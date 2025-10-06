The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a tech expert, here’s the best Apple AirPods deal in Amazon’s Prime Day
If you’ve had your eye on a new pair of earphones, these Apple ones are 11 per cent off
Amazon’s October Prime Day sale – officially known as Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale – has begun. Like the retailer's flagship Prime Day sale in July, this Prime-exclusive event brings a huge number of deals on a wide range of products, including big-ticket tech from Apple.
Apple launched a series of new models last month, so we were expecting to see deals on Apple’s older models in Amazon’s sale. If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple AirPods, I’ve spotted a modest discount on the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (Amazon.co.uk). Right now, the buds are reduced by 11 per cent, bringing the price down from £169 to £149. It’s worth keeping in mind that this isn’t the cheapest we've seen the buds, which fell to their lowest ever price earlier this year, but it’s still a worthwhile saving of £20.
I’m also busy rounding up the best Apple deals in my dedicated shopping guide, so I’d also recommend checking that out for picks of the latest offers.
AirPods 4 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
When Apple’s AirPods 4 were released last year, The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, tested them as soon as they launched. In his review, David praised the “excellent” buds as “amazingly small and light”. While he found the bass was “fine, though not as heavy as some competitors", he still said: “Listening to music is exemplary, even with noise-cancelling off, offering decent breadth of sound and fidelity in vocals and mid-range notes.”
In terms of their sound quality, they didn’t rival the pricier pro models, but the audio quality was “strong”, he noted.
They're designed for better comfort over long periods than previous generations, and David confirmed that they were “definitely comfortable”.
They have a battery life of five hours, without noise-cancelling, and four hours with, and you can get up to an hour’s listening time after a five-minute charge time.