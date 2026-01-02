Best diaries and planners to level up your organisation in 2026

Starting new stationery is always satisfying, but that first page of a diary is hard to beat. And now’s not too late to sort your planner for 2026.

When it comes to choosing the design to go for, I’d recommend considering whether you’ll need a weekly or a daily layout. It’s also worth thinking about whether you want an undated diary so that you can dip in and out whenever motivation strikes. And if you prefer to have space for more in-depth planning, doodles or shopping lists, be wary, as some planners can be stingy when it comes to lined note pages.

Some planners do some of the organisational groundwork for you, with motivational prompts, such as dedicated space for habit-tracking, to-do lists or priorities for the week. If this is what you're after, the MiGoals diary (£26, Migoals.com) and the productivity planner (Intelligentchange.com) are worth a look. Or, if you favour a basic layout, Scout Editions’ weekly planner (£12.50, Scouteditions.co.uk) is as simple as it gets.

Of course, you want it to look great, too. I've included an array of designs spanning luxe leather to quirky illustrations. Whether it’s to level up from the notes app or for Christmas gifting inspiration, these are my top picks.

The best diaries and planners for 2026 are:

– MiGoals 2026 B5 goal digger diary classic: £26, Amazon.co.uk Best luxury diary – Smythson 2026 Soho weekly diary with slide in mara: £260, Smythson.com

How I tested

I assessed the planners on their layout, cover design and portability ( The Independent )

While most of these planners are dated for 2026, I was still able to use them similarly to how they will be used in 2026 (albeit on the wrong days). I assessed the cover, durability and portability. Similarly, I considered what was on the inside: the layout and design features that could help with organisation. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of this review.