Save up to 50% on mattresses, furniture and more at Dreams

If a good night’s sleep is at the top of your wish list for 2025, and you're fed up of tossing and turning on a lumpy mattress, it’s about time that you had an upgrade. We’ve all seen the Dreams TV advert featuring Gillian Anderson with a fort of a few hundred, pillowy-soft mattresses, and after one watch we wanted to dive straight in and declare a giant pillow fight. As the advert solidifies, the brand is Britain's leading bed specialist store, with more than 180 bed stores nationwide. Just think what a Dreams bed could do for you.

It’s not just mattresses and beds that Dreams sell, though. The retailer also offers sofa beds, wardrobes, blanket boxes and much more.

As one of our favourite, tried and tested brands at The Independent, our team of savvy deal hunters are always on the lookout for ways to help you save on your next purchase. Right now, you can save up to 50 per cent on bestsellers, take 20 per cent off advanced cooling mattresses, and enjoy student discount on full price items. Here’s the lowdown..

Right now, you can bag a real bargain in the Dreams sale. There’s up to 50 per cent off bestselling mattresses, beds, heated bedding and more. The Dream Team Kirkham combination mattress is reduced in price by £500 for a double (was £899, now £399, Dreams.co.uk). The bed is made with 667 individually wrapped pocket springs for the perfect combination of comfort and support, with a soft-touch knitted finish, and Smartsilver technology for lasting freshness.

open image in gallery ( Dreams )

All Dreams mattresses come with a 100-night comfort guarantee, which means that in the unlikely event you don't love your mattress as much as you should, the Dreams team will offer you an exchange for a different mattress. This combined with the discounts currently on offer mean that there’s no better time to ditch your decades-old mattress and treat yourself to a new one.

Also in the sale, you’ll find brilliant deals on Tempur mattresses, like the Tempur one smartcool (was £1,599, now £999, Dreams.co.uk), which is born from Nasa technology.

open image in gallery ( Dreams )

The retailer is also offering 20 per cent off its therapur actigel mattresses, which are handcrafted in the UK exclusively for Dreams with an open-cell structure that will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. The therapur actigel arctic 1000 combination double mattress is reduced by £300 in this sale event (was £999, now £699, Dreams.co.uk), and features an antibacterial filling and fully hypoallergenic finish.

Students don’t have to miss out on a good night’s sleep at Dreams, not with the retailer’s 10 per cent student discount. Just verify your status through Unidays and you’ll be good to shop sofa beds, ottoman beds and mattresses for less – perfect for sleeping off a night out at the student’s union.

How we choose the best discount codes

It’s safe to say that The Independent’s savvy team of deal hunters are pros in sourcing the very best of sales, discounts and offers. We’re always searching for the next best deal to bring you, so we track prices throughout the year, to bring you news on best buys, so that you can shop smart.

Why you can trust us

The Independent is a trusted consumer champion and we make it our mission to bring our readers the best deals and discounts possible. You can trust us to bring you the latest news on saving events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales, as we’ve been reporting on them for years. We try as many products as possible, so that we can bring you news and deals from brands that we trust.

For more savings, check out our guide to AO.com discount codes