24 Amazon Black Friday deals that are actually worth it, chosen by a consumer writer

Amazon’s Black Friday 2025 sale is in full swing, with just three days until the big day itself. The retail conglomerate has put on quite the spread with offers on more than a million items, from big-name brands such as Ninja, PlayStation, ghd, Kindle and more.

If you’re planning to fill your basket to the brim, it’s worth becoming an Amazon Prime member. New users can enjoy a free 30-day trial, which includes unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20 and fast one-day delivery across the UK. Prime members will also get access to exclusive discounts throughout the event.

As is tradition on team IndyBest, our expert reviewers will be on hand from now through to the end of the event, tracking prices and hunting down the best money-saving deals.

I’ve also compiled a full list of Black Friday shopping tips for guidance on how to spot a good discount and a falsely inflated offer, of which there are – sadly – many.

As Amazon battles other multi-department retailers like John Lewis, Argos and Debenhams, you'll find some of its deals have been price matched elsewhere. I'll flag where this is the case; however, if you’re a Prime member, it's usually worth sticking with Amazon for the free delivery.Here are the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2025 deals:

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk Beats studio pro headphones: Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk Echo Dot, 5th generation: Was £54, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £54, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja slushi : Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk Calvin Klein 3 pack boxer trunks: Was £42, now £25.60, Amazon.co.uk

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon’s flagship ereader, the Kindle paperwhite, wasn't just dubbed the best Kindle by our test experts, it also took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders. In his review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the Kindle paperwhite for being “really exceptional”. A big upgrade on the original ereaders for only a modest price increase, he describes the paperwhite as “elegant, with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame)”.

This price is ever-so-slightly beaten by Very (was £159, now £123, Very.co.uk), so if you want to save an extra tenner, head on over there.

Ninja creami swirl ice cream maker: Was £349.99, now £273.99, Amazon.co.uk

It took a few minutes to get used to the swirl function, but was a lot of fun ( Mollie Davies/The Independent )

Here’s a fun one: the Ninja creami ice cream maker is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Allowing you to make sorbets, soft serve, milkshakes and frozen yoghurt, this is an “impressive machine”, said tester Mollie Davies. “If you have the cash to spend, you’re unlikely to find a better-looking, harder-working or more fun ice cream maker than the Ninja swirl,” she said.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.59, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The viral Maybelline lash senstational sky high mascara is nearly half-off at Amazon, which is the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. Already affordable, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones praised the formula in her Maybelline sky high review for its ability to “lengthen even the most stubborn of lashes and provide instant volume”.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

This coveted wellness wearable is rarely on offer but you can currently save a whopping £100 on the device at Amazon. In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon announced a series of updates to its entertainment line-up last month – including the unveiling of the new Fire TV Stick select. Already affordable, it’s just been given its first price cut for Black Friday. “The new entry-point for cheap 4K streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select offers enough performance and specs to get the best picture quality from all the major streaming services without the premium price tag,” our senior tech critic said.

Other retailers – Very, Argos – have price matched this, so you’ve got options.

Dyson V8 advanced cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £329.99, now £228.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Dyson )

Reduced by nearly 40 per cent, this is one of the best deals I’ve seen on a Dyson vacuum. While the IndyBest team hasn’t reviewed the V8 advanced, our expert tester was full of praise for the similar V8 absolute model. In her review of the best Dyson vacuums, she said it has "all Dyson’s distinctive style and hi-tech features for significantly less cash than the brand’s more recent vacuums”, and the advanced model is now even cheaper.

Ring battery video doorbell: Was £99,99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Soon after the announcement of a new home security device, Amazon has discounted the 2024 Ring battery video doorbell. The design was dubbed the best budget buy by IndyBest tech reviewer Alistair Charlton, in his review of the best video doorbells. Noting that it “records at 1440p, which is a resolution slightly above Full HD, and has colour night vision”, he added that “it also has a lens wide enough to see visitors’ faces and parcels on the doorstep at the same time”.

Again, Very is beating Amazon’s price on this product, but only by 99p (was £99, now £39, Very.co.uk).

Echo Dot, 5th generation: Was £54, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Choosing between the various Echo smart speaker generations is tricky, but this deal could make the decision easier for you. Amazon has slashed its price on the latest speaker by 45 per cent – matching its Prime Day offer. “The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range”, senior tech critic Alex Lee explained in his review. “But don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts.”

Very is right on Amazon’s tail yet again, but only for 4p cheaper (was £54.99, now £29.95, Very.co.uk).

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

( This Works )

If you struggle with your sleep, chances are you need to give your pre-bedtime routine a bit of TLC – and This Works's deep sleep pillow spray is the best way to do that. Our beauty writer Lucy has used the product for more than 10 years and it's the ultimate hack to de-stress after a taxing day. “It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing”. Even better, it's reduced by 40 per cent for Black Friday.

Calvin Klein 3 pack boxer trunks: Was £42, now £25.60, Amazon.co.uk

( Calvin Klein )

Fashion expert Lauren Cunningham dubbed Calvin Klein one of the best lingerie brands, and its men's underwear is worthy of the same credit. CK boxers are likely atop several of your loved ones' Christmas wishlists, but they don't come cheap, so now’s a good chance to snap up this stocking filler.

Beats studio pro headphones: Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

( Beats )

If you’re looking for “very good” noise cancellation, senior tech critic Alex Lee rated these headphones highly. In his review of the Beats studio pro, Alex said: “It killed most of the low-frequency sounds in the environment, from passing trains to the typing on a keyboard.” He praised the sound quality, too, calling it “crisp and detailed”. Now, you can buy them for £149.

Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you want to pull out all the stops for your guests during the festive season, the Ninja slushi is sure to go down well. The frozen drinks maker can create slushies, frozen cocktails, frappés, milkshake and frozen juice, with “impressive” results, according to our reviewer. “ The machine made a perfect Coca-Cola slushie. You have to mix it a little when it comes out of the machine, but it tasted incredible, particularly on a hot day,” they said in our Ninja slushi review.

It’s dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon, but if you miss out, it’s being sold for the same price at John Lewis.

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Although the display was not as luxe as others, my budget pick woke me up consistently with light ( Dreamegg )

If you’re constantly hitting snooze on your phone alarm, a sunrise alarm clock is a gentle way to awake, especially during dark winter mornings. If you want to try one for yourself, our best value sunrise alarm clock is now even cheaper, with a 45 per cent reduction that brings the price down to £60. “Its 30-minute dawn sequence from warm amber to clean daylight worked for me consistently enough that I could use it as my sole alarm after a few nights,” said tester Caroline Preece.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cleansing balm is a cult-favourite among skincare fans, makeup artists and celebrities. The balm is formulated with nine nourishing essential oils that look after your skin while removing makeup and impurities. Upon application, the balm turns into an oil, which works well to remove stubborn mascara and transfer-proof lip stains. With a few drops of water, it then transforms into a milk while supporting skin hydration and strengthening skin barrier.

Beauty expert Louise Whitbread has been using this cleansing balm for years. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”. She added: “This cleansing balm lasts ages, so you definitely get your money’s worth.” Now, shoppers can save 25 per cent on the formula at Amazon.

Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: Was £149.99, now £117, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

The iconic Ninja crispi air fryer currently has 22 per cent off at Amazon, but we’ll be watching to see if the price goes down even more for Black Friday. Our tester, Caroline Preece, rated it highly in her Ninja crispi review, saying: “Chips emerge perfectly golden and crisp, chicken stays juicy while developing beautiful colour, and the re-crisp mode breathes remarkable new life into day-old pizza.”

La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

( La Roche-Posay )

This La Roche-Posay serum, which IndyBest tester Olivia Petter named one of the best hyperpigmentation products, is on sale at Amazon right now. Made with niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and the hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredient melasyl, it’s designed to minimise the appearance of dark spots. “The product is smoothing, hydrating and exfoliating after just a few drops,” said Olivia. “It’s suitable for all skin types, too, so, there should be no issues regarding dryness or sensitivity.”

This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this product – it dropped to £24.25 in September – so we’ll be checking whether you can get a better price in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £40.84, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore by Anker noise-cancelling headphones ( Anker )

If you’re looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these ones now come with a 46 per cent discount. Plus, all four colours – black, blue, pink and white – are on offer. Although IndyBest’s team of testers haven’t reviewed this specific model, Anker is a trusted brand in the headphones space.

Soundcore motion x600 Bluetooth speaker: Was £199.99, now £99.69, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore motion x600 bluetooth speaker ( Soundcore )

This top-rated Bluetooth speaker has dropped to £100 – its lowest ever price. IndyBest reviewer Tamara Hinson praised the speaker’s easy-to-use app. In her review, Tamara said the app can be used to “tweak the speaker’s EQ (equalisation), adjusting elements such as bass and treble”.

Oral-B iO3 matte black ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

This Oral-B electric toothbrush is currently £110 off at Amazon. This model comes with a pressure sensor, enabling you to protect your gums from damage. As often happens with electric toothbrushes, the price of this product often fluctuates, so we’ll be watching for a lower price during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

( Eufy )

This model came out on top in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, and you can now save £200 on the appliance at Amazon. Not only will this two-in-one machine hoover your home without you having to lift a finger, it’ll also empty its own bin bag and clean its own mop. In his full review of the X10 pro omni, senior tech critic Alex Lee called the device “a marvellous machine”, saying it “excels at mopping" and boasts a "generous water tank that requires infrequent refills".

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Constantly cleaning up pet hair? This could be the deal for you. Crowned the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive £240. After putting this vacuum to the test, appliances expert Joanne Lewsley said it’s a game changer for tackling pet hair and odours.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £149.99, now £116, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Corded vacuum cleaners aren’t always as convenient as their cordless counterparts, but if you want a really deep clean every time, a corded model is likely the right option for you. This one from Shark is at its lowest ever price at Amazon. With the appliance's ‘lift away’ design giving you a more portable option, too, you should be able to tackle different areas around your home with ease.

Shark cryoglow under-eye cooling and LED anti-ageing and blemish repair mask: Was £299, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you're on the hunt for Black Friday LED face mask deals, Amazon has nearly £50 off one of Shark’s latest innovations. In her review of the Shark cryoglow mask, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said it made a "noticeable difference" to her skin texture and complexion. So if you're looking to give you skin a boost, this could be the device to go for.

Philips Lumea 8000 series IPL hair removal device: Was £509.99, now £270.54, Amazon.co.uk

( Philips )

An IPL machine can help with longer-lasting hair removal, and this device has seen a massive price cut at Amazon. It comes with four attachments to tackle hair across the body and face, with the brand stating you're likely to see results after just a few treatments. Although we haven't tested the 8000 series, Beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed when she tested Philip's newer 9900 model, so you know this is a brand you can trust.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains available. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale started on 20 November and runs until Cyber Monday on 1 December. The retail giant is promising up to 40 per cent off on more than a million products across all categories, but we’ll let you know which deals are worth snapping up.

When do Amazon Black Friday deals end?

As is the case at myriad retailers, most Amazon Black Friday deals will end on Cyber Monday (1 December). You may still see a few deals hanging around after this date, but the majority of offers will come to an end, and those that are still live may have smaller reductions after 1 December,

Why you can trust us to find the best Amazon deals on Black Friday

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Black Friday sales.

