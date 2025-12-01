The best air fryer deals this Black Friday on Ninja, Tefal and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re now past the halfway mark of the Black Friday sale, so if you’ve been considering upgrading your cooking game with an air fryer, this is the time to strike. We've less than 48 hours left of 2025's biggest shopping bonanza, with the deals coming to an end tomorrow on Cyber Monday (1 December). The countdown has officially begun, so if you see a stellar saving, now's the time to snap it up.

Kitchenware has been a major winner this Black Friday, with deals spanning everything from Le Creuset casseroles to Sage coffee machines, giving home-proud shoppers plenty to get excited about. And with standout air-fryer discounts from Ninja, Russell Hobbs and Tefal, the savings just keep coming.

Air fryers cook food quicker and with less energy than a traditional oven, all while delivering the same crispy chips, chicken and more. When it comes to the most popular models, home cooks flock to shop the efficient devices for less. That means, with limited Black Friday deals to choose from, you'll need to think fast if you're hoping to snag a big saving. Luckily, I'll be on-hand from now until the end of the sale to guide you. Here, I've pulled together all manner of deals on the best air fryers and best dual air fryers.

Best Black Friday 2025 air fryer deals:

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you’re short on space, the crispi is a top-rated compact air fryer. It comes with two glass bowls, which stack inside each other, and a detachable heating lid, known as the PowerPod. IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, loved this appliance. In his review of the crispi, he said: “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked in to a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from.” The air fryer has been reduced to its lowest-ever price.

Cosori twinfry dual air fryer: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking to upgrade to a dual air fryer, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on our best dual model. Thanks to a divider, you can transform the 10l basket into two 5l baskets that have different temperature zones. “The two heating elements (top and bottom) made for the crispiest food,” said our tester Katie Gregory in her review of the Cosori air fryer. Even better, it’s been reduced to a record low at Amazon with 32 per cent off for Black Friday.

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £154.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Right now, there’s a tasty 35 per cent off our favourite Ninja air fryer. In our best Ninja air fryers review, tester Caroline Preece said this model produced “significantly better” results quickly, thanks to its standout cooking power. With six cooking functions to choose from, you can also “cook two different components of your meal simultaneously using different settings, yet have them finish at exactly the same time”. Versatile? Tick. Value for money? Tick. Caroline said it looks “genuinely sophisticated on the countertop” too. What more could you ask for?

Daewoo AI smart 8l air fryer: Was £150, now £50, Houseoffraser.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tuck into a tasty £100 discount off this Daewoo appliance, which came out top in our guide to the best air fryers. Daewoo’s smart air fryer has a built-in camera, large viewing window, digital display and AI features. In her review, writer Rachael Penn praised its “incredible generous” 8l capacity while noting the air fryer “consistently provided good results during testing, especially with chips and chicken.”

Cusinart airtwin XXL dual-zone air fryer: Was £149.99, now £74.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With two 5.2l drawers, this Cuisinart air fryer has plenty of space to cook family-sized meals. In her review of the airtwin, journalist Rachael Penn said it “delivered crispy results” and “really excelled at cooking chips and chicken”. There’s also a handy synchronised cooking setting, which will have all of your food ready at the same time. The appliance is now half price.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you have limited kitchen space but you’re in the market for a new air fryer, Ninja’s double stack design could be just the solution. With two vertically stacked drawers, this air fryer is about 25 per cent slimmer than most models, according to IndyBest reviewer Katie Gregory. “As long as you’re happy to get a bit more involved in the cooking process, this is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens,” she said in her review of the Ninja double stack.

You can get the appliance for the same price at AO, too.

Bodum melior air fryer: Was £249.90, now £129.95, Bodum.com

open image in gallery ( Bodum )

With a whopping discount of 48 per cent, Bodum is offering its sleek dual air fryer for the price of a much less premium model. When household appliances expert Katie Gregory tested this touchscreen model as part of her guide to the best dual air fryers, she praised the built-in memory function, as it "remembers your settings when you reselect the same drawer after the cooking cycle".

Russell Hobbs satisfry air dual basket: Was £199, now £88, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russell Hobbs )

Russell Hobbs’s double air fryer features two drawers, which makes cooking convenient. It also has nine cooking functions, including chips, steak, chicken, fish, vegetables and pizza, so you can cook every dish to perfection. While we’ve not tested this model in particular, the Russell Hobbs is a kitchen appliance brand you can trust.

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multicooker and air fryer: Was £279.99, now £177.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

We've been impressed when putting Ninja's appliances to the test, so you know it's a brand you can trust. Although we haven't reviewed this specific air fryer, a discount of more than £100 is too good to pass up. When appliance expert Rachel Penn tested the larger 15-in-1 foodi model in her guide to the best air fryers, she found it was “straightforward to clean, as you can remove the inserts and pop them in the dishwasher”. You’ll find the same removable baskets here and, being 1.5l smaller, it’ll take up that little bit less counter space, too.

