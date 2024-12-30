20 best deals in Amazon’s January sales that I’ve found today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hot on the heels of the Boxing Day deals, and kicking off 2025 with a bang, the New Year sales are almost here. And if there’s one retailer that’s most well-known for holding huge sales (including not one, but three, Prime Day events this year), it is, of course, Amazon.

The online giant isn’t the only one offering mega savings. From Argos, John Lewis and Currys to Zara, Boots and Net-a-Porter, all our favourite retailers are taking part in the deals bonanza that will see us through January.

Whether you’re looking for discounts on mattresses, tablets, vacuum cleaners, beauty staples or Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles and Echo Dots), Amazon’s sale is your chance to pick up a bargain for the new year.

Brands such as Shark, Ninja, Lego and more are all included in the retailer’s event, and with so many offers to scroll through, our team of shopping experts have handpicked the crème de la crème of Amazon’s January deals. Keep scrolling for the stellar savings.

Read more: Top deals in the January 2025 sales

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon January sale coverage

The IndyBest team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the January sales for many years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, especially when it comes to Amazon, as we cover all three of its Prime Day sales throughout the year, as well as Black Friday. In addition to knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. Within our Amazon January sale guide, we will only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best deals in Amazon’s January sale

Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Olaplex no. 3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £22.38, Amazon.co.uk

Was £28, now £22.38, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk

Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £239, now £168.75, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon devices

Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Bolstering your home security system? Ring’s video doorbell is seeing an impressive 30 per cent off. In her review of the best video doorbells, it was Zoe Phillimore’s favourite doorbell overall. It features a HD camera, two-way talk and night vision, and Zoe particularly liked that it was breeze to install, and sensed when packages were on the doorstep.

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 44 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around. It was also picked as the best budget buy in our review of the best TVs of 2024.

Beauty deals

Weleda skin food light moisturiser: Was £12, now £7.91, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, Weleda’s budget moisturiser has some hefty A-lister approval. Thanks to Amazon, you can get it for just £7.61 right now. When skincare tester Amy shared her verdict on the formula, she said she loved how easy it was to apply and how her skin “just drank it up.” She added: “Combining, organic sunflower oil with extracts of wild pansy, calendula and camomile, it’s a soothing treat that’s great to reach for when skin is feeling a bit more parched than usual.”

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £22.38, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In her review, IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor said Olaplex’s no3 hair perfector (which is one of the brand’s bestsellers) gave her better results than other at-home treatments she had used in the past. Using it as a weekly treatment, she found it “worked wonders on [her] split ends”, and “made [her] hair visibly more shiny”. With 30 per cent off, I’m sure this bond-building wonder will be flying off the virtual shelves in double time.

CeraVe moisturising lotion: Was £12, now £9.60,Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

CeraVe is one of my favourite affordable skincare brands – and its moisturising lotion is a staple in the bathroom cabinet. The lightweight formula is powered by hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, delivering up to 48 hours of hydration. It’s non-greasy, which is a big plus too. When reviewing it, beauty writer Helen said she liked “the lack of greasiness and speedy absorption” means it’s “ideal to use in a rush”. Invest in your skincare for 2025 and save 20 per cent.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara has been a sensation on TikTok to say the least. A mainstay in our assistant editor’s make-up bag, the formula can “lengthen even the most stubborn of lashes and provide instant volume”, said Sarah Jones, upon reviewing the cult beauty buy. Anyone wanting to see what all the fuss is about, I’d recommend making the most of this deal which has slashed the price of the mascara by 49 per cent.

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: Was £95, now £72.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Elemis )

Elemis’s pro-collagen range has earned a star-studded fanbase – and our beauty writer, Lucy Smith is also a fan, of the marine cream in particular. In her review, she said it “hydrated and soothed dryness, rejuvenated tired, dull skin, and left [her] face looking and feeling velvety”. Despite containing shea butter and jojoba seed oil, it was non-greasy, feeling “thick without weighing the skin down”. With 30 per cent off right now, it’s time to jump on the pro-collagen train.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Taking the top spot in gadget expert Steve’s best electric toothbrush guide, you’d be hard-pushed to find a better deal than this with a whopping 65 per cent off. Steve glowingly described the toothbrush as “delivering that satisfying ‘just been to the dentist’ sensation.” As for its features, he praised both its “handy timer with 30-second pacing buzzes to encourage consistency” and the “respectable two-week battery life,” summing up its performance as “a no-nonsense electric toothbrush that gets the job done without breaking the bank.” Sounds good to me.

