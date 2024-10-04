These are the best AirPods and AirPods pro deals and discounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, and you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. Things have moved on significantly since then, however, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of shiny, white stemmed earbuds sticking out of their ears.

There really is no denying Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. Now, the tech giant has just launched the AirPods 4 with and without active noise cancellation, making them a pretty good rival to the AirPods pro 2, which were released in 2022.

While cheap AirPods deals are hard to come by, Apple has just discontinued the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods 3, meaning discounts should be winging their way to stores very shortly. Plus, we frequently see discounts land on Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2.

We’re constantly searching for the best AirPods discounts, and whenever we spot a deal on the earbuds, you know we’ll be shouting about it from the rooftops. We’ve reviewed all of the brand’s earbuds and can vouch for their performance. They are worthy investments, and even more so when on offer. Read on to find out how you can secure a pair of AirPods at a cheaper price.

The best cheap AirPods deals are:

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, renewed: Was £229, now £180, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £180, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods 3rd gen with lightning charging case, renewed: Was £159, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

Was £159, now £109, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case, renewed: Was £90, now £81, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation, renewed: Was £229, now £180, Amazon.co.uk

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”, praised our tech critic David Phelan in his review. They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, Amazon’s selling a refurbished pair with a £60 discount.

Apple AirPods 3rd gen, renewed: Was £159, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

The third-generation AirPods have new features, improved audio, longer battery life and a distinctive new look. Launched in 2021, the 3rd-generation model looks more like the premium AirPods pro but lack some of the features of the pricier headphones, such as noise-cancelling.

“The new AirPods 3rd generation are a very big step up from the second-generation model. The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape,” our writer said in their review of the buds. “Though these won’t be perfect for everyone, it has a tight and effective fit. Add in the extra features and ease of use Apple’s earbuds offer, and these are very appealing”. Save £50 on this refurbished pair from Amazon.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case, renewed: Was £90, now £81, Amazon.co.uk

Apple launched its first pair of wireless earbuds in 2016, straight after removing the headphone jack from its iPhones. While they were initially ridiculed all over the internet, they’ve won a place in our hearts. The 2nd-gen earbuds were released in 2019 and still pack a punch.

Our writer noted the buds are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”. Unlike the AirPods Pro, there’s no silicone ear tip or noise-cancelling technology. “Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud,” noted our writer. You can currently save £9 on a refurbished pair from Amazon.

