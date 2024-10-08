Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Looking for a cheap robot vacuum deal this Prime Big Deal Days sale? You’re in luck. iRobot just discounted its entire roomba range, including a discount on the robo-hoover that’s currently cleaning around my feet: the iRobot roomba combo j7+.

Usually £999, the Roomba combo j7+ is on sale for just £549. I’ve seen this exact model discounted to around £600 in previous sales, so this marks a genuinely great saving on a robot vacuum cleaner that I would personally recommend.

The roomba combo j7+ is just one model in iRobot’s range of robot vacuum cleaners. The “plus” denotes the robot is self-emptying – that’s a combined charging dock and a storage bin that automatically collects weeks worth of dust and dirt before you need to swap in a fresh bag.

The “combo” in the name means that it mops as well as vacuums, using sensors to detect when to deploy the mopping attachment. That means you don’t need to switch settings each time, and it won’t drag a wet mop across your rugs. More advanced models can automatically refill the detergent tank from the charging base, but with the roomba combo j7+ you’ll need to top up its reservoir manually – mine needs topping up roughly once per run of our two-bedroom flat.

Like all robot vacuum cleaners, the roomba combo j7+ isn’t designed to tackle serious spills – you wouldn’t set this thing loose on a dropped pot of marinara sauce – but the combined mopping and vacuum action maintains a decent base level of cleanliness between more thorough cleans. I’m not sure how I could live without mine, and now you can have yours at a massively discounted price.

iRobot roomba combo j7+: Was £999, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

The star of our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners, the iRobot roomba combo j7+ has a giant 45 per cent discount in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The vacuum is adept at spotting and avoiding obstacles like loose cables and shoelaces using its onboard camera, so you can set it off running or put it on a daily schedule without having to “pre-tidy” the floor. Like other models it maps out your floorplan as it cleans, so you can label rooms and zones and tell it exactly where to tidy, either through the app or with Google Home or Alexa voice commands.

The robot vacuum cleaner comes with two mopping pads, but they’ll wear out over time. Your ongoing costs will include replacement pads, bags, a special dilutable detergent, and eventually new rollers for the hoovering mechanism. You can get official replacement parts from iRobot, but I’ve put the mopping pads through the wash a few times without any issues. And while iRobot naturally recommends only using official parts, you can find cheaper third-party rollers, bags and detergent on Amazon.

