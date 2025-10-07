The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’ve found best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale from Elemis, Dyson and more
These are the standout beauty deals across make-up, skincare, haircare, body care and fragrance to snap up
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has landed, and the best beauty deals across make-up, skincare, haircare, body care and fragrance are here. Whether it’s a bit of skin TLC (think: moisturisers for dry skin, hydrating hyaluronic acid serums) or a hair tool upgrade (with a Dyson airwrap), now’s your chance to get everything for less.
Highlights so far include savings on Ghd, Medik8 and more, so you’re in for an exciting few days. As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ll be rounding up top discounts on viral, budget and luxury beauty picks – all tried and tested (or recommended) by team IndyBest.
The best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale are:
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm
St. Tropez gradual tan firming lotion
Kiehl's ultra facial cream
Tan Luxe the face self-tan drops
The Inkey List bio-active ceramide moisturiser
Dyson airstrait straightener
Medik8 crystal retinal 3 age-defying retinal night serum
Ghd rise volumising hot brush
Philips lumea 8000 series, IPL hair removal device
Cloud Nine the airshot hair dryer
Shark flexfusion multi-styler and hair straightener
Urban Decay all nighter waterproof makeup setting spray
Biore UV aqua rich water essence sunscreen SPF 50
Mugler alien eau de parfum
Ouai hair and body mist, St. Barts
Caudalie vinoclean make-up removing cleansing oil
Real Techniques expert face make-up brush
Slip queen silk pillow case
Moroccanoil perfect defense heat protection spray
Paula's Choice clinical pro retinaldehyde dual-retinoid treatment
Uklash sensitive eyelash serum
The best of the rest:
Medik8 C-tetra advanced 20% vitamin C gel-serum
Slip silk contour sleep mask in rose, 100% pure mulberry 22 momme silk
The Inkey List collagen peptide serum
L'Occitane almond delicious hands cream
Ghd gold hair straightener and styler
Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser
Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer
Calvin Klein CK one eau de toilette
Anastasia Beverly Hills brow definer
Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush
Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
As seasoned shopping experts, here at IndyBest, we know a thing or two about what makes a good deal. We’ve been writing about sales – Amazon Prime Day included – for years, and can distinguish a great discount from a dud. My experience as a beauty expert (having tried and tested hundreds of products) means I can help you make informed decisions about the products you’re considering snapping up during the sale. If you’re on the lookout for a new hair dryer, perfume or silk pillowcase, I’ve reviewed all the best (and worst) ones, so I’ll point you in the direction of the top brands and deals.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon’s member-exclusive beauty deals have landed today, Tuesday, 7 October, and will be available to shop until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. The online retailer’s October sales event is known as Prime Big Deal Days, and unlike its four-day summer sale, you’ll only have the next 48 hours to shop the best beauty deals.
What beauty brands take part in the Amazon Prime Day sale?
Amazon’s Prime Day beauty deals provide the chance to snap up your favourite brands – from Dyson hair tools to Paula’s Choice skincare – for less. These reductions are solely for Prime members, but if you’re yet to sign up, you may be eligible for a 30-day free trial. In July’s event, I was pleased to see reductions on affordable brands such as The Inkey List and Revlon. Three months on and I’m already seeing more budget-friendly beauty in the sale, including Real Techniques, K-beauty brand Biore and more. As the event continues, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for more reductions on affordable and high-end cosmetics.
