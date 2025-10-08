You can get the new Kindle at its lowest price ever in Amazon Prime Day’s sale

It’s the final day of Amazon Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here), meaning there’s a matter of hours to snap up big discounts on a wide range of products – including the retailer’s very own Kindle. If you’ve been eyeing up a new ereader to cosy up with, the Kindle colorsoft is the perfect choice and it’s currently down to its lowest-ever price.

The Kindle colorsoft signature edition is the first in the range to have a full-colour e-ink display. While you might not need this for your fiction reads, graphic novels, recipe books, children’s books and magazines will all come to life, with a vibrant yet gentle-on-the-eye colour display. True to Kindle form, the display remains glare-free, with an auto-adjusting front light for comfortable reading, whether you’re in bright daylight or winding down in the evening.

For the remainder of today, the Kindle colorsoft signature edition is reduced to a record low of £199.99, saving you a welcome £70. This same 26 per cent discount is also available on the standard model, now £169.99, although you’ll be sacrificing storage and wireless charging.

Kindle Colorsoft signature edition The Kindle Colorsoft’s custom-built display uses colour filters and a clever LED system to render images and text in soft, pastel-like hues, which is perfect for bringing graphic novels, magazines, or just your favourite book covers to life. As this is the signature edition, you also get a massive 32GB of storage, wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light, all packed into a premium, easy-to-hold design. If you've been waiting to upgrade your ereader, this is the one to get. £269 £199 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a biannual sale exclusively for Prime members. The main sale takes place in summer, followed by a second sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October. Expect discounts across top brands such as Eufy, Lenovo and Dyson, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling gadgets.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale stared on Tuesday, 7 October and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw earlier this year, you’ll have just two days to shop the deals this October.

