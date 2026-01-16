This is when UK theme parks reopen for 2026 – plus how to get cheap tickets

Spring is just around the corner, so it won’t be too long before UK theme parks start getting ready to reopen. Whether you’re planning Easter holiday days out or simply curious about what’s new for 2026, here’s everything you need to know – including how to save up to half price on tickets.

From adrenaline-filled rides at Alton Towers and Thorpe Park to family-friendly fun at Legoland, the UK is packed with brilliant theme parks for every age. Expect brand-new Bluey and Paw Patrol attractions for younger visitors at CBeebies Land and Chessington, respectively, alongside an exciting new Viking-themed roller coaster at Paultons Park. Here’s what to know before you book.

Alton Towers (home of CBeebies land)

Alton Towers and CBeebies Land are reopening on 14 March with a brand new Bluey ride ( Alton Towers/Merlin Entertainments )

Opening dates

February half term: Limited opening with access to Mutiny Bay, CBeebies Land and Towers Street, plus live entertainment

14 March: Main parks opens for the season

What’s new

Families can look forward to a brand-new Bluey ride opening in CBeebies Land this spring, bringing one of TV’s most-loved preschool characters to the park for the first time.

Alton Towers day tickets during peak periods start at £34 per person when pre-booked.





Thorpe Park

Thorpe Parks is kick-starting the Easter holidays with its opening on 27 March ( Thorpe Park/Merlin Entertainments )

Opening dates

27 March: Park reopens for the year

What’s new

Thorpe Park has released no information of new rides or attractions for 2026.

You can pre-book your Thorpe Park tickets online from £33 (usually £66) during peak opening days.





Legoland Windsor

Families can visit Legoland during February half-term or from 14 March ( Legoland Windsor/Merlin Entertainments )

Opening dates

14-23 February: February half-term opening only

14 March: Reopens for the main season

What’s new for 2026

Legoland is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2026, with special events and themed activities planned throughout the year to mark the milestone.

Legoland tickets start from £32 with advanced bookings.





Chessington World of Adventures (home of the all-new Paw Patrol land)

Chessington is reopening on 20 March, but its zoo and Sea Life centre are open year-round ( Chessington World of Adventures/Merlin Entertainments )

Opening dates

Zoo and Sea Life: Open year-round, including throughout winter

20 March: Full theme park reopens

What’s new for 2026

A new Paw Patrol-themed land is set to open at Chessington this spring, designed especially for preschoolers and younger visitors, with rides and attractions inspired by the popular TV series.

Tickets booked online for Chessington start from £34 for full park access.





Drayton Manor (home of Thomas the Tank Engine Land)

You can enjoy access to Drayton Manor’s zoo and other selected attractions before its main opening on 14 March ( iStock )

Opening dates

Soft play, train rides and zoo: 24, 25, 31 January and 1, 7, 8 February

February half term: Selected rides open from 14-23 February, including a K-pop takeover

Main theme park: Weekends from 14 March, daily opening from 1 April

What’s new for 2026

Drayton Manor is mixing things up during February half term with a K-pop takeover, adding live performances and themed entertainment alongside selected rides.

Online prices for Drayton Manor start from £27.50 (£15 for those aged two to three).

Paultons Park (home of Peppa Pig world)

Paultons Park and Peppa Pig world are open daily from 25 March ( Paultons Park )

Opening dates

From 7 February: Open weekends (Friday to Monday), with some rides closed

25 March: Full daily opening

What’s new for 2026

Paultons Park’s biggest addition for 2026 is Valgard: Realm of the Vikings, a new themed land opening in May, bringing Norse mythology to life with immersive design and a Viking-themed roller coaster.

Advanced bookings for Paultons Park start from £46.75 (usually £61.50).

Other attractions

Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle is open year-round with a full schedule of events ( Warwick Castle/Merlin Entertainments )

Opening dates

Open year-round, including throughout winter

What’s on

Warwick Castle’s winter programme includes birds of prey displays running until 27 March, plus a festival of archery during February half term.

Day tickets for Warwick Castle booked online start from £22 per person, as opposed to the £39 walk-up price.





