Best deals in the Argos January sale 2025

If you missed the chance to bag a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, you can more than make up for it in the New Year sales. The Argos January sale sees bigger and better discounts on everything from home appliances and mattresses to toys, games and tech.

The shopping event is the perfect time to bag a bargain, without even having to change out of your post-Christmas comfies. Should you have Christmas cash to splash, or want to save big on a practical purchase ahead of the new year, the Argos January sale has offers on air fryers and dehumidifiers, as well as fitness equipment and tech.

Plus, Argos’s in-house Habitat range is the ultimate destination for interior lovers, with the sale perfectly timed to help you with a homeware refresh for 2025 (think discounted armchairs, mirrors and more). Keep scrolling for all the best bargains to bag right now.

Why trust IndyBest’s Argos January sales coverage

IndyBest’s team of shopping experts knows how to sniff out a decent deal – keeping track of prices on top-rated products year-round. This means, come sale events such as Black Friday and the January sales, the team can bring you genuine deals and help you avoid the duds. The products highlighted in IndyBest’s January sale guides have either been tried and tested by our experienced reviewers or come from brands we rate and trust.

Best Argos January deals

Shark stratos anti hair wrap+ cordless vacuum cleaner, IZ400UK: Was £350, now £200, Argos.co.uk

Was £350, now £200, Argos.co.uk Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £400, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £400, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk Eufy G50 hybrid robot vacuum and mop: Was £200, now £149, Argos.co.uk

Was £200, now £149, Argos.co.uk Bose QuietComfort ultra wireless headphones: Was £449.95, now £349.95, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The sister model to appliance aficionado Zoe’s favourite cordless vacuum (the IZ420UKT), the Shark IZ400UK is a top pick for homes with heavy footfall. It’s capable of picking up hairs both short and long (for furry friends and teenagers with long tresses) and LED headlights to highlight everything in your path. When reviewing the similar IZ420UKT, Zoe found that absolutely nothing “came close to getting stuck in the brush, making it useful for busy households when there’s barely enough time to use it, let alone untangle things that are clogging it up.” Now with a generous £150 off, consider your new year clean sorted.

Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £400, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The Dyson corrale hair straighteners have a loyal following and for good reason. In assistant eCommerce editor Sarah’s review, she dubbed the straighteners as a “truly innovative tool”. She went on to say they make “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze”, owing to being cordless. What’s more, the flexing plates “make straightening in one pass a reality, meaning your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage”. Now, the tool is at its lowest-ever price at Argos.

Eufy G50 hybrid robot vacuum and mop: Was £200, now £149, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

This robot vacuum was slightly cheaper during the Black Friday sales but you can still save £50 on the device’s RRP at Argos right now. Although IndyBest tech writer Steve hasn’t tested the G50, he has been impressed with other eufy models, with the brand featured in his guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners. Equipped to run for up to 120 minutes once charged, the G50 is cordless and can fit beneath furniture, to ensure a thorough clean. This nifty model functions as a mop, too, taking the work out of housework.

Dyson hot+cool gen1 HP10 fan, heater and air purifier: Was £449, now £399, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Dyson’s coveted air purifier is currently on sale with a rare £50 off, thanks to Argos. The hybrid appliance has fan, heater and air purifier functions, making it the ultimate multi-tasker for your home. The similar formaldehyde model secured a spot in our round-up of the best air purifiers and the best fans, so you can rest assured the brand makes top-notch appliances. As for the gen1 model, it boasts 10 speed settings and atomatically senses and captures pollutants to purify your whole room. Keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, it ticks every box.

BaByliss midnight luxe 235 hair straightener: Was £70, now £35, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

There’s a smooth saving to be snapped up on these BaByliss hair straighteners, which are now half price. Heating up in 30 seconds, they provide three temperature settings to choose from while styling, and their titanium-ceramic plates can reach up to 235C. Their rounded shape is also billed as being suitable for curly and straight styles, for extra versatility.

Habitat Ngami mushroom aluminium LED touch table lamp, orange: Was £25, now £16.66, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Habitat )

Injecting some retro flair into your interiors, this Habitat mushroom lamp is reduced by a third in the end of year sales. The Seventies-inspired Ngami design is characterised by its bold mushroom silhouette and orange finish. Producing a soft, diffused light, it works perfectly on a side table, bookshelf or window sill. Simply touch the base for the light to appear. Plus, there’s a dimmer switch so you can adjust the brightness to suit your mood.

Smeg 50s style retro kettle, cream: Was £150, now £130, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Smeg’s Fifties-inspired kettle is a staple of stylish kitchens. Now, you can save £20 on the cult appliance thanks to Argos. The mini version earned a spot in our round-up of the best kettles, where tester Tamara said: “We’re big fans of its glossy finish and streamlined shape, as well as the speed with which it brought water to a boil, given its 1,400W of power.” Praising its vintage look, Tamara noted that “Smeg is the gold standard when it comes to retro kitchen gadgets, and this powerful kettle is a reminder that there’s substance – as well as style – to its designs.”

iPhone 14 5G 128GB: Was £599, now £549, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Apple deals are often hard to come by, so, they are worth snapping up when you can. Right now, you can save £50 on the iPhone 14, in a range of colours, at Argos. The device features an impressive dual-camera system, a super retina XDR display, 128GB of memory and safety features such as crash detection. Take advantage of this SIM-free phone deal while it lasts.

Habitat beaded round mirror: Was £55, now £36.66, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Habitat )

Known for its stylish homeware, Habitat’s designs are stocked at Argos, which is good news for those looking to give their interiors a refresh on a budget. The bobbin homeware trend is showing no signs of waning. If you want to add a touch of it to your home, this beaded rounded mirror will make the perfect addition to your walls. It’s well-made and chic, with a D-Ring for easy hanging.

Reebok Jet 100z folding treadmill: Was £699, now £479, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Have you made any January fitness resolutions yet? If you want to put your best foot forward, why not invest in this versatile treadmill, which is now reduced by £200. It comes with cushioning technology, so you’ll be treated to a comfortable and supportive stride. There are 12 levels of electronic incline, as well as a Bluetooth connection and built-in speaker. The deal also includes a free 30-day Kinomap membership, for a truly immersive workout experience.

Bose QuietComfort ultra wireless headphones: Was £449.95, now £349.95, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

In our review of the best wireless headphones, tech writer, Alex, found that these were the best in class when it came to noise cancellation – in fact, he could “barely hear anything with these on”. What’s more, the sound quality really impressed him. “Our tunes sounded rich and melodious, with some real precision when it was needed”, he said. “It didn’t struggle with any instruments, separating them all beautifully, and vocals came across clearly.” You can save £100 on the headphones right now.

How long do Argos January sale sdeals last?

The Argos January deals usually continue up to 31 January, so you’ve got a full month to shop the sales (this means you don’t have to spend all your Christmas cash in one day).

