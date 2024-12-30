What to shop in the Boots January sales, selected by a beauty expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beauty fans, gather around because the Boots January sale is here. While New Year shindigs are all about midnight kisses and resolutions, we’re here to deliver the more pressing news that the prices of all your favourite skincare, make-up and haircare products have been slashed. That means you can take advantage of super savings on all the treats you’ll need for your 2025 self-care moment in the annual start-of-the-year sale.

Plenty of brands are reduced as part of the event and, whether the new year has you lusting for lip oils or all the festive family gatherings have you wiped of face wash (that sister needs a talking to...), you can rest assured Boots’ smörgåsbord of beauty goodies will have something to tickle your fancy.

As someone who’s worked the sales event for quite a few turns around the sun, I know where to find the best bargains and the most-lusted-after products. So scroll on for my beauty expert intel, plus the best deals live to shop now.

Why trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Boots January sales?

Within all our January sales guides, we curate edits of products we’ve tested ourselves and only feature brands we know and trust. You can rest assured there’ll be no naff formulas, no beauty gift sets with filler products and sample sizes and no hiked-up, artificial deals.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’m always monitoring the costs of best-selling make-up, skincare and haircare – not just in the pre-sales last week of December. That means that I’ve got an extra keen eye for a good (or exaggerated) deal and, having covered sales events for years, you can trust my selections.

Best deals in the big Boots January sale

Fitbit Inspire 3: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery Fitbit inspire 3 ( Google )

One of the best fitness trackers around, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has £25 off this January. The slim, lightweight and comfortable health tracker is designed to be worn around the clock, monitoring your activity levels during the day and your sleep quality as you snooze. It’s ideal for tracking progress towards your fitness goals in the new year and connects to your phone to give you reminders, take calls and see messages on your wrist.

Marc Jacobs Daisy wild, 30ml: Was £60, now £51, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A renowned scent in the world of perfume, Marc Jacobs’s original daisy fragrance is equal parts fresh and floral, not to mention being so adored that it prompted a review of every Daisy iteration. In Lucy’s review of the new iteration, Wild, she said: “While you might think of the term ‘wild’ as something more earthy and botanical, Marc Jacobs’s approach to ‘wild’ is all flowers and springtime meadows.” Now, you can save nearly £10.

CeraVe SA smoothing cleansing: Was £14.50, now £11.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A surefire way to supercharge your skincare, CeraVe’s SA smoothing cleanser is a cult buy for good reason. Reviewing the cleanser in a guide to the best CeraVe products, Lucy Partington explained that it’s ideal for spot prone and oily skin. “It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin) is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back.” She praised it as “gentle but effective, and despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation, it’s not, instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed.” With 20 per cent off, it’s a no-brainer.

Dyson airstrait straightener in onyx and gold: Was £449.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

Right now, there’s an impressive £50 saving on Dyson’s coveted airstrait straightener. In her review of the hair tool, eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor said it “somehow made [her] thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy”. She added that the finish also appeared “much more natural” than a professional blow-dry.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Dubbed The Independent’s best electric toothbrush in gadget expert Steve’s guide, the Oral-B pro 3 features gum pressure control plus an impressive battery life that lasts for more than two weeks. After testing the device for several weeks, Steve found it has “everything you need with none of the frills”. He praised how it left his teeth feeling “fresh and thoroughly scrubbed” and enjoyed the affordable price point – made even more accessible now with a whopping 65 per cent off.

Sculpted by Aimee the gift of adoring eyes: Was £25, now £12.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Sculpted by Aimee’s make-up products are first-class quality and, from the hydratint to the bronze base, many of the Irish MUA’s products are peppered throughout my beauty stash. Naturally, this half-price duo has caught my eye, especially after beauty expert Lucy Partington described the mascara (in its brown shade, with the black one included here) in her review as “a must-try product.” She went on to explain how it defined her lashes without smudging, praising how “it coats each and every lash from root to tip, and it adds both volume and length”.

Drunk Elephant littles: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A five-piece set that proved extremely popular in the Christmas rush last year, Drunk Elephant’s gift set is chocka with brand best-sellers and even includes a handy toiletry bag. My favourite of this quintuplet has to be the B-hydra intensive hydration serum – when I tested it in my guide to the best hyaluronic acids, I found that “it was creamy and comforting and left [my] skin looking dewy.” With this half-price deal, I’ll be racing to the checkout.

Liz Earle natural shine haircare trio three-piece gift set: Was £48, now £32, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Liz Earle skincare is – of course – a huge hit with IndyBest readers (myself included), but how much do you know about the brand’s haircare range? If you’re a scalp health fanatic then let me put LE’s botanical shine shampoo on your radar. With moisturising shea butter and shine-enhancing apple extract, the formula is designed to effectively cleanse the scalp without stripping, all the while imparting your strands with a heavenly essential oil aroma. Paired with the nourishing potion of blue sea kale and melon oil in the conditioner, plus the hair oil, your locks will look and feel luscious...for £10 less than usual.

Laneige lip sleeping mask berry: Was £21, now £16.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Laneige/Lucy Smith )

The Laneige lip sleeping mask is my one and only when it comes to lip hydration in the colder months. This, the berry iteration, is the sort of flavoured balm that I crave throughout the day and – though I needn’t, thanks to its long-wearing formula – end up reapplying again and again just to get a whiff of its candy-sweet scent. Yes, it’s really that good, and with 20 per cent off it’s even better.

When does Boots’ January sale start?

The big Boots sale – as the retailer brands its January deal celebrations – is live now. Given that Boots combines its January and Boxing Day bonanzas, the event actually kicked off online way back on 24 December. In-store, it began on 26 December as usual, continuing through the end of the month and into January. Now, as we march into the New Year, the reductions persist and –the clincher – get even better (see below).

When will the Boots January sale finish?

As mentioned, the Boots January sales combine with the brand’s Boxing Day celebrations, finishing towards the middle to end of the first month of the year. In fact, it’s now (in this second half of the sale) that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, the longer the savings go on, the less stock remains – so if you’re after leftover gift sets and star gifts from December, don’t hesitate.

My tips for shopping the Boots January sales, as a beauty expert

If you’ve been eyeing up a moisturiser, shampoo or perfume (to name but a few of the goodies included in the sale), you’ll want to log into the Boots app or website as soon as possible so that you can cash in on those all-important advantage points and save time at the checkout. Plus, if you made note of the pre-sale prices of any desired products, make sure to check them against the brand’s reductions, lest you end up paying more in the sale with falsely inflated discounts.

