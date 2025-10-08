If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for a deal on the Dyson airwrap, you’ve still got a few hours left to take advantage of this discount in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The offer slices £100 off the price of the coveted hair tool, but with the sale due to end at midnight tonight (8 October), the deal won’t be sticking around for long.

Since Dyson debuted the supersonic in 2016, the brand has become a major force in the beauty world. But it’s the airwrap (we have rounded up the best alternatives here) that has truly stolen the spotlight, transforming hair styling by drying and shaping your strands simultaneously. Engineered for salon-quality results at home, it features a long barrel for effortless curls, a coanda smoothing dryer to tame flyaways, and a round volumising brush for that signature bouncy blow-dry.

This premium tool comes with a steep price tag, but Amazon’s October sale reduces the price of the latest Dyson airwrap i.d (reviewed here) by £100 – making now the perfect time to invest.

Beyond the best beauty discounts, Prime Big Deal Days is also offering major savings on tech, home appliances, mattresses, and more, with the IndyBest team hand-picking the best offers to help you shop smarter. If the airwrap is on your wishlist, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon's deal on the Dyson must-have hair tool this Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here).