Tech deals

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the most talked about pieces of kit in the wellness space, the Oura gen3 horizon smart ring has a whopping £100 off. Our fitness and wellbeing editor recommended it for those who want a sleep tracker or activity tracker, or just want to know as much as they can about their body. It’s discreet and it will still gather data even if you close the app or put your phone on airplane mode – just two things that make this our writer’s favourite wearable.

Apple iPad air 11in: Was £599, now £559.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

One of the latest Apple iPads of 2024, the iPad Air features a larger screen and powerful performance from Apple’s M2 chip. When tech critic David Phelan put the tablet to the test, he noted that it “offers almost as much as the pro but for a price point that is, frankly, a bargain.” There’s 10 hours of battery life, Touch ID and, with the 13in model, 600 nits “for appealing, immersive viewing”, David praised. Right now, it’s reduced by just shy of £40.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our tech writer’s review, these were dubbed the latest and greatest Sony headphones and the best buy overall. “The WH-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest headphones from Sony, and, frankly, they blow the previous WH-1000XM4 (our previous best buy) out of the water in terms of sound quality, with some neat additions and refinements to boot”, Alex Lee praised. Plus, he said their active noise cancellation is “incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies”.

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Fitbit )

In our review of the best fitness trackers, the inspire 3 earned the accolade of best Fitbit. “The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey," said our writer Zoe Griffin. She added that it takes a holistic approach to fitness by tracking stress levels and sleep. Her favourite feature was the smart wake technology which meant it vibrated to wake her during “light-sleep stage rather than a deep one, up to 30 minutes before our actual alarm was set.” It’s been reduced by more than 30 per cent at Amazon at the moment.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In his review of the best GPS trackers, Apple’s AirTag was awarded top marks by our tech writer, Alex Lee. He said that it “really shines when it comes to physically locating your stuff, thanks to its use of ultra-wideband technology”, noting that it provides“extremely accurate turn-by-turn directions to your device” and constant updates of your item’s location. With the NFC (near-field communication) feature, it allows anyone who finds your misplaced belongings to see your contact details, too.

Home deals

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £88.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

Taking the top spot in the guide to the best electric heaters, it was found to be “powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm”. For less than £100, it was considered a “well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 30 per cent off thanks to Amazon.

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Tefal air fryer has 33 per cent off in Amazon’s end-of-year sale. With two different drawer sizes, you can cook two foods, two ways, at once. Ideal for larger households, the air fryer has an 8.3l capacity, cooking meals 40 per cent faster compared to an oven and using 70 per cent less energy. From succulent chicken to crispy chips, there are eight programs that eliminate the guesswork when it comes to cooking. Plus, the sleek black design won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen.

Tassimo Bosch my way coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tassimo Bosch )

One of our favourite tried and tested coffee machines has 31 per cent off. In her review, IndyBest writer Zoe Phillimore said it was the best machine for families. This is because you can set up four drink settings so that everyone’s favourite is saved and ready to go. She was also a fan of the built-in Brita filter – great for those in hard water areas.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

If you’re yet to jump on the far-from-waning air fryer hype, this family-size air fryer from Tower was dubbed a “simple and affordable appliance” in our review, where our dedicated air fryer tester, Lauren Cunningham. said it cooked evenly, heated up quickly and didn’t take up a lot of space. “Expect delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”, she praised. The best part? It’s nearly half price.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £239, now £168.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the most covetable, and luxurious, cookware brands on lots of people’s wish lists is Le Creuset, and I’ve spotted a deal that saves you cash on the brand’s cast iron casserole dish. Dishwasher-safe, robust and suitable for use in the oven, these dishes are known for standing the test of time, while lending themselves to varied cooking methods, from simmering to baking. Home chefs, you won’t want to pass up on this discount.

Trip CBD drink, sparkling mixed pack: Was £19.19, now £8.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Infused with 15mg of CBD and natural adaptogens, these drinks taste like a refreshing spritzer with zero alcohol and all the calming benefits of CBD oil. Our wellbeing editor says that “these sparkling ready-to-drink cans have been a staple in my fridge for over a year and I love all the flavours.” They’re now 55 per cent off in the January sales – the perfect opportunity to elevate your wellness routine.

Brita Marella XL water filter jug (3.5L): Was £31.49, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

No home is complete without a water filter and this one from Brita has 40 per cent off in the January sales. With a four-stage filtration system that uses natural activated carbon and ion-exchanger pearls, the extra-large jug comes with a Maxtra pro cartridge to get you started.

When do Amazon January sale deals start?

The Amazon January sale officially starts on Wednesday 1 January, but you can shop deals ahead of time thanks to the end-of-year and Boxing Day sales.

How long do Amazon January sale deals last?

As the name suggests, the Amazon January sales lasts the entire month, with deals dropping throughout January.

Everything you need to know about the January sales, plus the best deals