Ninja combi 12-in-one multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Combi devices help you get dinner on the table while also saving space in your kitchen. Ensuring you can achieve crisp, crunchy chips alongside perfectly tender meat and fish, these nifty countertop tools take the place of 10 of your existing appliances – from the rice cooker to the slow cooker. When appliances expert Caroline Preece reviewed Ninja's combi device for her guide to the best Ninja air fryers, she was "particularly impressed by this model’s ability to simultaneously cook protein, vegetables and sides (all perfectly done)", which "transformed" her weeknight cooking routine "in ways other air fryers simply haven't managed". Even better, the multi-cooker is now reduced by £100.

Russell Hobbs express air fryer and mini oven: Was £100, now £80, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russell Hobbs )

Whether you've limited space in a studio apartment or you're looking for something to help you handle Christmas dinner for 20, this multi-use appliance from Russell Hobbs could be just the ticket – especially now that it comes with 20 per cent off the price. In her review of the Russell Hobbs express air fry mini oven, journalist Emma Rossiter said it "produces near-perfect pizza every time". She added that she'd taken to using the appliance weekly to make healthier chips and even crisps.

Instant vortex plus versazone large air fryer: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The downside of many air fryers is that there's no viewing window to help you gauge how your food is cooking. The Instant vortex plus addresses that bugbear with its clearcook drawers. When appliances aficionado Katie Gregory put this model through its paces for her guide to the best dual air fryers, she said: "It fits an entire chicken, and the good-sized viewing window came in handy when cooking with the divider." Now, you can save £60 on the appliance at Amazon.

Zwilling 4l air fryer: Was £139, now £79.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Zwilling )

This 4l air fryer should work well in smaller households. It's sleek and minimalist, not to mention reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon for Black Friday. When kitchenware expert Rachael Penn put this model through its paces for her guide to the best air fryers, she said "it cooked food well, especially chips, which came out perfectly crispy".

Salter duowave air fryer and combination microwave: Was £237, now £175, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Salter )

If you're struggling for countertop space, this combination air fryer and microwave could be just what your kitchen needs. When cookware expert Rachel Penn tested the appliance in her guide to the best air fryers, she said its "26l capacity means you can cook multiple items or large portions effortlessly". Right now, you can save more than £60 on the model at Currys.

Lakeland dual basket air fryer with easy view windows: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

With eight settings to help you cook different types of meat, fish, carbohydrates and vegetables, Lakeland's dual basket air fryer makes it easy to get dinner right. This model is reduced by 20 per cent in the retailer's Black Friday sale, and when reviewer Katie Gregory tested the appliance in her guide to the best dual air fryers, she found it has a "surprising amount of features for the price". Thanks to this deal, it's now even more of a bargain.

Judge Air Fryer 4l: Was £57.99, now £47.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Judge )

This air fryer is a great budget option, especially with this Black Friday deal. When our reviewer, Rachael Penn, tried it out, they said it was ideal for couples or small families. They also noted how well it cooks, writing “my chips came out crispy, and the device did a good job of evenly cooking chicken.” It’s also designed with a non-stick coating, so it’s nice and easy to clean too.

Tefal XXL dual easy fry air fryer, Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

Amazon is offering a generous 40 per cent off this extra large dual basket Tefal easy fry air fryer - the brand's largest air fryer - which IndyBest tester Katie Gregory named as the best dual model for families, with it’s combined 11l capacity. Whilst testing Katie found that roomy air fryer allowed her frozen chips and shawarma chicken "to cook quickly and evenly" with "room for around six good-sized portions". She added: "The extra large drawer was especially helpful for our whole chicken test. When we tried an entire bird, there was even space left over for a few trimmings.” Perfect for extra large Christmas feasts with the whole family.

When does Black Friday end?

Most brands and retailers including home appliance heavyweights like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Amazon, continue their Black Friday throughout the weekend and into the following Monday (1 December). So there’s plenty of time to shop around for a deal on an air fryer that suits your needs.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

In sales gone by, Cyber Monday was the best time to shop online tech deals, but now, tech deals are available throughout November and the Black Friday weekend. That said, fresh deals can still appear – but the best approach is to snap up a great price on an air fryer you’ve had your eye on as soon as you see it. Once popular appliances sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

One of the best ways to shop like a Black Friday pro is to simply compare prices across different retailers. Another hot tip? When you're browsing the Amazon Black Friday sale it's a good idea to check the price tracker Camelcamelcamel, as it shows how the price has fluctuated over time, making it easy to know whether you’re getting a genuine, limited-time deal. From more of this, including scam red flags, our shopping expert Molly Greeves has everything you need to know in her Friday shopping guide.

Why you can trust us to find the best air fryer deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team have been testing air fryer models for years, comparing the best Ninja models to budget buys. We’ve been covering Black Friday deals for years, too, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best offers. We only recommend products we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands and retailers we trust.

