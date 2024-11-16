The sale is your chance to find top-rated products at their cheapest ever prices ( The Independent )

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday’s main event, we’re already seeing hundreds of early deals from major brands and retailers, including Currys, Argos, Boots, Shark and more, so you can start your shopping right away.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop, or invest in a new mattress, the team has been compiling the most impressive deals so far on every product category imaginable in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for a real-time stream of discounts and news, our liveblog has you covered.

The Black Friday sales could save you cash on a TV, toys, jewellery and furniture, but the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The most impressive discounts are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.

So far, Samsung has started its sale, Ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything, Oodie has 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.

We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.

Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert