. Lindt for breakfast? Not my thing. I am, however, a big fan of a beauty advent calendar but I’m very choosy about what I put on my skin. I also abhor a mini and it galls me to find that most beauty advent calendars these days are filled with miniature versions of my favourite products.

I love an advent calendar but I want it to be filled with products I love from trusted brands and preferably packed with full-size products. Enter Healf’s advent calendar for 2025 to make all my dreams come true.

Read our round-up of the best beauty advent calendars here

Healf is a health and wellness retailer stocking premium products that aim to support what they call the four pillars of wellbeing – eat, move, mind and sleep.

I opened every drawer in this mega 25-day calendar and found it chock-full of all my favourite skin-safe, health-boosting luxury wellness brands. Now, most of these brands come with premium price tags and while the Healf calendar isn’t the cheapest you’ll find, you’ll make a massive saving on the products inside – the contents are worth £840.

The Healf advent calendar retails at £349, making it more expensive than the iconic Liberty advent calendar and cheaper than Jo Malone’s and Byredo’s calendars. However, in my view, there’s far more variety on offer in the Healf calendar.

It contains food, beauty products, supplements, accessories like dry brushes and tongue scrapers, and products like electrolytes. Read on for my verdict and more details on the contents.

How I tested

I tried every product in this impressive wellness advent calendar ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

I opened every drawer for the full experience and assessed the contents of each. I’ve been a health journalist for more than a decade so if there’s a wellness brand worth buying, chances are I’ll know about it. If I haven’t heard of it, I’ll be keen to put it to the test. I judged the Healf calendar and its contents according to the following criteria:

Packaging: I looked at how well presented the calendar itself and the packaging for each product was, taking various things like “wow” factor, sustainability and the unboxing experience into account.

I looked at how well presented the calendar itself and the packaging for each product was, taking various things like “wow” factor, sustainability and the unboxing experience into account. Value for money: Most advent calendars allow you to make a significant saving on the bundle of products inside. I totted up the cost of each individual product and worked out whether the calendar was worth the investment.

Most advent calendars allow you to make a significant saving on the bundle of products inside. I totted up the cost of each individual product and worked out whether the calendar was worth the investment. Variety: In my opinion, a calendar that offers 25 fragrances or face creams wouldn’t be as impressive as one packed with a variety of products I’d use day to day, so I judged the Healf calendar on the diversity of its contents too.

In my opinion, a calendar that offers 25 fragrances or face creams wouldn’t be as impressive as one packed with a variety of products I’d use day to day, so I judged the Healf calendar on the diversity of its contents too. Efficacy: Wellness is a mixed bag and while some products are backed by science, some aren’t. I looked into the efficacy of each product and worked out how useful it might be on your health journey.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest’s expert testers trial products for weeks for unbiased, expert reviews. The team of editors and writers have years of experience in examining beauty advent calendars, so they know which ones are worth your money and which are overpriced.

Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s Fitness and wellbeing editor and the host of its Well Enough podcast – a show that challenges misinformation and answers the big health questions we’re all asking. After more than a decade of reporting on health and wellness, she knows what separates a quality product from a dud, and where you should invest your time and energy.