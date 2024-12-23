The best Boxing Day deals live: Early discounts from Amazon, Currys, Boots and more
Retailers are getting a head start on the festive shopping season – these are the best discounts right now
We’re still a few days out from the start of the official Boxing Day sales, but retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys and Boots are already offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods.
To help you get a head start on the sale, or even grab some last-minute gifts, we’ll be rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here on our Boxing Day liveblog.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.
That’s enough blathering from us. Sit back, pop your slippers on, fire up Mariah Carey and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.
Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price ahead of the Boxing Day sale, so now’s your chance to grab some of the best wireless earbuds at a discount.
Apple AirPods pro (2nd generation): Was £229, now £179, Currys.co.uk
The AirPods Pro 2 provide six hours of battery life with noise-cancellation turned on, and you’re less likely to lose them because they’ll show up in the Find My app. Our tester called them a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model” – there’s a £50 discount across most retailers right now.
Save £60 on the Instant vortex air fryer
Air fryers are a popular purchase in the Boxing Day sales, not least because they’re the perfect way to reheat your roast potatoes. Here’s a big saving at Currys.
Instant vortex plus air fryer: Was £119, now £58.99, Currys.co.uk
This model from Instant has a 5.7 litre basket, enough room to cook chips for the entire family. The basket is dishwasher safe too, so there’s less clean up to worry about after dinner.
Get £766 of free stuff with this Simba mattress deal
Simba’s hybrid ultra featured in our round-up of the best mattresses of 2024. There isn’t a discount on the mattress itself, but right now Simba is giving away a bunch of freebies with every purchase.
Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: £1,799 with free pillows, duvet and mattress protector, Simbasleep.com
From now until Boxing Day, this particular mattress comes with two Simba hybrid pillows, a hybrid 3-in-1 duvet and a mattress protector all for free. That’s a giant saving of £766. Each one of these products comes IndyBest approved, too, featuring in our round-ups of the best pillows, best winter duvets and best mattress protectors for 2024, so you can rest assured you’re getting a high quality sleep set up.
Save £65 on the Oral-B Pro 3
Let’s kick things off by taking a look at those eager retailers who just couldn’t hang around until Boxing Day to start dropping prices.
First up is Boots, where one of our favourite electric toothbrushes is back down its offer price of £35.
Oral-B Pro 3: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com
We rated the Oral-B Pro 3 the best electric toothbrush in our round-up, thanks to its low price and effective cleaning power. The brush is noisier than the premium iO range but cleans just as well, according to our tester. “This budget-friendly electric toothbrush might lack the bells and whistles of its pricier iO siblings, but the oscillating head still delivers a reliably thorough clean.”
Welcome to our live Boxing Day deals coverage
Good morning, deal hunters, and welcome to the IndyBest Boxing Day liveblog.
All week we’ll be scouring the internet for the best new deals and early discounts as they drop. We’re on the lookout for everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs to skincare essentials and vacuum cleaners.
To get you started, check out our main guide to the best early Boxing Day offers so far. Or just stick around with us to catch the latest discounts live.