Our favourite budget portable air conditioner is at its lowest ever price

If the mini May bank holiday heatwave has left your house feeling stuffy and an electric fan isn’t cutting it, now might be a good time to invest in a portable air conditioner. Luckily, we’ve spotted a fantastic deal on our best smart portable conditioner, the Black+Decker 5000 BXAC40023GB, which puts it at its lowest ever price.

The portable air conditioner has smart app controls so you can turn it on and off, increase the speed or put it in sleep mode, all from your phone. Our eagle-eyed deal hunters spotted it reduced by £90 on Amazon today – smart portable air conditioners don’t come cheap, so this is a good offer to take advantage of if you’ve been thinking about buying one.

A portable AC unit can be a pricey purchase, with our top model reaching almost £400. This can increase depending on the appliance’s British Thermal Units (BTUs) – higher BTU models can cool a larger space, but they come with a higher price tag. If you spot an air conditioner with a discount like this, it could be worth buying.

Black+Decker 5000 BXAC40023GB air conditioner: Was £399.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The smart portable air conditioner originally cost £399.99, but dropped to £289.99 this time last year and has stayed at this price since. A further reduction now puts it at £199, which is its lowest ever price and 50 per cent off its original RRP.

Our tester and senior tech critic Alex Lee put the Black+Decker 5000 BXAC40023GB air conditioner to the test in his flat, which has been known to reach up to 30C in heatwaves. He praised its portable, lightweight design and range of settings, with cooling, dehumidifying and standalone fan modes. “It’s not the most powerful air conditioner unit,” he said. “But it managed to cool down our small office room in about 45 minutes.”

It’s not perfect – Alex found it was quite loud, for example – but if you’ve got a small space to cool, this is a good deal to snap up. If you miss the deal on Amazon, you can also get your hands on the portable conditioner at Curry’s and Very for £199.

