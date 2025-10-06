The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is here and runs until 8 October. The 48-hour event is cutting prices on everything from laptops and TVs to home essentials, but it’s the rare discounts on Apple gear that are always the most sought after.

Apple is famously reluctant to discount its own products, which makes sales like this one of the rare opportunities to save on a new iPhone, iPad, AirPods or Mac. While the very latest models are unlikely to see huge price cuts, we often see good deals on slightly older but still brilliant devices, as well as essential accessories such as AirTags.

Our team of IndyBest shoppers and Apple experts tracks prices year-round, so we know a genuine bargain when we see one. We’ve already sifted through the sale to separate the real deals from the duds – here are the best Apple discounts in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Read more: The latest news and deals in Prime Big Deals Day

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals on Prime Big Deals Day

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee specialise in the latest gadgets, from reviewing the new AirPods to predicting the specs of the next iPhone. I’ve been tracking Apple prices for years, so I’m able to spot the best deals from a mile away. Whether you’re after AirPods at their lowest-ever price or a chunky saving on the new Apple Watch, you can count on me to be the first to report on the discount.